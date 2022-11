City tend to really turn it on in the second half of the season, they will do something stupid like win 18 out of 19 games if they have to. It will be interesting if they get affected by the world cup, it essentially splits the season into 2 so they could have their early season blip then. They also tend to drop points in December and early January, the Wolves and Palace games come to mind.



That's the thing. They can be beaten 11 v 11 and that's why they struggle in the CL because their squad depth doesn't come into play. In the league, injuries are inevitable and rotation is essential. If City rotate they bring on Mahrez, Gundogan, Grealish and Phillips (remember him?) but when Arsenal rotate it will be Nketiah, Elneny and Smith-Rowe. Talented kids but kids nonetheless. Eventually Arsenal will draw a game or two like they did against Southampton and that will be it. Ridiculous and wrong but a sad reality.And if Arsenal somehow keep a challenge going into March/April, City will tap up their best players just like they did to the last great Wenger team. Then Arsenal will join us as sour losers complaining about City's sovereign wealth and unattributed sources from City will call them racist. It will only be when Man U are cheated out of a title that proper questions will be asked so that could be another 20 years.