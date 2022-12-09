« previous next »
PeterTheRed

Re: Arsenal
December 9, 2022, 12:13:05 am
FlashGordon

Re: Arsenal
December 9, 2022, 12:20:02 am
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on December  9, 2022, 12:09:12 am


It was such a brainfart I'm going to leave it there in all it's glory.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

tonysleft

Re: Arsenal
December 9, 2022, 02:07:54 am
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on December  8, 2022, 09:44:55 am
The poor little lamb, but he got away with it hasn't got a cloud now has he?
Do they just have to address it in every single post they make at the end? Would that be enough for you?
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
December 9, 2022, 02:12:51 am
First time in many many years I forgot we were actually playing. I got something in my inbox about Arsenal Lyon and thought it was the womens champions league.
Anyway saw the highlights and we looked really good,won 3-0 created lots and the last goal by Vieira was a reminder that club football is still a few levels higher than the international game, players who play with each other all the time developing far better understanding in patterns of play.
For some reason this silly Dubai cup ends every match in a penalty shoot out regardless of the result, probably the 10 worst penalties youll ever see. Ended 2-1 , some awful attempts including two panenkas straight into the keepers arms.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
December 9, 2022, 02:16:29 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on December  9, 2022, 12:13:05 am
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/ben-white-england-bustup-worldcup-28689778

I hope its just that, it sounded a lot more serious with all the messages of support by the club etc.
its the daily star though so not really a news paper.
ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal
December 9, 2022, 07:21:12 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on December  8, 2022, 11:37:52 pm
We finished top 4 with Nat Phillips and Rhys Davies playing centre back for half a season ffs  ;D

I've no problem with ye going out spending money, just don't make it sound like ye'd be starting games a man down if ye had to move Martinelli centrally in some games  ;D He'll probably end up as a central striker down the line anyway it'll be good practice for him.

If we really want to do a pecker measuring contest, I can give you a list of Arsenal players who career was basically ruined by injury the past 10-12 years lol.  ;)

Anyway, we weren't the one that was moaning about the topic, TNB and I were only replying to posts asking why we felt we had to go out and spend in January, when that was always the plan anyway even before Jesus injury. I don't think we'll buy a direct replacement for Jesus to cover the injury, I think they'll probably stick with the original plan of someone like Mudryk and move players around if needed.

Quote from: PeterTheRed on December  9, 2022, 12:13:05 am
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/ben-white-england-bustup-worldcup-28689778

I can't this being the sole reason, I don't really understand the messages from his team mates and Arsenal, including the players if that was the case. Also not sure why he wouldn't just join up the squad and head out Dubai with the rest of the team.

Im wondering if it might be linked to mental health reasons if it is linked to an incident like this, he seems a bit of a complex character. Pure speculation on my part though, which I probably shouldn't do.
« Last Edit: December 9, 2022, 07:23:19 am by ScottishGoon »
The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: Arsenal
December 9, 2022, 07:29:36 am
Quote from: tonysleft on December  9, 2022, 02:07:54 am
Do they just have to address it in every single post they make at the end? Would that be enough for you?

Thatd be great or you know, just dont mention it and make out like Partey is the one thats had a hard time of it and how impressive it is that hes having a good season and that HES the one that had something hanging over him :thumbup
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Chris~

Re: Arsenal
December 9, 2022, 07:37:42 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on December  8, 2022, 10:02:10 pm
But the unused depth for that position is Nketiah. If he can't play 90+ minutes twice a week for the next 12 weeks then the next choice is likely to move Martinelli from left wing to striker.
Ok? You're out the league cup, Oxford in the Fa Cup,, skipping the added stage of the Europa League, at the moment it's 12 games in the next 12 weeks.

Again, just think that's the kind of run where you should be trusting your investments in the squad and that's fine
« Last Edit: December 9, 2022, 07:41:31 am by Chris~ »
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
December 9, 2022, 08:45:45 am
Quote from: Chris~ on December  9, 2022, 07:37:42 am
Ok? You're out the league cup, Oxford in the Fa Cup,, skipping the added stage of the Europa League, at the moment it's 12 games in the next 12 weeks.

Again, just think that's the kind of run where you should be trusting your investments in the squad and that's fine

I think being 5 clear at the top might force our hand, if we were 3rd or 4th Id say we go with what we have, try to get CL football and spend in the summer. We find ourselves in a title challenge so the pressure is different, having adequate replacements is not enough.
PaulF

Re: Arsenal
December 10, 2022, 09:04:34 pm
Saka or Stones the bigger miss for the title chase?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 06:12:45 pm
Forget your Premier Leagues and Champions Leagues, we've managed the Holy Trinity of Florida Cup, Emirates Cup and Dubai Super Cup!  :scarf  ;D
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 06:48:25 pm
Dubai super cup winners! Another trophy for Arteta

Wonder how liverpool fans feel now they're game against Milan is meaningless.

