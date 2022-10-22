« previous next »
I dont really mind Arsenal or their fanbase. Theyre generally a bit cringey, but there are many worse fanbases in the league - City, United, Everton, Leicester. I dont recall Arsenal fans coming to Anfield and signing about Hillsborough in recent years, but I might be wrong. Agree that their players are not likeable.

Having said that, I dont want to them to win the league, and thats purely bitterness from me. Over the last five years, weve been the only club challenging Abu Dhabi and have one hard-earned title to show for it, including two other 90+ points seasons where we missed out by a point. Arsenal swanning in and winning it after being shit for years would annoy me, especially if they won it with 80-something points.
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 09:29:35 am
Yep. never forget

https://www.sportbible.com/football/news-troopz-and-barstool-sports-are-selling-arteta-out-t-shirts-20201207

Never forget one of the AFTV arseholes wanted Arteta out a couple of years back! Yep, that's us told!  :-[
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:39:47 am
Never forget one of the AFTV arseholes wanted Arteta out a couple of years back! Yep, that's us told!  :-[

Very ironic, when for the last couple of years I get told on here that fans like me are holding the club back, accepting mediocrity by not wanting Arteta sacked. This thread is a goldmine of hilarious posts. I dont see the plan , no one sees the plan, apart from TNB so sad to see, these lot used to be a serious club who would hire an apprentice, hes not even a club legend Brendan Rodgers shouldve gone for Ancelotti what they need is Rafa to stabilize the ship, otherwise relegation Arteta is the biggest fraud and keeps getting away with it, because of fans like TNB .

Love it !!!!!
I think for many years North Bank, and even now, youre making the mistake of thinking anyone on RAWK is particularly arsed what your club does or who your manager is. Much like many thinking Brendan Rodgers should have been sacked many moons agono one is actually bothered if he stays at Leicester or not. In the same way no one was vociferously saying Arteta out!! just you knowhes been doing a lousy job until your current Kaiserslauten run.
Quote from: JackWard33 on October 26, 2020, 11:05:39 am
Think Arteta might be the most over rated managerial appointment I've ever seen - certainly in recent years.
Annointed by the press without question .. cup run aside which helps a lot I guess - he's made them worse. Their underlying numbers have been consistently mid table or worse since he's been in charge
Aubameyang has recorded less xG than Van Dijk ...
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:58:44 am
We got this, time to return some favours.

I think Newcastle will be the toughest game, theyve been the second best team this season.

What a tinpot league its become. :D
As if North Bank is trawling through the thread for Arteta comments like any of us think our opinions are actually well informed and count for anything. :D
Quote from: mallin9 on November  1, 2020, 06:32:06 pm
Dont know why they signed Partey, Ricardo Gardner was right there and available.  All these are missing to recreate Big Sams peak are the Kevins, Nolan and Davies.

Amazing football. The leagues great entertainers.  Its brave stuff
Quote from: Dave McCoy on November  2, 2020, 05:21:38 am
You?  Uhh I'm an LFC fan on an LFC forum.  You're an Arse fan on an LFC forum arguing throughout this tread how Arteta has some master plan that is working even though all evidence to date suggests that's not the case.
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 10:13:10 am
As if North Bank is trawling through the thread for Arteta comments like any of us think our opinions are actually well informed and count for anything. :D

Thats just 2 pages .

Im in absolute stitches
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 10:09:04 am
I think for many years North Bank, and even now, youre making the mistake of thinking anyone on RAWK is particularly arsed what your club does or who your manager is. Much like many thinking Brendan Rodgers should have been sacked many moons agono one is actually bothered if he stays at Leicester or not. In the same way no one was vociferously saying Arteta out!! just you knowhes been doing a lousy job until your current Kaiserslauten run.

The problem is , youre not 15 points behind Leicester.
For context, what were the two shit results youd had the days before those posts your quoting from over two years ago?

Just supposing United get their act together under Ten Hag and top (not win!) the league less than halfway through in 2025, can we dig up some of your recent posts and laugh at them?
Fair play to Arteta, they've taken advantage of all the circumstances going their way, they either seem to play a team in total crisis at the perfect time (Villa, Leicester, West Ham etc), Palace had a totally broken pre season too or ravaged by injury us, Chelsea etc. Naturally it sounds like Caicedo and Mac Allister are out for Brighton next too but of course will both play when we go there in a few weeks.
Fuck me, people wanting City to win it over Arsenal? Give your heads a massive wobble, if so!
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:15:56 am
Thats just 2 pages .

