I mean, Nketiah, Viera and Smith Rowe have barley played any league minutes for you. Is this not what they were given new contracts for/signed for, to provide depth when someone gets injured and challenge for starting roles? If not then that's a fairly big waste of resources.



Youve got about 5 strikers, weve got 2. Nketiah isnt enough to play every game in all competitions. Vieira gets minutes every game and so will Smith Rowe, but there are a lot of games ,and a lot of players to cover. Can Saka keep going all season, England might go all the way in the world cup, we have to be smart and invest in January.The world cup has been far better for city than for us, fucking Spain Germany and Belgium out already. Im just hoping De Bruyne is depressed at his shambolic performances, but he hardly done any running at the world cup so he should be fresh. Obviously the likes of Haaland and Mahrez didnt even go.We've got Jesus out for months, White out for who knows what, Tomiyasu out with pen shoot out heartbreak, and thats before Saka misses in the pen shoot out and our all inclusive human rights loving england fans turn racist again. Martinelli could be there till the final, at least coming back as world champion should boost his confidence.Matt Turner for the USA has been a positive, Xhaka and Partey are heading to Dubai, they wont be fazed by defeats, Partey has been the best midfielder in the premier league this season with a far bigger cloud hanging over him than a football match.Lots for Arteta to sort out though.