Liverpool are reminding me of the last great Arsenal team, and Klopp of Arsene Wenger.
The season after we last won the league , as invincibles, we had bergkamp Campbell and pires well into the 30s and Vieira and Henry approaching. The young hungry team of the past 8 years was no longer there. That was the time to sign the best replacements, we didnt. Wenger would say the money is there , 20 years later he admits there was no money and he was just protecting the club. Everyone put it down as other teams appearing and raising the bar when in reality we went back into the pack because we allowed the team to go past its peak without reinforcements , because we werent ambitious enough as a club, to fight to stay at the top when wed worked so hard to get there. I just hope Klopp doesnt end up getting ridiculed like wenger, 3 league titles he won, and is now called the top 4 is a trophy manager. If this really is the end of Liverpool as a great side , then I hope Klopp walks before his legacy gets rewritten by idiots.