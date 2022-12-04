« previous next »
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: ScottishGoon on December  4, 2022, 08:41:30 am
Seems Jesus 3 weeks out could now be 3 months of he needs surgery. Big blow that.

Given our record would be a surprise if we see him this season!  :o

Unfortunate that. Said for a while you need a goalscorer though.
Re: Arsenal
He'll be back by Easter
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December  4, 2022, 08:45:52 am
I dont think its an absolute disaster, not like he scores any goals. He makes runs and closes down players but Nketiah can do that. I think Saka, Martinelli and the young Ukrainian lad can do the business in front of goal if he joins.
He wins most 50-50s in the final third. Nketiah doesn't have the same drive.
Re: Arsenal
First really significant injury they've had. We've been dealing with this shit since day 1 of preseason to several players. Let's see what they're made of now. If they just spend in January, then I'll start to wonder where the money is coming from, cos they've already thrown the cash around the past couple of years.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: decosabute on December  6, 2022, 07:50:15 pm
First really significant injury they've had. We've been dealing with this shit since day 1 of preseason to several players. Let's see what they're made of now. If they just spend in January, then I'll start to wonder where the money is coming from, cos they've already thrown the cash around the past couple of years.

I dont think you wondering where the money is coming from Will affect our spending
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on December  4, 2022, 06:35:20 pm
He'll be back by Easter

Just in time to help them wrap up a distant second or third place.
Re: Arsenal
Thatll give his little cry arsing face something to cry about.

Jesus cross by Easter?
Re: Arsenal
Their squad depth is not impressive. They will miss him ...
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: royhendo on December  6, 2022, 09:16:21 pm
Thatll give his little cry arsing face something to cry about.

Jesus cross by Easter?

Only for three days, then he'll be out and about again.
Re: Arsenal
Had the operation yesterday and if it is 3 months then if he comes back in March its 12 league games out.
We definitely need to buy as we cant play the next 20 games or so in all competitions with just Nketiah upfront, ideally wed get someone that can play across the front 3/4 positions so when Jesus is back he wouldnt be 3rd choice striker. Gakpo fits that Bill. Still want us to get Mudryk though I think hes going to be a superstar .
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: The North Bank on December  7, 2022, 05:57:09 am
Had the operation yesterday and if it is 3 months then if he comes back in March its 12 league games out.
We definitely need to buy as we cant play the next 20 games or so in all competitions with just Nketiah upfront, ideally wed get someone that can play across the front 3/4 positions so when Jesus is back he wouldnt be 3rd choice striker. Gakpo fits that Bill. Still want us to get Mudryk though I think hes going to be a superstar .

Pulisic is your man.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: The North Bank on December  7, 2022, 05:57:09 am
Had the operation yesterday and if it is 3 months then if he comes back in March its 12 league games out.
We definitely need to buy as we cant play the next 20 games or so in all competitions with just Nketiah upfront, ideally wed get someone that can play across the front 3/4 positions so when Jesus is back he wouldnt be 3rd choice striker. Gakpo fits that Bill. Still want us to get Mudryk though I think hes going to be a superstar .
Spend yet more money? Spending like a state owned club
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: JRed on December  7, 2022, 09:12:34 pm
Spend yet more money? Spending like a state owned club

Yep already four times our net spend since 2019, currently in their sixth straight season out of the Champions League, and at the first sign of a 3 month injury there are demands to spend big again.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: JRed on December  7, 2022, 09:12:34 pm
Spend yet more money? Spending like a state owned club

