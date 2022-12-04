As much as I'd love Arsenal to beat Abu Dhabi FC to the title, things like Jesus's absence is the reason I have my doubts. This is a standard problem every team - apart from that corrupt sportswashing outfit - have to put up with and have to manage. Overcoming setbacks should be one of the challenges a title winning team faces, and any normal situation, I think Arsenal would be up for it. But these setbacks don't exist for Man City given their unlimited resources and players. So it's an unfair advantage.
Don't tell me this is a 'great' title race - it's an unjust one. The worthy team in this case, Arsenal, most likely won't win it. In fact, I can see Man City comfortably getting there in the end.
It's unjust, it's boring, and it's terrible for the sport. But Match of the Day and all the media will be w*nking furiously about what great quality all this is, completely oblivious to the fact that if Man City weren't such blood thirsty, sportswashing, corrupt cheats, the game in England would be in great health and we'd have a genuinely competitive league.