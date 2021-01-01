When you say the past doesnt exist and that we are envious of Arsenal, it makes you sound odd.



'The past doesn't exist' ....one of the strangest shouts I've ever heard on here, basically dismissing everything we've ever won.Not a chance we should be envious of Arsenal, simply no reason at all, they've had a great start to the season, we haven't, that's footy. If Arsenal suffer a massive dip in form and Man Utd go on an amazing run (haha as unlikely that may be!) and leave us in their wake, should we be envious of them too?Football doesn't work like that, concentrate on your own team and fuck the rest, that's my philosophy,As for his 'Arsenal are now widely regarded as one of the best teams in Europe' statement, really, after 15 games?Stuff like that doesn't piss me off or anything, it just baffles me.