Liverpool are reminding me of the last great Arsenal team, and Klopp of Arsene Wenger.

The season after we last won the league , as invincibles, we had bergkamp Campbell and pires well into the 30s and Vieira and Henry approaching. The young hungry team of the past 8 years was no longer there. That was the time to sign the best replacements, we didnt. Wenger would say the money is there , 20 years later he admits there was no money and he was just protecting the club. Everyone put it down as other teams appearing and raising the bar when in reality we went back into the pack because we allowed the team to go past its peak without reinforcements , because we werent ambitious enough as a club, to fight to stay at the top when wed worked so hard to get there. I just hope Klopp doesnt end up getting ridiculed like wenger, 3 league titles he won, and is now called the top 4 is a trophy manager. If this really is the end of Liverpool as a great side , then I hope Klopp walks before his legacy gets rewritten by idiots.