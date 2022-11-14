Looking at the fixtures, after a unprecented mid season world cup, I reckon we will know who's going to win the league by the start of Feb. Best of luck to you lot. Not sure I want you to do it, but it's better than City, United, Chelsea, or Everton (LOL). On Par with Spurs for me.



I'd probably take an Arsenal title win. I wouldn't see you challenging again directly next year, but it would definitely springboard you back to the top table with the right moves made.



Good luck for the second half. I think you're going to need it. Everyone does against City (or Liverpool at their best).



Need Portugal to go far, theyre full of city players.



I think you are right to an extent, if by that you are saying that these fixtures could rule Arsenal out the race. Think it's been said on here before, but after the World Cup we play a run of games like West Ham, Brighton, Newcastle, Spurs, Utd and Everton. We might even have the cancelled City game thrown in there.If we come out of those games still top somehow then I might start to believe we have some sort of chance, as the rest of February and March games are decent on paper before we go into a tough April.Plus the fact I have them in the family sweepstake.