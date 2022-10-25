So Maris agent say hes in hospital but not seriously hurt. Others are in the attack sadly, hope theyre ok.





On the game last night, another poor performance, thats 5 in a row now , scoring only 4 in those. Look a different team from earlier and need to step up now all the free hits are used up.

Have to win on Sunday or top spot is gone, have to win in midweek or top spot in el gone and facing an extra round, then its Chelsea.



I wouldve left everyone in London, gave them a week off, sacrificed last night. But Arteta did his normal half and half team and then brought everyone on and still lost, so didnt get the points or the rest. The squeeze is on now.