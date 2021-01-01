Youre equating our sporting achievements with Man city's (not that weve achieved anything) , that only normalises theirs, and gives them a way to say you only hate them because you're jealous of their success, and that any team at the top of the league will get these accusations from Liverpool fans, citing Arsenal as an example.



I understand you being upset because Arteta has made a fool of your predictions, but it didnt need to send you into complete meltdown, you probably dont mean it, but mixing us with Man city only puts them in good light. Exactly what they want.

If only you listened to me about Arteta, then wed both look like geniuses now, instead of just me.



What sporting achievements?Being top after ten games? Kudos, quite.No North Bank, not your achievements (because as you rightly say, you dont have any). Your behaviour, as your posts are continuing to prove. No, we hate Abu Dhabi because not only are they a horrible sportswasher but their managers, players and fans behaviour and attitude are horrible too. Thats the point, its Andys point too I suspect and its clearly hit a nerve because you can see there's more than a shred of truth to it. You're proving it now, post after post, by trying to deflect it to 'you're saying our sporting achievements are the same as Man Citys'. We played you very recently and witnessed it first hand, its not something thats just been imagined. Diving, horrible fouls, injuring players on purpose, awful behaviour from your staff, unexplainable refereeing decisions and then you and a few others crowing that 'the referee had no influence on the game'. And we saw the same again at the weekend against Leeds, a team who absolutely battered you and got the royal stitch up. See? Nothing to do with 'Abu Dhabi have achieved their success in the same way that Arsenal have achieved their top after ten games trophy'. Just an observation that the behaviour of your manager, players and supporters is more and more moving closer to that of Abu Dhabi. Hence Abu Dhabi B (and also....thats not a 'RAWK thing', its been noted a lot on social media and a fair bit in the media about how similarly you behave now).Dont get me wrong, you'll never be at their level (either sporting wise or otherwise) but you're certainly moving away from being 'everyones favourite second team' which you probably even were under Wenger. Because at that time, even with your great success under him he behaved in the right way, as did your players and supporters. Maybe it just is that long, long time without success. We've seen first hand how Everton fans have managed that