You cant compete with them without spending. If we dont spend we ll end up back in midtable. Where we were when Arteta took over. Back then people were asking where is our ambition. Now we show it people want an investigation, how are we allowed to be top of the league, it shouldnt be happening, and now we want to spend more. Surely cant someone stop it.
The irony is people have become desensitized to plastic sport washing clubs spending, they can spend 10 times what we do and no one complains, but how dare a proper club try to compete, even at a fraction of their spending.
The rebuilding is not complete, nothing to do with the Jesus injury, the final step was always to improve the squad after the first team gets rebuilt. I think people are more upset that we are making the right decisions than by our spending, especially when they already celebrated our demise as a competitor, but thats not Arsenals problem, we have to keep going down this right path.
Re: Arsenal
What is this I smell? Hmm, seems like a nice whiff of Karma to me.
Re: Arsenal
Yeah the net spend argument only comes out when it suits. Look at our transfer thread for the winging about it only being £20m a year or something.
It's weird that the most capitalist country on the planet has rules that seem to cap winning by spending ( I'm far from knowledgeable on US sports, but it seems that way).
We long ago sound have done that. Maybe it's the relegation protection that allowed them to have those rules and make a cartel for the top teams.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 02:45:35 am
What is this I smell? Hmm, seems like a nice whiff of Karma to me.

Two more first team player injuries and they will sink like a stone.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: JRed on December  7, 2022, 09:12:34 pm
Spend yet more money? Spending like a state owned club

I keep telling you, you guys are the outliers in the top 6, we've started spending more since Kroenkes got sole ownership but also because we've been shite on the park and our player trading has been shite off the park.

Even still, I'm sure us, Chelsea, Utd, City and Spurs are all in the same ball park. You guys are the outliers because you've bought well, sold well, been managed on the park great, and rinsed what you could out of what you had the past couple of years, and it seems your saving up for that big Bellingham signing as well.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 01:08:08 am
You cant compete with them without spending. If we dont spend we ll end up back in midtable. Where we were when Arteta took over.

Tremendous as ever North Bank  :wellin

Average position under Wenger: 3rd

Average position under Emery - 5th

Average position under Arteta - 7th

Dreadful slurs on two true gentlemen of the game, suggesting it was anyone other than Arteta who has overseen your midtableness.
Re: Arsenal
I mean, Nketiah, Viera and Smith Rowe have barley played any league minutes for you. Is this not what they were given new contracts for/signed for, to provide depth when someone gets injured and challenge for starting roles? If not then that's a fairly big waste of resources.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Yesterday at 09:07:59 am
Tremendous as ever North Bank  :wellin

Average position under Wenger: 3rd

Average position under Emery - 5th

Average position under Arteta - 7th

Dreadful slurs on two true gentlemen of the game, suggesting it was anyone other than Arteta who has overseen your midtableness.

He's not telling a lie. We were 11th when Arteta took over. That's an undeniable fact.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 09:17:37 am
I mean, Nketiah, Viera and Smith Rowe have barley played any league minutes for you. Is this not what they were given new contracts for/signed for, to provide depth when someone gets injured and challenge for starting roles? If not then that's a fairly big waste of resources.

Of course, but only 1 of them play in Jesus position, and he'll now get a run in the team to cover him. However, even then, can he play 90mins every game in 3 competitions for the next 3 or 4 months? Then you are talking about moving Martinelli out of position, or playing Smith-Rowe as a false 9, either of which aren't ideal.

The plan was always to buy another wide player, and another midfielder as cover for Partey, we didn't manage to get them in the summer, so it makes sense youd try and get them the next window if possible, no?
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 09:17:37 am
I mean, Nketiah, Viera and Smith Rowe have barley played any league minutes for you. Is this not what they were given new contracts for/signed for, to provide depth when someone gets injured and challenge for starting roles? If not then that's a fairly big waste of resources.

Youve got about 5 strikers, weve got 2. Nketiah isnt enough to play every game in all competitions. Vieira gets minutes every game and so will Smith Rowe, but there are a lot of games ,and a lot of players to cover. Can Saka keep going all season, England might go all the way in the world cup, we have to be smart and invest in January.
The world cup has been far better for city than for us, fucking Spain Germany and Belgium out already. Im just hoping De Bruyne is depressed at his shambolic performances, but he hardly done any running at the world cup so he should be fresh. Obviously the likes of Haaland and Mahrez didnt even go.We've got Jesus out for months, White out for who knows what, Tomiyasu out with pen shoot out heartbreak, and thats before Saka misses in the pen shoot out and our all inclusive human rights loving england fans turn racist again. Martinelli could be there till the final, at least coming back as world champion should boost his confidence.
 Matt Turner for the USA has been a positive, Xhaka and Partey are heading to Dubai, they wont be fazed by defeats, Partey has been the best midfielder in the premier league this season with a far bigger cloud hanging over him than a football match.
Lots for Arteta to sort out though.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:38:17 am
Partey has been the best midfielder in the premier league this season with a far bigger cloud hanging over him than a football match.

