Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64320 on: October 25, 2022, 09:24:19 am »
Quote from: rodderzzz on October 25, 2022, 06:44:13 am
It was earlier than that, the 'shushing' our fans in the League Cup final, the horrific tackle Lampard got away with on Alonso in early Jan that year, it had been bubbling for a while but the Garcia goal was the first time they never got their way and they never gained their senses after that (in regards to their opinion of us).

The funny thing was, and same with City now, is there never was a rivalry with us from our point of view, they were just cheats that we now needed to beat for success, but the rivalry or trying to whip it up into a rivalry was all one way.

I agree, they wanted to become legitimate by association, Im expecting Newcastle to all of a sudden go big in the media about hating Liverpool . Its a tried and tested process.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64321 on: October 25, 2022, 10:30:27 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on October 25, 2022, 04:43:56 am
I've already been there since day #1. For me, it didn't take missing out on trophies. ;)

I don't like Wenger cozying up with Qatar/PSG/BeIN either.

The majority of Arsenal mania members wanted City to win the league over us.

You're irrelevant club, except Spurs, nobody sees you as a rival. That's why i said it's very naive from people in here to think that such club will save football.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64322 on: October 25, 2022, 10:53:02 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on October 25, 2022, 10:30:27 am
The majority of Arsenal mania members wanted City to win the league over us.

You're irrelevant club, except Spurs, nobody sees you as a rival. That's why i said it's very naive from people in here to think that such club will save football.

Most Liverpool fans here want city to win the league, and by 30 points.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64323 on: October 25, 2022, 11:26:39 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on October 25, 2022, 10:53:02 am
Most Liverpool fans here want city to win the league, and by 30 points.

Do they??? Not sure that's true. I'd much rather Arsenal won it
Offline bird_lfc

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64324 on: October 25, 2022, 11:30:29 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on October 25, 2022, 11:26:39 am
Do they??? Not sure that's true. I'd much rather Arsenal won it

Same as me

I think the Liverpool fans wanting to win city to storm the league is to prove a point about how fucked the game is more than anything, which I kind of understand
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64325 on: October 25, 2022, 12:31:23 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on October 25, 2022, 11:30:29 am
Same as me

I think the Liverpool fans wanting to win city to storm the league is to prove a point about how fucked the game is more than anything, which I kind of understand
It won't work, though. City winning the league by 30 points every season won't make people sit up and think that there's a problem, just as super-wealthy companies and individuals making more money than ever in history, while billions starve, doesn't lead people to think 'hang on, maybe let's give socialism a go'.

It's just wishful thinking. If City did that they'd just be lauded and feted even more, as the best team ever because that's what people want, easily identifiable icons to get behind. People gain vicarious gratification by getting behind the biggest, richest, most successful, most powerful etc.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64326 on: October 25, 2022, 01:25:32 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on October 25, 2022, 10:53:02 am
Most Liverpool fans here want city to win the league, and by 30 points.


If we don't win it, i couldn't care less who wins it. You won't see me cheerleading for that Lego head who shaves his eyebrows.
Offline didi shamone

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64327 on: October 25, 2022, 03:03:21 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on October 25, 2022, 10:53:02 am
Most Liverpool fans here want city to win the league, and by 30 points.

I don't, but unless they have a liverpool style injury crisis then they'll probably win by about 10 points. I say only 10 as they'll take their foot off the gas when it's won.
I'd love Arsenal to push them so they can't rest all their top players for the latter stages of the champions league.
Offline Pistolero

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64328 on: October 25, 2022, 06:03:46 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on October 25, 2022, 10:53:02 am
Most Liverpool fans here want city to win the league, and by 30 points.


Not sure about that NB...I think you may have been swayed by the handful of very vocal Arsenal-phobes on here...but to be honest, this place isn't really typical of LFC's fan base.......in Liverpool itself and among the match-going fraternity - you'd struggle to find many who'd rather see the Manc cnuts win it ahead of Arsenal....
Offline tonysleft

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64329 on: October 25, 2022, 06:45:40 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on October 25, 2022, 10:53:02 am
Most Liverpool fans here want city to win the league, and by 30 points.
We'd all rather see Ten Hag's men lift it to stick it to that twat Arteta for gobbing off at Klopp. Am I right lads?
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64330 on: October 25, 2022, 07:15:47 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on October 25, 2022, 06:45:40 pm
We'd all rather see Ten Hag's men lift it to stick it to that twat Arteta for gobbing off at Klopp. Am I right lads?

