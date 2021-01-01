« previous next »
Its a shame though really, and gives a good insight into why weve been the only team to challenge them in the last five years (how grim is that btw). Even now the most vocal Arsenal fans on here are talking about getting into the CL. North Bank has been obsessed with Spurs results all season, should be looking much higher than that considering the position theyve found themselves in. After we beat Abu Dhabi it was a huge opportunity to get some real momentum but they then got battered by Leeds and bailed out by the ref/VAR, and then that today. Calling it a cowardly attitude would probably be a bit much but yeahbit of a shame that a team top after nearly a third of the season have already given up on the prospect of being champions

Probably because we havent qualified for CL in 6 years so that should be the logical step before challenging for the league. No one should lose sight of how much we are overachieving by being where we are. Near perfect in every competition. It wasnt expected or predicted. Every Arsenal fan wouldve told you the title race is between city and liverpool again, we are not sure where to adjust our expectations because somehow we have leapfrogged the rest of the competition and find ourselves as citys only challengers.
Being disappointed to be only 2 clear of city at the top is just weird, its like 2004 all over again, but with far lesser players.
Arsenal haven't challenged for the title really since 2008 and they fell away badly then, so the fans and the club aren't used to title challenges in recent years. Even before Klopp we did have 08/09 and 13/14 (86 point seasons). There was 10/11 when they were going well and then collapsed as well. 2008 is the only 80+ point season Arsenal have managed since 2005. They finished on 90 points when they went unbeaten, we've got more than that twice in recent seasons only to miss out to City. If Arsenal can get mid 80s they've done well and there's a chance they could push City if they do, if City do go off the boil after the World Cup or prioritise the CL.

Leicester were top at Christmas when they won it but nobody gave them a prayer of actually winning the league at that point really, they'd have took a CL place. It's only when you build up a big lead, or it gets to the run-in that you start to really look at the title, if you're not used to being up there.
Its a shame though really, and gives a good insight into why weve been the only team to challenge them in the last five years (how grim is that btw). Even now the most vocal Arsenal fans on here are talking about getting into the CL. North Bank has been obsessed with Spurs results all season, should be looking much higher than that considering the position theyve found themselves in. After we beat Abu Dhabi it was a huge opportunity to get some real momentum but they then got battered by Leeds and bailed out by the ref/VAR, and then that today. Calling it a cowardly attitude would probably be a bit much but yeahbit of a shame that a team top after nearly a third of the season have already given up on the prospect of being champions
Yeah ideally Arsenal win league rather than City but the hyperbole around them does get abit nauseating.

They want top 4 they aren't in title race and wouldn't surprise me if City run away with it now.
Expected a draw. We have played 7 games in October.

We aren't winning the league unless we get 6 points off the cheats.

Watched your game today and the first 30 mins were really good movement, interchanging and quick passing. Then it was like the battery just drained and the 2nd half looked a real grind. Lots of teams will hit the wall in games (we seem to be hitting the wall nearly every game) but its the team who gets lucky with injuries and the one who can rotate that will succeed this season.
Watched your game today and the first 30 mins were really good movement, interchanging and quick passing. Then it was like the battery just drained and the 2nd half looked a real grind. Lots of teams will hit the wall in games (we seem to be hitting the wall nearly every game) but its the team who gets lucky with injuries and the one who can rotate that will succeed this season.

To be fair many of the side played on Thursday in a big game against a decent PSV side who were set up to get something out of the game.  2nd half levels were bound to drop.  The side played well enough according to xG to get more from the game, and it's a shame the refs and VAR are once again incompetent when it comes to blatant holding.  We had a discussion a few weeks back about why players go down easy and exaggerate contact and that's the reason - you try to stay on your feet you get nothing.
To be fair many of the side played on Thursday in a big game against a decent PSV side who were set up to get something out of the game.  2nd half levels were bound to drop.  The side played well enough according to xG to get more from the game, and it's a shame the refs and VAR are once again incompetent when it comes to blatant holding.  We had a discussion a few weeks back about why players go down easy and exaggerate contact and that's the reason - you try to stay on your feet you get nothing.

Didnt Rangers beat PSV this season?
I remember when we thought like that too. It's been a remarkable transition under Klopp, because it's not that long ago all we wanted was to be competing again and still being in the mix after Christmas.

It's great being up there, so enjoy it while you have it and see where it takes you. If we can't win it I'd like to see you win it.


