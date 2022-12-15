Hope you all had your fun, and got to see the little fella finally get his hands on the gold, and the world cup.



Time to get back to the real business, top of the league, 5 points clear, can anyone stop Qatar buying the world cup Dubai buying the premier league.



One week to our next league game, went on Saturday to a friendly in the freeze against juve, we will have a big issue scoring goals I feel, Nketiah is just not good enough, when does the window open, how many days till it shuts again.... real football is back!



Noises about Tielemans in January but for me the lack of lethality with Eddie is going to be costly. Can't help but think he needs more dribbling and to be on the wing to be a regular starter at this level, as he's not a clinical forward and not having the physicality up front means you get bodied way too often if you dont have elite close control.Mudryk coming in seems so unlikely given spend in this season already but would allow Gab up front to lead the line with far more energy than Eddie. Can't help but think it's the best chance at the league since the Leicester season (which I still feel salty about when I think of Giroud but still) and CL qualification absolutely must happen