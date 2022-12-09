Arsenal are doing well this season. Obviously they have spent a lot of money in recent years, and added debt it must be said, to build up a good young squad, and they have backed Arteta in clearing out some expensive dead wood, while also putting his own stamp of authority down.



Arsenal are a naturally aspirated Premier League team, and while I'm a Liverpool fan, Arsenal doing well is massively preferable to any artificially inflated teams. If it comes down to it, I would prefer Arsenal to win the Prem over Man City.



With all that said, when we played Arsenal Martinelli went though Trent, studs up. And Partey fouled Diaz, in several installments actually, before landing his whole weight on our man's knee. The twat.



For all the talk of Arsenal playing nice football, in that game they were Everton-esque. All that was missing was Pickford coming out to fly at Van Dijk and take him out for a year.



Looking to the rest of the season, we really need to regroup and kick on. The title looks too far away, but top four is very much up for grabs. I don't think Arsenal will finish ahead of Man City, but if they do, I'm claiming the assist for Liverpool, because we have been toe-to-toe with Man City for the past few years, and if they slip back from their level of ~100 points a season, it is because they are having a breather after being in a relentless death match with Liverpool. On our end we should have at least a couple more titles to show for Klopp's time here so far, but the authorities don't appear to want to check Man City's cheating.



If Arsenal do not win the league, and I don't think they will, the question will be how far down they will go. If Man City beat them, twice, it might cause a wobble. There are lots of games to go, and Arsenal may well slip back to a top four scrap, which will get tastier as the season progresses and we get into that mix.



Still, if I am being fair minded to the Arsenal team I see now, it looks like they have added a bit of steel and resolve. When everyone was beating a jaded Liverpool season earlier in the season, Arsenal made sure they piled in and stuck the boot in too. Whether that was opportunism or steel we will see in the rest of the season. But I think there's a bit more about this Arsenal set up now.