NO!!!

Not happening anytime soon anyway.
Offline El Lobo

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64331 on: October 25, 2022, 08:41:34 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on October 25, 2022, 10:53:02 am
Most Liverpool fans here want city to win the league, and by 30 points.

Not quite :D

Winning against the tide though, how very Abu Dhabi of you :)
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64332 on: October 25, 2022, 09:52:50 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on October 25, 2022, 08:41:34 pm
Not quite :D

Winning against the tide though, how very Abu Dhabi of you :)

Arteta will always be grateful to Abu Dhabi for giving him an opportunity to work with Guardiola.

If Guardiola leaves, i bet he wouldn't think twice to replace him.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64333 on: October 25, 2022, 11:57:43 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on October 25, 2022, 10:53:02 am
Most Liverpool fans here want city to win the league, and by 30 points.

Nope, not true at all. You don't speak for Liverpool fans.  :)
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64334 on: October 26, 2022, 01:00:21 am »
"I messaged Roger, when I landed in Basel and I said: I just touched down in the city of one of the world's greatest ever athletes: Granit Xhaka, Murray told Aargauer Zeitung.

I know that Granit Xhaka is from here, Im a huge Arsenal fan. Xhaka is playing really, really well this season. He scored another wonderful goal on Sunday."

Just dawned on me,  Andy Murray, one of the greatest British Sportsmen ever.
Offline Bullet500

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64335 on: October 26, 2022, 01:40:53 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on October 25, 2022, 10:30:27 am
The majority of Arsenal mania members wanted City to win the league over us.

You're irrelevant club, except Spurs, nobody sees you as a rival. That's why i said it's very naive from people in here to think that such club will save football.
From the looks of it, you also seem to fall in the same category as those Arsenal mania fans. Doesn't matter whether you want City to win the league or which club you support. That's actually worse than being irrelevant. ;)

--

Meanwhile, loaneese Folarin Balogun and Charlie Patino have been doing well. I wonder if they can be recalled in January. https://www.football.london/arsenal-fc/transfer-news/balogun-patino-arsenal-transfer-southampton-25340570
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64336 on: October 26, 2022, 08:17:05 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on October 26, 2022, 01:40:53 am
Meanwhile, loaneese Folarin Balogun and Charlie Patino have been doing well. I wonder if they can be recalled in January. https://www.football.london/arsenal-fc/transfer-news/balogun-patino-arsenal-transfer-southampton-25340570

No, they need to stay out on loan. In fact, I'd be tempted to send them out next season as well, possibly to a slightly higher level, if the players are up for it.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64337 on: October 26, 2022, 10:07:38 pm »
You Arsenal lads still fancy your chances of winning Europa with the sides now dropping into it?
Online PaulF

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64338 on: October 26, 2022, 10:23:13 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 25, 2022, 12:31:23 pm
It won't work, though. City winning the league by 30 points every season won't make people sit up and think that there's a problem, just as super-wealthy companies and individuals making more money than ever in history, while billions starve, doesn't lead people to think 'hang on, maybe let's give socialism a go'.

It's just wishful thinking. If City did that they'd just be lauded and feted even more, as the best team ever because that's what people want, easily identifiable icons to get behind. People gain vicarious gratification by getting behind the biggest, richest, most successful, most powerful etc.
Good point. Not considered that. By the time most of the media have gotten bored of licking city arse, they will have gained enough fans for it not to matter. Football is truly fucked.
Offline El Lobo

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64339 on: October 26, 2022, 10:25:19 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on October 26, 2022, 10:07:38 pm
You Arsenal lads still fancy your chances of winning Europa with the sides now dropping into it?

Thats like asking if a lion fancies his chances against a load of blindfolded children.
Offline Bullet500

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64340 on: October 26, 2022, 10:36:45 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on October 26, 2022, 10:07:38 pm
You Arsenal lads still fancy your chances of winning Europa with the sides now dropping into it?
Not really. Arteta will be learning on the job. He hasn't managed a whole lot of two-legged ties.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64341 on: October 26, 2022, 10:40:17 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on October 26, 2022, 10:25:19 pm
Thats like asking if a lion fancies his chances against a load of blindfolded children.

