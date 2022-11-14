This is true. North Bank Vs Primativ Vs Cantona Vs Paully (the Newcastle guy who got upset that we didn't agree with his 'we deserve this cos we had Mike Ashley' nonsense). A veritable who's who of opposition posters, the goats.
Ill be checking the post every day for my well earned medal . Nope, its the gas Bill , maybe tomorrow.
16,634 posts on a rival teams forum would take some beating though.
More than some of their players too
This WC is probably wirst thing that happened to Arsenal this season. I have a feeling this 6 weeks will stop their momentum.
Teams sitting at home with not a much to do will be analyzing the hell out of what they're doing, along with Newcastle.
Its one thing analyzing, its another thing stopping.
You have a decent chance of playing CL football next season. Don't blow it up again. I'd hate to see Newcastle finishing in the top 4 this season, alongside LFC, Man City and Tottenham ...
TNB have a rest lad kinell. No football for weeks and I dont fancy seeing this thread being at the top all the time full of shite quotes and we are top again for another week posts by you.Go outside.
Man city will no longer sell players to Arsenal, a source inside the club has said Why City would sell to a rival is a question that is being asked at the club but it now seems Pep Guardiola will reject any further offers from Arsenal for players who would 'go straight into their teamThe pressure is getting to them
Crosby Nick never fails.
First step of stopping is analysing. Look at how we have been figured out.
Hes probably happy to keep selling to you if it means you strengthen again and block one of their rivals from a Champions League slot. Im sure theyve thought it through.
"if you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen"Proverb Meaning : "if you can't deal with the pressures and difficulties of a situation, you should leave others to deal with it rather than complaining."
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
It doesnt seem like youre dealing with it particularly well
You havent been figured out, you're just getting older, and had an intense 4 years thats taken a lot out of those old legs. Teams had no answer to you for 4 years, thats a long time to figure you out, and they didnt just get enlightened all of a sudden, you went back into the pack for a variety of reasons.
Page created in 0.038 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.55]