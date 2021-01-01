« previous next »
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64200 on: Yesterday at 08:38:12 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 08:34:57 pm
This is fun and all but you'll be miles behind City come season's end because you're nowhere near as good as them, and that isn't even funny as they are now completely dominating the league.

If we can be their closest challengers then wed have made great progress
El Lobo

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64201 on: Yesterday at 09:17:53 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 08:28:12 pm
Abu Dhabi B team...good 1. 1 more ex City player than you have.

Nah hes right, and its the influence of the manager (City group created) which has quickly seeped into your players and fanbase. Not as bad of course but similar behavior on and off the pitch.
Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64202 on: Yesterday at 09:20:48 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 08:28:12 pm
Abu Dhabi B team...good 1. 1 more ex City player than you have.

He spelt feeder wrong.

Yes, I know its been a while since they took one. Dont take it too seriously.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64203 on: Today at 01:36:13 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:17:53 pm
Nah hes right, and its the influence of the manager (City group created) which has quickly seeped into your players and fanbase. Not as bad of course but similar behavior on and off the pitch.

On and off the pitch ? What an embarrassing take, you are actually legitimizing what city are doing/have done in football by saying they are similar to us ?
This is music to the ears of anyone connected to city. Never mind the oil money , your manager was wrong and city cant do what they want, theyre just like Arsenal. What they been trying to tell us for years. They have limited resources and similar constraints to Arsenal and operate within their means. Ask El lobo, he ll back it up. 
Bullet500

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64204 on: Today at 01:50:07 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:36:13 am
On and off the pitch ? What an embarrassing take, you are actually legitimizing what city are doing/have done in football by saying they are similar to us ?
This is music to the ears of anyone connected to city. Never mind the oil money , your manager was wrong and city cant do what they want, theyre just like Arsenal. What they been trying to tell us for years. They have limited resources and similar constraints to Arsenal and operate within their means. Ask El lobo, he ll back it up.
haha, nice switcharoo.
El Lobo

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64205 on: Today at 08:35:34 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:36:13 am
On and off the pitch ? What an embarrassing take, you are actually legitimizing what city are doing/have done in football by saying they are similar to us ?
This is music to the ears of anyone connected to city. Never mind the oil money , your manager was wrong and city cant do what they want, theyre just like Arsenal. What they been trying to tell us for years. They have limited resources and similar constraints to Arsenal and operate within their means. Ask El lobo, he ll back it up.

:)

Point proven, thank you as ever NB!
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64206 on: Today at 09:01:25 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:35:34 am
:)

Point proven, thank you as ever NB!

If you love man city its fine, you dont have to ram it down our throats all the time. Every time we do something well just like man city. Fuck man city.
AndyMuller

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64207 on: Today at 09:28:34 am »
Ooower, Abu Dhabi B team struck a nerve in here I see.
El Lobo

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64208 on: Today at 09:30:48 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:01:25 am
If you love man city its fine, you dont have to ram it down our throats all the time. Every time we do something well just like man city. Fuck man city.

Point proven again, thank you NB :D

You hero worship a manager born and bred through the 'City Group', your transformation through signing more City Group employees has coincided with you getting the same horrifically dodgy decisions, your players behave in the same way, diving, trying to end players careers. And all the time, you and your fellow Arsenal fans try to build this 'everyone is against us, we're doing it against the odds, everyone else is wrong' backdrop when the reality is you've spent absolutely obscene amounts of money to finally have a team that has look decent for ten games. We saw it at the weekend and against Liverpool, both teams wildly screwed by the officials and you're on here crowing about decisions going against you :D

You're in no position to slag off our manager mate, not when you're deifying one who is being moulded to be the next Guardiola and who will fuck you off as soon as that opportunity becomes available. Its why Andy was absolutely right in calling you Abu Dhabi B. Of course your money is a lot cleaner and thankfully dont have the same human rights abuses, but the attitude of your manager, players and fans are moving swiftly in the same direction as them. Its just a fact.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:33:05 am by El Lobo »
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64209 on: Today at 09:51:03 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:30:48 am
Point proven again, thank you NB :D

