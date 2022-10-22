I dont really mind Arsenal or their fanbase. Theyre generally a bit cringey, but there are many worse fanbases in the league - City, United, Everton, Leicester. I dont recall Arsenal fans coming to Anfield and signing about Hillsborough in recent years, but I might be wrong. Agree that their players are not likeable.
Having said that, I dont want to them to win the league, and thats purely bitterness from me. Over the last five years, weve been the only club challenging Abu Dhabi and have one hard-earned title to show for it, including two other 90+ points seasons where we missed out by a point. Arsenal swanning in and winning it after being shit for years would annoy me, especially if they won it with 80-something points.