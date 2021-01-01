This.



No other fanbase can understand it, because none have experienced it. Finishing with 97 pts and 92 pts and not winning the title is absurd. And absurdly infuriating when that team that stops you isn't even real or playing by the rules.



If I had to pick, I'd rather Arsenal won the league over City, because I fucking loathe City and don't mind Arsenal. But a big part of me wants them to experience the same pain we have. I want someone else to know what it's like so it maybe forces others to stop simply tolerating what City are and what they've done.



It's all a conversation for another time anyway, because the reality is, City will probably win the league by at least 10 points. And be lauded for it by the likes of Barney Ronay.



I can definitely understand the conflicting feelings there. Sadly, Liverpool's brilliance over the last five or so seasons has also helped to legitimise Abu Dhabi FC. We've gone a long way in giving the PL a competitive veneer. Without us in the mix the whole charade stands out starkly. With us in it, the league has looked competitive.With that in mind, it leaves genuine football fans with a dilemma. Do they want Abu Dhabi to walk it again and again because that will bring it home just how uncompetitive the PL actually is? Or would they like another club to feel the pain of being cheated out of it because that then brings more attention to the game-destroying sportswashing?It's a tough one really. If we can't win it then I'd prefer Arsenal to win it. I don't mind Arsenal and they are a proper club. Easily the biggest and best in London. But them winning it is only good for Arsenal, whereas them being cheated out of it like Liverpool have been might actually be good for football as a whole in the long-run. Well, if it helps ramp up the disdain towards the state owned clubs it might, anyway.I can think of far worse clubs to suffer the indignity of being cheated out of it than Arsenal, but maybe it might take a well respected London club such as them to suffer before mindsets change. If, say, Everton, Villa, Leicester, Leeds and the likes were up there but got cheated out of it, no one would give a shit anyway. So, it might need a media darling or a well respected club from the home of the establishment to miss out before the tide turns. No one respects Chelsea. No one apart from Spurs fans give a shit about Spurs either. It might just take an Arsenal to be spectacularly cheated like we've been before more eyes start to open.Or, maybe I'm talking shite and it wouldn't make any difference anyway.