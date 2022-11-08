« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1611 1612 1613 1614 1615 [1616]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5022560 times)

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,766
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64600 on: November 8, 2022, 04:39:59 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on November  8, 2022, 03:54:40 pm
See, the world is funny because the fans don't get trophies when their club wins one. For what it's worth, it just doesn't matter.

Arsenal aren't going to win the league, any reasonable person knows that. What's actually going to be funny is if they win.

Hang on, it doesnt matter if a club wins a trophy because their fans dont get one?

I know yous are starved but Jesus Christ.
Logged

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,284
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64601 on: November 8, 2022, 04:56:38 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on November  8, 2022, 04:39:59 pm
Hang on, it doesnt matter if a club wins a trophy because their fans dont get one?

I know yous are starved but Jesus Christ.
The game is bigger than the trophies. Most fans aren't supporting a club because the fans are going to get a trophy or the club is likely to win one. If latter is the case for ya, it makes you no different from a nouveau Man City fan. ;)
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,021
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64602 on: November 8, 2022, 05:42:21 pm »
We exist to win trophies.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,766
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64603 on: November 8, 2022, 05:46:51 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on November  8, 2022, 04:56:38 pm
The game is bigger than the trophies. Most fans aren't supporting a club because the fans are going to get a trophy or the club is likely to win one. If latter is the case for ya, it makes you no different from a nouveau Man City fan. ;)

Hahaha fucking hell. I thought TNB was bad!
Logged

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,284
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64604 on: November 8, 2022, 05:53:12 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on November  8, 2022, 05:42:21 pm
We exist to win trophies.
But you and I aren't winning anything.
Logged

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,284
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64605 on: November 8, 2022, 05:54:17 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on November  8, 2022, 05:46:51 pm
Hahaha fucking hell. I thought TNB was bad!
Can't be any worse than you.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,021
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64606 on: November 8, 2022, 06:06:11 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on November  8, 2022, 05:53:12 pm
But you and I aren't winning anything.

In Istanbul WE won it five time.
WE're going to wembley twice.
The club + the supporters are more than the team.

You must tell your mates 'we played well at the weekend' ?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,284
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64607 on: November 8, 2022, 06:09:55 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on November  8, 2022, 06:06:11 pm
In Istanbul WE won it five time.
WE're going to wembley twice.
The club + the supporters are more than the team.

You must tell your mates 'we played well at the weekend' ?
Well, the team where I play, we won something in summer and have an actual tinpot final to look forward to this weekend.  :D
« Last Edit: November 8, 2022, 06:14:14 pm by Bullet500 »
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64608 on: November 8, 2022, 06:32:55 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on November  8, 2022, 03:38:39 pm
Also it is going to be lovely in this thread when City win the league and Arsenal finish second.

You don't get any trophies for finishing second chaps, we know that all too well.

(Although I do think you are a couple of injuries away in the first team to a collapse as usual).

I can't quite put a finger on it but something tells me your not a fan Mr Muller?
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,766
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64609 on: November 8, 2022, 06:54:16 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on November  8, 2022, 06:32:55 pm
I can't quite put a finger on it but something tells me your not a fan Mr Muller?

Correct. I hate Man City and their B team based in London.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,295
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64610 on: November 8, 2022, 07:40:25 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on November  8, 2022, 06:32:55 pm
I can't quite put a finger on it but something tells me your not a fan Mr Muller?
He's best ignored mate.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64611 on: November 8, 2022, 07:53:59 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on November  8, 2022, 07:40:25 pm
He's best ignored mate.

It's difficult mate, he makes such valid points.  ::)
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,021
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64612 on: November 8, 2022, 08:26:18 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on November  8, 2022, 06:09:55 pm
Well, the team where I play, we won something in summer and have an actual tinpot final to look forward to this weekend.  :D

Good luck at the weekend .
But I think you know what I mean.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,766
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64613 on: November 8, 2022, 08:57:51 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on November  8, 2022, 07:40:25 pm
He's best ignored mate.

Fucking hell says the weirdo lunatic in the politic threads ya whopper  :wave
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64614 on: Yesterday at 07:18:06 pm »
Saliba is the only regular starter that starts tonight, and Im not happy about that, least important game in the context of this season we are having. Hein makes his debut in goal.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:23:51 pm by The North Bank »
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,766
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64615 on: Yesterday at 09:34:03 pm »
What happened to the best team the world has ever seen this season, tonight then? I thought Virgil Van Saliba started and doesnt concede goals? Crazy.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,830
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64616 on: Yesterday at 09:55:36 pm »
Im sure weve said similar butit must be said it raises a little chuckle to see a club who have been a cup side for nearly two decades talking about having bigger fish to fry, because theyve had 14 good games in the league  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,021
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64617 on: Yesterday at 10:06:38 pm »
Mickey mouse cup apparently
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,766
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64618 on: Yesterday at 10:07:46 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:55:36 pm
Im sure weve said similar butit must be said it raises a little chuckle to see a club who have been a cup side for nearly two decades talking about having bigger fish to fry, because theyve had 14 good games in the league  ;D

The game is bigger than trophies though mate according to our man Bullet in here  ::)
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64619 on: Yesterday at 10:13:29 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:18:06 pm
Saliba is the only regular starter that starts tonight, and Im not happy about that, least important game in the context of this season we are having. Hein makes his debut in goal.
Quadruple is off then.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64620 on: Today at 12:37:09 am »

We dont have the squad to go on 4 fronts, this was the least important. We still created a lot of chances at 1-1. Last season we played far stronger line ups in it and got to the semis, this season we are happy to put our eggs in bigger baskets given the start weve had. Never nice to lose but this slightly improves our chances in the league, especially as youd expect city to make the final so thats extra games for them.

Have to laugh at Spurs though,desperate for a trophy, Conte guarantees trophies, they go full strength, and still fail.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1611 1612 1613 1614 1615 [1616]   Go Up
« previous next »
 