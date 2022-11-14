« previous next »
Arsenal

Offline Bullet500

Re: Arsenal
Reply #64840 on: November 14, 2022, 11:26:56 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on November 14, 2022, 04:39:38 pm
This is true. North Bank Vs Primativ Vs Cantona Vs Paully (the Newcastle guy who got upset that we didn't agree with his 'we deserve this cos we had Mike Ashley' nonsense). A veritable who's who of opposition posters, the goats.
Need to add you to the mix too for home representation.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Arsenal
Reply #64841 on: November 15, 2022, 01:28:50 am
Quote from: The North Bank on November 14, 2022, 11:17:04 pm
Ill be checking the post every day for my well earned medal . Nope, its the gas Bill , maybe tomorrow.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November 14, 2022, 01:37:02 pm
16,634 posts on a rival teams forum would take some beating though.
Online JRed

Re: Arsenal
Reply #64842 on: November 15, 2022, 08:38:51 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on November 14, 2022, 10:57:27 pm
More than some of their players too
I can think of one of their players that definitely doesnt deserve a partey if Arsenal win it.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Reply #64843 on: Yesterday at 08:43:29 am
Another week gone, still top of the league, can anyone stop us, mad week on week domination this!


WSL game today, Man utd at home, 40k tickets sold. Arsenal women doing even better than the men, played 6 won 6 conceded 1.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Arsenal
Reply #64844 on: Yesterday at 01:15:08 pm
This WC is probably wirst thing that happened to Arsenal this season. I have a feeling this 6 weeks will stop their momentum.
Offline redhokie8

Re: Arsenal
Reply #64845 on: Yesterday at 03:05:35 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 01:15:08 pm
This WC is probably wirst thing that happened to Arsenal this season. I have a feeling this 6 weeks will stop their momentum.

Teams sitting at home with not a much to do will be analyzing the hell out of what they're doing, along with Newcastle.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Reply #64846 on: Yesterday at 05:50:05 pm
Quote from: redhokie8 on Yesterday at 03:05:35 pm
Teams sitting at home with not a much to do will be analyzing the hell out of what they're doing, along with Newcastle.

Its one thing analyzing, its another thing stopping.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Arsenal
Reply #64847 on: Yesterday at 06:52:16 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 05:50:05 pm
Its one thing analyzing, its another thing stopping.

You have a decent chance of playing CL football next season. Don't blow it up again. I'd hate to see Newcastle finishing in the top 4 this season, alongside LFC, Man City and Tottenham ...
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Reply #64848 on: Yesterday at 07:01:19 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:52:16 pm
You have a decent chance of playing CL football next season. Don't blow it up again. I'd hate to see Newcastle finishing in the top 4 this season, alongside LFC, Man City and Tottenham ...

All I want is a chance
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Reply #64849 on: Today at 08:09:25 am
Man city will no longer sell players to Arsenal, a source inside the club has said
Why City would sell to a rival is a question that is being asked at the club but it now seems Pep Guardiola will reject any further offers from Arsenal for players who would 'go straight into their team

The pressure is getting to them
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Arsenal
Reply #64850 on: Today at 08:11:44 am
TNB have a rest lad kinell. No football for weeks and I dont fancy seeing this thread being at the top all the time full of shite quotes and we are top again for another week posts by you.

Go outside.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Reply #64851 on: Today at 08:14:11 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:11:44 am
TNB have a rest lad kinell. No football for weeks and I dont fancy seeing this thread being at the top all the time full of shite quotes and we are top again for another week posts by you.

Go outside.

Too much anger, have you ever thought about seeking help.
Online JRed

Re: Arsenal
Reply #64852 on: Today at 08:30:37 am
Any chance of locking this thread until the PL starts again?
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Reply #64853 on: Today at 08:37:45 am
"if you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen"

Proverb Meaning : "if you can't deal with the pressures and difficulties of a situation, you should leave others to deal with it rather than complaining."