The poor little lamb, but he got away with it hasn't got a cloud now has he?
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 09:35:46 am
Of course, but only 1 of them play in Jesus position, and he'll now get a run in the team to cover him. However, even then, can he play 90mins every game in 3 competitions for the next 3 or 4 months? Then you are talking about moving Martinelli out of position, or playing Smith-Rowe as a false 9, either of which aren't ideal.

The plan was always to buy another wide player, and another midfielder as cover for Partey, we didn't manage to get them in the summer, so it makes sense youd try and get them the next window if possible, no?


Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:38:17 am
Youve got about 5 strikers, weve got 2. Nketiah isnt enough to play every game in all competitions. Vieira gets minutes every game and so will Smith Rowe, but there are a lot of games ,and a lot of players to cover.
It's only like that because Klopp has moved players about. I don't think anyone was thinking Firmino, Jota or Mane for the second half of last season were going to be strikers when they signed. Maybe Martinelli can play there with Smith Rowe getting more than 50 minutes of lrague football. Viera has played about 200  minutes, less than someone like Carvalho has for us.

I mean yeah if another forward you want comes up go for it, but don't think it's great for your squad planning if one 3 month injury to Jesus and suddenly everything goes to shit. You have 3 players who recently signed contracts barley playing in the league so far
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 10:10:56 am
It's only like that because Klopp has moved players about. I don't think anyone was thinking Firmino, Jota or Mane for the second half of last season were going to be strikers when they signed. Maybe Martinelli can play there with Smith Rowe getting more than 50 minutes of lrague football. Viera has played about 200  minutes, less than someone like Carvalho has for us.

I mean yeah if another forward you want comes up go for it, but don't think it's great for your squad planning if one 3 month injury to Jesus and suddenly everything goes to shit. You have 3 players who recently signed contracts barley playing in the league so far

We ll still finish top 4 without Jesus, but we are 5 clear at the top of the league,would be a shame to give up a title challenge to man city due to injuries if we have the opportunity to strengthen. The margins are very small for error when you are being chased by man city, one injury to an important player could make all the difference, as you know well.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:36:24 am
We ll still finish top 4 without Jesus, but we are 5 clear at the top of the league,would be a shame to give up a title challenge to man city due to injuries if we have the opportunity to strengthen. The margins are very small for error when you are being chased by man city, one injury to an important player could make all the difference, as you know well.
I remember we were challenging Abu Dhabi for the title one Christmas and we had a proper injury crises, literally no CBs. No problem we all thought, well get a couple of signings in January and we will be fine.
Cue two dodgy last minute loan deals and that was the end of that.
Maybe you will get Andy Carroll in on a deadline day deal to bolster your attack.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 11:33:55 am
I remember we were challenging Abu Dhabi for the title one Christmas and we had a proper injury crises, literally no CBs. No problem we all thought, well get a couple of signings in January and we will be fine.
Cue two dodgy last minute loan deals and that was the end of that.
Maybe you will get Andy Carroll in on a deadline day deal to bolster your attack.

This is the other issue, its finding the right targets for the right money, theyll know we are in a desperate situation for a striker, so do you overpay out of desperation?
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 09:17:37 am
I mean, Nketiah, Viera and Smith Rowe have barley played any league minutes for you.
Just shows how the league sorts the wheat from the chaff, as corny as it may sound. It's a whiskey strategy.
Re: Arsenal
As much as I'd love Arsenal to beat Abu Dhabi FC to the title, things like Jesus's absence is the reason I have my doubts. This is a standard problem every team  - apart from that corrupt sportswashing outfit - have to put up with and have to manage. Overcoming setbacks should be one of the challenges a title winning team faces, and any normal situation, I think Arsenal would be up for it. But these setbacks don't exist for Man City given their unlimited resources and players. So it's an unfair advantage.