You hero worship a manager born and bred through the 'City Group', your transformation through signing more City Group employees has coincided with you getting the same horrifically dodgy decisions, your players behave in the same way, diving, trying to end players careers. And all the time, you and your fellow Arsenal fans try to build this 'everyone is against us, we're doing it against the odds, everyone else is wrong' backdrop when the reality is you've spent absolutely obscene amounts of money to finally have a team that has look decent for ten games. We saw it at the weekend and against Liverpool, both teams wildly screwed by the officials and you're on here crowing about decisions going against you :D

You're in no position to slag off our manager mate, not when you're deifying one who is being moulded to be the next Guardiola and who will fuck you off as soon as that opportunity becomes available. Its why Andy was absolutely right in calling you Abu Dhabi B. Of course your money is a lot cleaner and thankfully dont have the same human rights abuses, but the attitude of your manager, players and fans are moving swiftly in the same direction as them. Its just a fact.

Youre equating our sporting achievements with Man city's (not that weve achieved anything) , that only normalises theirs, and gives them a way to say you only hate them because you're jealous of their success, and that any team at the top of the league will get these accusations from Liverpool fans, citing Arsenal as an example.
I understand you being upset because Arteta has made a fool of your predictions, but it didnt need to send you into complete meltdown, you probably dont mean it, but mixing us with Man city only puts them in good light. Exactly what they want.
If only you listened to me about Arteta, then wed both look like geniuses now, instead of just me.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:52:56 am by The North Bank »
El Lobo

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64210 on: Today at 10:10:11 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:51:03 am
Youre equating our sporting achievements with Man city's (not that weve achieved anything) , that only normalises theirs, and gives them a way to say you only hate them because you're jealous of their success, and that any team at the top of the league will get these accusations from Liverpool fans, citing Arsenal as an example.

I understand you being upset because Arteta has made a fool of your predictions, but it didnt need to send you into complete meltdown, you probably dont mean it, but mixing us with Man city only puts them in good light. Exactly what they want.
If only you listened to me about Arteta, then wed both look like geniuses now, instead of just me.

What sporting achievements? :D Being top after ten games? Kudos, quite.

No North Bank, not your achievements (because as you rightly say, you dont have any). Your behaviour, as your posts are continuing to prove. No, we hate Abu Dhabi because not only are they a horrible sportswasher but their managers, players and fans behaviour and attitude are horrible too. Thats the point, its Andys point too I suspect and its clearly hit a nerve because you can see there's more than a shred of truth to it. You're proving it now, post after post, by trying to deflect it to 'you're saying our sporting achievements are the same as Man Citys'. We played you very recently and witnessed it first hand, its not something thats just been imagined. Diving, horrible fouls, injuring players on purpose, awful behaviour from your staff, unexplainable refereeing decisions and then you and a few others crowing that 'the referee had no influence on the game'. And we saw the same again at the weekend against Leeds, a team who absolutely battered you and got the royal stitch up. See? Nothing to do with 'Abu Dhabi have achieved their success in the same way that Arsenal have achieved their top after ten games trophy'. Just an observation that the behaviour of your manager, players and supporters is more and more moving closer to that of Abu Dhabi. Hence Abu Dhabi B (and also....thats not a 'RAWK thing', its been noted a lot on social media and a fair bit in the media about how similarly you behave now).

Dont get me wrong, you'll never be at their level (either sporting wise or otherwise) but you're certainly moving away from being 'everyones favourite second team' which you probably even were under Wenger. Because at that time, even with your great success under him he behaved in the right way, as did your players and supporters. Maybe it just is that long, long time without success. We've seen first hand how Everton fans have managed that
Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64211 on: Today at 10:13:22 am »
To be fair Arsenal an awful disciplinary record under Wenger (in terms of the point about doing things the right way), especially early on but I never really cared because they were the only ones them who could stop United and Bergkamp always looked quite stylish when snidely elbowing big centre back lummoxes in the face.
has gone odd

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64212 on: Today at 10:15:39 am »
To be fair, Leicester had that unreal season and did the unthinkable, to say Arsenal would never do the same is unfair. They have pulled their socks up and are going for it. Rather them than that utter scum pile in Manchester.