They're flying high and fancied their chances not long ago!! The 3rd place teams in the CL dropping into Europa isn't new and the teams that have was always a huge possibility given how the tables look 1 or even 2 matchdays ago.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64342 on: October 26, 2022, 10:44:17 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on October 26, 2022, 10:07:38 pm
You Arsenal lads still fancy your chances of winning Europa with the sides now dropping into it?

Lol come on, it's Arsenal  :D
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64343 on: Yesterday at 01:50:10 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on October 26, 2022, 10:07:38 pm
You Arsenal lads still fancy your chances of winning Europa with the sides now dropping into it?

I hope we get Barca juve or Spurs in the last 16.
Offline Tobez

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64344 on: Yesterday at 06:45:01 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on October 26, 2022, 01:00:21 am
"I messaged Roger, when I landed in Basel and I said: I just touched down in the city of one of the world's greatest ever athletes: Granit Xhaka, Murray told Aargauer Zeitung.

I know that Granit Xhaka is from here, Im a huge Arsenal fan. Xhaka is playing really, really well this season. He scored another wonderful goal on Sunday."

Just dawned on me,  Andy Murray, one of the greatest British Sportsmen ever.

When he comes out with that kind of tripe he's Scottish
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64345 on: Yesterday at 07:46:00 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on October 26, 2022, 01:00:21 am
"I messaged Roger, when I landed in Basel and I said: I just touched down in the city of one of the world's greatest ever athletes: Granit Xhaka, Murray told Aargauer Zeitung.

I know that Granit Xhaka is from here, Im a huge Arsenal fan. Xhaka is playing really, really well this season. He scored another wonderful goal on Sunday."

Just dawned on me,  Andy Murray, one of the greatest British Sportsmen ever.

Hes been in the public eye since 2005 and its only come to light now? Says a lot!
Offline Robinred

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64346 on: Yesterday at 07:20:28 pm »
Meanwhile, PSG are 2-0 up and would be home and hosed but for the fact that Coady Gakpo hasnt a clue about the offside law.

Wherever he goes - no doubt for big money, he needs a lot of work.
Offline Rush 82

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64347 on: Yesterday at 07:33:22 pm »
That Partey is a clumsy fuck isn't he?

Isn't he the one who injured Diaz?

Trod on a PSV player too this evening.

Twat
Offline Hazell

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64348 on: Yesterday at 07:34:46 pm »
Probably on purpose the way Arteta sets this team up.
Offline Bullet500

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64349 on: Yesterday at 07:41:21 pm »
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/breaking-arsenals-pablo-mari-stabbed-28347230 - Arsenal's Pablo Mari stabbed in Milan supermarket attack as six people injured

:(
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64350 on: Yesterday at 07:58:54 pm »
No win in two games. The wheels are starting to loosen.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64351 on: Yesterday at 07:59:36 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 07:33:22 pm
That Partey is a clumsy fuck isn't he?

Isn't he the one who injured Diaz?

Trod on a PSV player too this evening.

Twat


Raped someone too.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64352 on: Yesterday at 08:06:41 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 07:41:21 pm
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/breaking-arsenals-pablo-mari-stabbed-28347230 - Arsenal's Pablo Mari stabbed in Milan supermarket attack as six people injured

:(

Blimey. Hope hes ok. Is he on loan there?
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64353 on: Yesterday at 08:17:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:06:41 pm
Blimey. Hope hes ok. Is he on loan there?

He's on loan at Monza.
Offline duvva

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64354 on: Yesterday at 11:44:19 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:06:41 pm
Blimey. Hope hes ok. Is he on loan there?
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-63421228

Was just reading about this. It seems from this report he was one of the less seriously injured.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64355 on: Today at 05:29:26 am »
So Maris agent say hes in hospital but not seriously hurt. Others are in the attack sadly, hope theyre ok.


On the game last night, another poor performance, thats 5 in a row now , scoring only 4 in those. Look a different team from earlier and need to step up now all the free hits are used up.
Have to win on Sunday or top spot is gone, have to win in midweek or top spot in el gone and facing an extra round, then its Chelsea.

I wouldve left everyone in London, gave them a week off, sacrificed last night. But Arteta did his normal half and half team and then brought everyone on and still lost, so didnt get the points or the rest. The squeeze is on now.
Online farawayred

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64356 on: Today at 06:06:38 am »
I hope Mari and his family are OK, not so much from the stabbing, but from the mental horror that can follow them for the rest of their lives.