Im in absolute stitches

Theres an absolutely delicious lack of self awareness of an Arsenal fan coming on a Liverpool forum and attempting to mock Liverpool fans who were rightly calling Arsenal and their manager shit, during a period weve won literally every major trophy we could have, and seemingly expecting I dunnoembarrassment? All because after decades (literally, decades) of absolutely nothing youre now having a decent five months  ;D

Its like a nature documentary where a pack of lions rule for years and then get a bit sleepy after a big meal and a little weasel thing (do they have them in Africa?) comes and nicks a bit of arse meat and celebrates like its just killed an antelope all by himself, whilst said lions just carry on sleeping cos you knowits a weasel thing and its so far down the food chain you cant even see it.

Its a tremendous set up I must admit, youve gone so early and so hard. I just hope it doesnt all crash down, weve lost such luminaries as Cantona and Primativ in similar circumstances.
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:49:14 am
Fuck me, people wanting City to win it over Arsenal? Give your heads a massive wobble, if so!

weird isn't? As long as City, Newcastle or the mancs dont win it, I couldn't care less who wins it. Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs is in the same "meh" bracket. 
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 10:54:09 am
weird isn't? As long as City, Newcastle or the mancs dont win it, I couldn't care less who wins it. Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs is in the same "meh" bracket. 

Sod that. I despise that club and its fan base who have broken the minute's silence on the anniversary of Hillsborough on numerous occasions. And they're proud of it as well. They'll always be Millwall with money.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:15:56 am
Thats just 2 pages .

Im in absolute stitches

Blimey, "in absolute stitches" - really? I bet you watched the Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special as well didn't you?  ;D
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 10:19:34 am
For context, what were the two shit results youd had the days before those posts your quoting from over two years ago?

Just supposing United get their act together under Ten Hag and top (not win!) the league less than halfway through in 2025, can we dig up some of your recent posts and laugh at them?

They wont though. If they had a plan Id have spotted it by now .
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 10:53:45 am
Theres an absolutely delicious lack of self awareness of an Arsenal fan coming on a Liverpool forum and attempting to mock Liverpool fans who were rightly calling Arsenal and their manager shit, during a period weve won literally every major trophy we could have, and seemingly expecting I dunnoembarrassment? All because after decades (literally, decades) of absolutely nothing youre now having a decent five months  ;D

Its like a nature documentary where a pack of lions rule for years and then get a bit sleepy after a big meal and a little weasel thing (do they have them in Africa?) comes and nicks a bit of arse meat and celebrates like its just killed an antelope all by himself, whilst said lions just carry on sleeping cos you knowits a weasel thing and its so far down the food chain you cant even see it.

Its a tremendous set up I must admit, youve gone so early and so hard. I just hope it doesnt all crash down, weve lost such luminaries as Cantona and Primativ in similar circumstances.

For someone whos not arsed....  ;D
Quote from: Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater on Today at 11:34:46 am
Blimey, "in absolute stitches" - really? I bet you watched the Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special as well didn't you?  ;D

:D

Classic comedy, it really is. He laughed so hard a bit of coffee came out of his nostrils.
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 11:45:13 am
:D

Classic comedy, it really is. He laughed so hard a bit of coffee came out of his nostrils.

Its the season for it
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 11:45:13 am
:D

Classic comedy, it really is. He laughed so hard a bit of coffee came out of his nostrils.

Lynne ,scottish goon and north bank are SEX people.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:36:49 am
I dont really mind Arsenal or their fanbase. Theyre generally a bit cringey, but there are many worse fanbases in the league - City, United, Everton, Leicester. I dont recall Arsenal fans coming to Anfield and signing about Hillsborough in recent years, but I might be wrong. Agree that their players are not likeable.

Having said that, I dont want to them to win the league, and thats purely bitterness from me. Over the last five years, weve been the only club challenging Abu Dhabi and have one hard-earned title to show for it, including two other 90+ points seasons where we missed out by a point. Arsenal swanning in and winning it after being shit for years would annoy me, especially if they won it with 80-something points.

Yeah this is it.  90 points should be an absolute minimum for City every season, anything below mid-90s and they are underachieving really.  Frustrating for us if Arsenal win it with less than that considering we've had two far superior teams fall short to the sportswashing regime.  But if Arsenal do win it with 95/96 points then you can only say fair play to them.
