Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64960 on: December 15, 2022, 01:08:41 pm »
Quote from: JRed on December 15, 2022, 11:16:45 am
Sorry, shouldve been one

Bit harsh on scottish goon to single him out like that.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64961 on: December 15, 2022, 01:19:39 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on December 15, 2022, 11:19:04 am
It was all down to that long haired tart Charlie George. That was the first FA Cup final I can definitely remember watching, on a colour tv too. Watched it with my future sister-in-law who was a blue. I was only nine and she was a couple of years older but when he scored the winner she started giving it loads. Dancing round the living room and shouting 'Arsenal Arsenal'.  That was also the day my dislike for Everton started funnily enough.
I remember a few years later when he played for Derby and Tommy Smith booted him into the old main stand paddock, and then lay on the ground after he did it.  ;D
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64962 on: December 15, 2022, 06:13:37 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on December 15, 2022, 01:19:39 pm
I remember a few years later when he played for Derby and Tommy Smith booted him into the old main stand paddock, and then lay on the ground after he did it.  ;D

Just when you think you can't love Tommy Smith even more ...   :)
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64963 on: December 15, 2022, 07:56:14 pm »
Fucker put my uncle out of action for about six months.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64964 on: December 19, 2022, 08:10:35 am »
Hope you all had your fun, and got to see the little fella finally get his hands on the gold, and the world cup.

Time to get back to the real business, top of the league, 5 points clear, can anyone stop Qatar buying the world cup Dubai buying the premier league.

One week to our next league game, went on Saturday to a friendly in the freeze against juve, we will have a big issue scoring goals I feel, Nketiah is just not good enough, when does the window open, how many days till it shuts again.... real football is back!
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64965 on: December 19, 2022, 09:32:47 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on December 19, 2022, 08:10:35 am
Hope you all had your fun, and got to see the little fella finally get his hands on the gold, and the world cup.

Time to get back to the real business, top of the league, 5 points clear, can anyone stop Qatar buying the world cup Dubai buying the premier league.

One week to our next league game, went on Saturday to a friendly in the freeze against juve, we will have a big issue scoring goals I feel, Nketiah is just not good enough, when does the window open, how many days till it shuts again.... real football is back!

Saka is an absolutely tremendous player, enjoyed watching him for England. As you say, with Jesus out, where is your number 9 coming from and will Saka and Martinelli make up the difference; compared to City where Haaland has been playing Fifa for 4 weeks and snoozing + Alvarez is a bit good too...
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64966 on: December 19, 2022, 04:04:56 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on December 19, 2022, 08:10:35 am
Hope you all had your fun, and got to see the little fella finally get his hands on the gold, and the world cup.

Time to get back to the real business, top of the league, 5 points clear, can anyone stop Qatar buying the world cup Dubai buying the premier league.

One week to our next league game, went on Saturday to a friendly in the freeze against juve, we will have a big issue scoring goals I feel, Nketiah is just not good enough, when does the window open, how many days till it shuts again.... real football is back!

Noises about Tielemans in January but for me the lack of lethality with Eddie is going to be costly.   Can't help but think he needs more dribbling and to be on the wing to be a regular starter at this level, as he's not a clinical forward and not having the physicality up front means you get bodied way too often if you dont have elite close control.

Mudryk coming in seems so unlikely given spend in this season already but would allow Gab up front to lead the line with far more energy than Eddie.  Can't help but think it's the best chance at the league since the Leicester season (which I still feel salty about when I think of Giroud but still) and CL qualification absolutely must happen
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64967 on: Yesterday at 10:08:45 pm »
Come on you cockney wankers. Cant have those City c*nts winning the league again.

The North Banks red and white army!
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64968 on: Yesterday at 11:03:50 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on December 13, 2022, 08:35:04 pm
Bitter much , we won the Dubai super cup fair and square

I found pics of the cup being bought back to The Emirates.
Guess blue and white is the Arsenal 3rd kit?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64969 on: Today at 12:42:11 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Yesterday at 10:08:45 pm
Come on you cockney wankers. Cant have those City c*nts winning the league again.

The North Banks red and white army!

We got this, we play before them so could go 8 clear before they play again.
They Looked good tonight but defensively very suspect. Them going deep in the cups can only be good news for us.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64970 on: Today at 01:19:28 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:42:11 am
We got this, we play before them so could go 8 clear before they play again.
They Looked good tonight but defensively very suspect. Them going deep in the cups can only be good news for us.
And the premier league, why at this rate ye might even keep the title race narrative going until February!
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64971 on: Today at 04:22:22 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 01:19:28 am
And the premier league, why at this rate ye might even keep the title race narrative going until February!

How are you getting on in the title race. Imagine if you were 5 points clear at the top, dont imagine too long because youll need to come back to reality.
11 points behind us and all the swag is back because Rashy scored against burnley. You got to love it.
