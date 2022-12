Probably an unwelcome take but I’d rather Arsenal won the league than City. All the more non-cheat clubs (so everyone outside of City, Newcastle and Chelsea) the better, even if it’s not exactly great for us if Arsenal accelerate their plan to the point where they’re a genuine alternative move for top players we may be in for.



Still, I just cannot see them lasting the pace. They’ve been great but also had a lot of luck, some massive decisions go their way and the main typical competitors haven’t yet been at it this season. Let’s see how it pans out but I think 2nd or 3rd is where they will end up.