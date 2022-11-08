

We dont have the squad to go on 4 fronts, this was the least important. We still created a lot of chances at 1-1. Last season we played far stronger line ups in it and got to the semis, this season we are happy to put our eggs in bigger baskets given the start weve had. Never nice to lose but this slightly improves our chances in the league, especially as youd expect city to make the final so thats extra games for them.



Have to laugh at Spurs though,desperate for a trophy, Conte guarantees trophies, they go full strength, and still fail.