Don't tell me this is a 'great' title race - it's an unjust one. The worthy team in this case, Arsenal, most likely won't win it. In fact, I can see Man City comfortably getting there in the end.

It's unjust, it's boring, and it's terrible for the sport. But Match of the Day and all the media will be w*nking furiously about what great quality all this is, completely oblivious to the fact that if Man City weren't such blood thirsty, sportswashing, corrupt cheats, the game in England would be in great health and we'd have a genuinely competitive league.

Re: Arsenal
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 10:10:56 am
It's only like that because Klopp has moved players about. I don't think anyone was thinking Firmino, Jota or Mane for the second half of last season were going to be strikers when they signed. Maybe Martinelli can play there with Smith Rowe getting more than 50 minutes of lrague football. Viera has played about 200  minutes, less than someone like Carvalho has for us.

I mean yeah if another forward you want comes up go for it, but don't think it's great for your squad planning if one 3 month injury to Jesus and suddenly everything goes to shit. You have 3 players who recently signed contracts barley playing in the league so far

Im still not sure what their minutes have to do with anything. Smith-Rowe has been injured since the opening game, that's why he hasn't had much minutes. Vieira is being eased in and is cover for the number 8 position which hasn't had any injuries, and Nketiah will get plenty minutes now Jesus is out. They'll all have roles to play in the various competitions left.

Vieira and Nketiah have both scored in the game currently happening in Dubai vs Lyon.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 04:17:36 pm
Im still not sure what their minutes have to do with anything. Smith-Rowe has been injured since the opening game, that's why he hasn't had much minutes. Vieira is being eased in and is cover for the number 8 position which hasn't had any injuries, and Nketiah will get plenty minutes now Jesus is out. They'll all have roles to play in the various competitions left.

Vieira and Nketiah have both scored in the game currently happening in Dubai vs Lyon.
Because it shows you have unused depth who you've invested a fair bit of money in. It's not like you will be relying on players who are already playing loads to move around and cover someone
Re: Arsenal
Ben White being sent home was covered up well
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 09:23:25 pm
Because it shows you have unused depth who you've invested a fair bit of money in. It's not like you will be relying on players who are already playing loads to move around and cover someone

But the unused depth for that position is Nketiah. If he can't play 90+ minutes twice a week for the next 12 weeks then the next choice is likely to move Martinelli from left wing to striker.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:02:10 pm
But the unused depth for that position is Nketiah. If he can't play 90+ minutes twice a week for the next 12 weeks then the next choice is likely to move Martinelli from left wing to striker.

Oh the horror.

Welcome to being a Liverpool fan.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Yesterday at 03:01:12 pm
Just shows how the league sorts the wheat from the chaff, as corny as it may sound. It's a whiskey strategy.
I'm a Bourbon man, all truth be told.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:16:32 pm
Oh the horror.

Welcome to being a Liverpool fan.

Sake Flash, you talk like we've never had injuries. We finished last year with the like of Holding, Cedric, Tavares & Elneny playing lots of football. And people are questioning why we want the squad strengthened further.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:31:57 pm
Sake Flash, you talk like we've never had injuries. We finished last year with the like of Holding, Cedric, Tavares & Elneny playing lots of football. And people are questioning why we want the squad strengthened further.

We finished top 4 with Nat Phillips and Rhys Davies playing centre back for half a season ffs  ;D

I've no problem with ye going out spending money, just don't make it sound like ye'd be starting games a man down if ye had to move Martinelli centrally in some games  ;D He'll probably end up as a central striker down the line anyway it'll be good practice for him.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 11:37:52 pm
We finished top 4 with Nat Phillips and Rhys Davies playing centre back for half a season ffs  ;D


Re: Arsenal
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:31:57 pm
Sake Flash, 


Flash is a bourbon man like Dmitri...