Logged

PeterTheRed

Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 08:23:53 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 06:12:45 pm
Forget your Premier Leagues and Champions Leagues, we've managed the Holy Trinity of Florida Cup, Emirates Cup and Dubai Super Cup!  :scarf  ;D
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:48:25 pm
Dubai super cup winners! Another trophy for Arteta

Wonder how liverpool fans feel now they're game against Milan is meaningless.

Finishing the league season above you once again will be such a pleasure ...
JRed

Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 08:33:00 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:48:25 pm
Dubai super cup winners! Another trophy for Arteta

Wonder how liverpool fans feel now they're game against Milan is meaningless.
Werent all the games meaningless?
Are you really that desperate for a trophy?
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 08:35:04 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:23:53 pm
Finishing the league season above you once again will be such a pleasure ...

Bitter much , we won the Dubai super cup fair and square
4pool

Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 08:47:40 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:35:04 pm
Bitter much , we won the Dubai super cup fair and square

When's the parade? And will it be on tv?
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

PeterTheRed

Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 08:48:39 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:35:04 pm
Bitter much , we won the Dubai super cup fair and square

Well, that would be the only trophy you will win this season ...
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 08:51:38 pm
Queuing up for a nibble here.
ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 09:41:58 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:48:39 pm
Well, that would be the only trophy you will win this season ...

Eh, you missed the other 2 I posted.  ;)

I take it sarcasm is a bit lost in here just now?
PaulF

Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 09:45:44 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:47:40 pm
When's the parade? And will it be on tv?

I'm told the planning is underway already and the parade will be organised by the same team that sorted out the Queen's funeral, such will be the turnout.
If I heard right it will be simulcast on all TV networks and the internet will be switched off for maintenance as everyone not at the parade will be glued to their TV sets.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

G Richards

Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 09:52:48 pm
Arsenal are doing well this season. Obviously they have spent a lot of money in recent years, and added debt it must be said, to build up a good young squad, and they have backed Arteta in clearing out some expensive dead wood, while also putting his own stamp of authority down.

Arsenal are a naturally aspirated Premier League team, and while I'm a Liverpool fan, Arsenal doing well is massively preferable to any artificially inflated teams. If it comes down to it, I would prefer Arsenal to win the Prem over Man City.

With all that said, when we played Arsenal Martinelli went though Trent, studs up. And Partey fouled Diaz, in several installments actually, before landing his whole weight on our man's knee. The twat.

For all the talk of Arsenal playing nice football, in that game they were Everton-esque. All that was missing was Pickford coming out to fly at Van Dijk and take him out for a year.

Looking to the rest of the season, we really need to regroup and kick on. The title looks too far away, but top four is very much up for grabs. I don't think Arsenal will finish ahead of Man City, but if they do, I'm claiming the assist for Liverpool, because we have been toe-to-toe with Man City for the past few years, and if they slip back from their level of ~100 points a season, it is because they are having a breather after being in a relentless death match with Liverpool. On our end we should have at least a couple more titles to show for Klopp's time here so far, but the authorities don't appear to want to check Man City's cheating.

If Arsenal do not win the league, and I don't think they will, the question will be how far down they will go. If Man City beat them, twice, it might cause a wobble. There are lots of games to go, and Arsenal may well slip back to a top four scrap, which will get tastier as the season progresses and we get into that mix.

Still, if I am being fair minded to the Arsenal team I see now, it looks like they have added a bit of steel and resolve. When everyone was beating a jaded Liverpool season earlier in the season, Arsenal made sure they piled in and stuck the boot in too. Whether that was opportunism or steel we will see in the rest of the season. But I think there's a bit more about this Arsenal set up now. 

deano2727

Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 11:19:02 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:23:53 pm
Finishing the league season above you once again will be such a pleasure ...

While I don't see that happening, we will probably finish closer to them than they will City.

As much as they will be insufferable if they win it, I hope they do. They're a proper club - even if they've been in the shadows of success for the last decade or so. If they go on to do it, good for them. I think it's definitely come to soon for them though. If they can keep their star players and build on it, they can consistently challenge for trophies in the future. I'd much rather see them do well than City, United or Chelsea.

They need to start up as they left off. Can't allow City to smell blood this early.
MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal
Today at 12:10:47 am
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 11:19:02 pm
While I don't see that happening, we will probably finish closer to them than they will City.

As much as they will be insufferable if they win it, I hope they do. They're a proper club - even if they've been in the shadows of success for the last decade or so. If they go on to do it, good for them. I think it's definitely come to soon for them though. If they can keep their star players and build on it, they can consistently challenge for trophies in the future. I'd much rather see them do well than City, United or Chelsea.

They need to start up as they left off. Can't allow City to smell blood this early.
They won't win it unfortunately.
