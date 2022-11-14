« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1617 1618 1619 1620 1621 [1622]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5037648 times)

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,303
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64840 on: November 14, 2022, 11:26:56 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on November 14, 2022, 04:39:38 pm
This is true. North Bank Vs Primativ Vs Cantona Vs Paully (the Newcastle guy who got upset that we didn't agree with his 'we deserve this cos we had Mike Ashley' nonsense). A veritable who's who of opposition posters, the goats.
Need to add you to the mix too for home representation.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,813
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64841 on: November 15, 2022, 01:28:50 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on November 14, 2022, 11:17:04 pm
Ill be checking the post every day for my well earned medal . Nope, its the gas Bill , maybe tomorrow.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November 14, 2022, 01:37:02 pm
16,634 posts on a rival teams forum would take some beating though.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64842 on: November 15, 2022, 08:38:51 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on November 14, 2022, 10:57:27 pm
More than some of their players too
I can think of one of their players that definitely doesnt deserve a partey if Arsenal win it.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64843 on: Yesterday at 08:43:29 am »
Another week gone, still top of the league, can anyone stop us, mad week on week domination this!


WSL game today, Man utd at home, 40k tickets sold. Arsenal women doing even better than the men, played 6 won 6 conceded 1.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,879
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64844 on: Yesterday at 01:15:08 pm »
This WC is probably wirst thing that happened to Arsenal this season. I have a feeling this 6 weeks will stop their momentum.
Logged

Offline redhokie8

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64845 on: Yesterday at 03:05:35 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 01:15:08 pm
This WC is probably wirst thing that happened to Arsenal this season. I have a feeling this 6 weeks will stop their momentum.

Teams sitting at home with not a much to do will be analyzing the hell out of what they're doing, along with Newcastle.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64846 on: Yesterday at 05:50:05 pm »
Quote from: redhokie8 on Yesterday at 03:05:35 pm
Teams sitting at home with not a much to do will be analyzing the hell out of what they're doing, along with Newcastle.

Its one thing analyzing, its another thing stopping.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,872
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64847 on: Yesterday at 06:52:16 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 05:50:05 pm
Its one thing analyzing, its another thing stopping.

You have a decent chance of playing CL football next season. Don't blow it up again. I'd hate to see Newcastle finishing in the top 4 this season, alongside LFC, Man City and Tottenham ...
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64848 on: Yesterday at 07:01:19 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:52:16 pm
You have a decent chance of playing CL football next season. Don't blow it up again. I'd hate to see Newcastle finishing in the top 4 this season, alongside LFC, Man City and Tottenham ...

All I want is a chance
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64849 on: Today at 08:09:25 am »
Man city will no longer sell players to Arsenal, a source inside the club has said
Why City would sell to a rival is a question that is being asked at the club but it now seems Pep Guardiola will reject any further offers from Arsenal for players who would 'go straight into their team

The pressure is getting to them
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,826
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64850 on: Today at 08:11:44 am »
TNB have a rest lad kinell. No football for weeks and I dont fancy seeing this thread being at the top all the time full of shite quotes and we are top again for another week posts by you.

Go outside.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64851 on: Today at 08:14:11 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:11:44 am
TNB have a rest lad kinell. No football for weeks and I dont fancy seeing this thread being at the top all the time full of shite quotes and we are top again for another week posts by you.

Go outside.

Too much anger, have you ever thought about seeking help.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64852 on: Today at 08:30:37 am »
Any chance of locking this thread until the PL starts again?
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64853 on: Today at 08:37:45 am »
"if you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen"

Proverb Meaning : "if you can't deal with the pressures and difficulties of a situation, you should leave others to deal with it rather than complaining."
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,167
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64854 on: Today at 10:18:26 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:09:25 am
Man city will no longer sell players to Arsenal, a source inside the club has said
Why City would sell to a rival is a question that is being asked at the club but it now seems Pep Guardiola will reject any further offers from Arsenal for players who would 'go straight into their team

The pressure is getting to them

Hes probably happy to keep selling to you if it means you strengthen again and block one of their rivals from a Champions League slot. Im sure theyve thought it through.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,910
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64855 on: Today at 10:24:26 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 05:50:05 pm
Its one thing analyzing, its another thing stopping.

First step of stopping is analysing. Look at how we have been figured out.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64856 on: Today at 10:28:09 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:24:26 am
First step of stopping is analysing. Look at how we have been figured out.

You havent been figured out, you're just getting older, and had an intense 4 years thats taken a lot out of those old legs. Teams had no answer to you for 4 years, thats a long time to figure you out, and they didnt just get enlightened all of a sudden, you went back into the pack for a variety of reasons.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64857 on: Today at 10:31:34 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:18:26 am
Hes probably happy to keep selling to you if it means you strengthen again and block one of their rivals from a Champions League slot. Im sure theyve thought it through.

The problem is if they get blocked from 1st place.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,069
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64858 on: Today at 11:03:01 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:37:45 am
"if you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen"

Proverb Meaning : "if you can't deal with the pressures and difficulties of a situation, you should leave others to deal with it rather than complaining."

It doesnt seem like youre dealing with it particularly well :D
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64859 on: Today at 11:06:01 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:03:01 am
It doesnt seem like youre dealing with it particularly well :D

Walked out of the kitchen, found myself in Qatar, walked back in.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,910
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64860 on: Today at 11:38:13 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:28:09 am
You havent been figured out, you're just getting older, and had an intense 4 years thats taken a lot out of those old legs. Teams had no answer to you for 4 years, thats a long time to figure you out, and they didnt just get enlightened all of a sudden, you went back into the pack for a variety of reasons.

But an opposition team has seen a weakness (legs gone) and managed to exploit it. You guys look strong defensively but not sure about your ability to get goals and I think that will be targetted.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1617 1618 1619 1620 1621 [1622]   Go Up
« previous next »
 