Edit: Rushyman is also right though. Once you are actually up there and competing regularly again, it's an absolute bastard to then be cheated out of what you've earned. That, then, becomes a different type of pain.

In the meantime, enjoy yourself and get as much out of it as you can.

This.

No other fanbase can understand it, because none have experienced it. Finishing with 97 pts and 92 pts and not winning the title is absurd. And absurdly infuriating when that team that stops you isn't even real or playing by the rules.

If I had to pick, I'd rather Arsenal won the league over City, because I fucking loathe City and don't mind Arsenal. But a big part of me wants them to experience the same pain we have. I want someone else to know what it's like so it maybe forces others to stop simply tolerating what City are and what they've done.

It's all a conversation for another time anyway, because the reality is, City will probably win the league by at least 10 points. And be lauded for it by the likes of Barney Ronay.
Maybe its just me but if were not winning the league then let City win it. Hell if we dont win it Id want them to win it 10x in a row. Show the world what cheating does to The best more competitive league in the world

Plus it means absolutely blow all if city win it.
Nah....
This.

No other fanbase can understand it, because none have experienced it. Finishing with 97 pts and 92 pts and not winning the title is absurd. And absurdly infuriating when that team that stops you isn't even real or playing by the rules.

If I had to pick, I'd rather Arsenal won the league over City, because I fucking loathe City and don't mind Arsenal. But a big part of me wants them to experience the same pain we have. I want someone else to know what it's like so it maybe forces others to stop simply tolerating what City are and what they've done.

It's all a conversation for another time anyway, because the reality is, City will probably win the league by at least 10 points. And be lauded for it by the likes of Barney Ronay.
I can definitely understand the conflicting feelings there. Sadly, Liverpool's brilliance over the last five or so seasons has also helped to legitimise Abu Dhabi FC. We've gone a long way in giving the PL a competitive veneer. Without us in the mix the whole charade stands out starkly. With us in it, the league has looked competitive.

With that in mind, it leaves genuine football fans with a dilemma. Do they want Abu Dhabi to walk it again and again because that will bring it home just how uncompetitive the PL actually is? Or would they like another club to feel the pain of being cheated out of it because that then brings more attention to the game-destroying sportswashing?

It's a tough one really. If we can't win it then I'd prefer Arsenal to win it. I don't mind Arsenal and they are a proper club. Easily the biggest and best in London. But them winning it is only good for Arsenal, whereas them being cheated out of it like Liverpool have been might actually be good for football as a whole in the long-run. Well, if it helps ramp up the disdain towards the state owned clubs it might, anyway.

I can think of far worse clubs to suffer the indignity of being cheated out of it than Arsenal, but maybe it might take a well respected London club such as them to suffer before mindsets change. If, say, Everton, Villa, Leicester, Leeds and the likes were up there but got cheated out of it, no one would give a shit anyway. So, it might need a media darling or a well respected club from the home of the establishment to miss out before the tide turns. No one respects Chelsea. No one apart from Spurs fans give a shit about Spurs either. It might just take an Arsenal to be spectacularly cheated like we've been before more eyes start to open.

Or, maybe I'm talking shite and it wouldn't make any difference anyway.
And this is why I still look at Spurs results more than citys. Ive seen Liverpool get 97 and 92 and not win it, when Leicester won the league pep had just turned up and hadnt spent years molding  his team into the cream of the sportswashing world, any comparisons with the Leicester season are stupid, itll need over 90 points to challenge for the title never mind win it, hell we are on course for 100 points now and it still looks like theyll overtake us any minute. Its a massive task and a huge ask, still obviously over the moon with the job Arteta is doing and our progress. Even last season city had less points than now after 11 games, theyve moved on again with Haaland, at times last season they overplayed, more clinical now and over 100 points are on the cards again.
We just have to keep going and for now still top.
Or, maybe I'm talking shite and it wouldn't make any difference anyway.

The only way anything changes is if the league becomes boring and predictable. In the next 10 years its gonna be a competition between Newcastle and City. Itll be a 2 horse race.

Least thats the way its going. City already are there. No ones gives a flying fuck if they walk the league every year, because theyre expected to win it now. Every year.

Well let me revise that, Liverpool supporters give a fuck because weve done it the right way and been cheated out of a number of titles.

If we cant win it, any other side competing with City just reinforces what weve done for City.

Theyll never stop cheating, its been completely legitimized by the anyone in power that could have stopped it.
They shouldve stopped it at Chelsea, that was the day football was bought out. Too late now.
