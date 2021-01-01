« previous next »
Offline deano2727

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64160 on: Yesterday at 08:52:10 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 01:06:51 am
We even lost to man utd, won every game since. 4 in the league and 3 in Europe.

That's one game, done good to bounce back, but that's not a run of games. At some point you'll drop points in consecutive games. City will catch up/take the lead. That's when we will see what this Arsenal team is made of - and I (like most), am unconvinced they'll have the experience/bottle to do it from there. City do have that ability, we already know. They are a team of serial winners (not to mention c*nts).
Offline El Lobo

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64161 on: Yesterday at 09:20:46 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:16:30 pm
I dont tend to follow teams in midtable much so apologies if I placed you below brentford and palace. No offense intended just got bigger fish to fry. Im sure you understand.

Pretty sure youve posted a fair bit about Arsenal since 2016 :D
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64162 on: Yesterday at 09:47:55 pm »
No sense in talking about title challenges with the season only 1/4 of the way through and a massive break coming up. They just need to look at the next 4 games and try to get 10-12 points. Can see wins against Southampton, Forest and Wolves, Chelsea away will be tough of course. If they're top at the end of that, it is just over one-third of the way through and they have the nice feeling of being top for a while.

However, it is all about injuries and how they cope with the inevitable blip, and of course if the cheats do their usual 10+ match winning run. The cheats are big favourites but I'd love for us to be in Arsenal's position right now.
Offline Dougle

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64163 on: Yesterday at 11:00:35 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:52:19 pm
Mostly spot on, its the Leicester run all over again and they've just got to ride that wave (their fans are, bless them) but.....our 13/14 team would have absolutely dismembered these.

It's just chit chat obviously but do you remember our defence that season ??!!
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64164 on: Yesterday at 11:04:57 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 11:00:35 pm
It's just chit chat obviously but do you remember our defence that season ??!!

Our defence this season seems to be giving that seasons defence a run. :D
Offline Dougle

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64165 on: Yesterday at 11:15:22 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:04:57 pm
Our defence this season seems to be giving that seasons defence a run. :D

Ah, but that's all changed now !  :)
Online Bullet500

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64166 on: Today at 12:19:38 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 08:01:50 pm
It's bad for them that Arsenal-City won't be in 2 days and postponed instead. They could've won that and go 7 pts clear, I am sure City's heads would have fallen after that.
yeah, wish we were playing them.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64167 on: Today at 01:17:16 am »
Its just nice to be where we are. We went from being dismissed as top 4 contenders to being dismissed as title challengers in a very short space of time.
Offline RayPhilAlan

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64168 on: Today at 02:41:13 am »
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 11:00:35 pm
It's just chit chat obviously but do you remember our defence that season ??!!
Do you remember our midfield and attack? There's no way anyone in this Arsenal team are as good as Gerrard, Hendo, Coutinho, Sterling, Sturridge and Suarez, comparing them position by position.
Online Bullet500

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64169 on: Today at 05:44:45 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 02:41:13 am
Do you remember our midfield and attack? There's no way anyone in this Arsenal team are as good as Gerrard, Hendo, Coutinho, Sterling, Sturridge and Suarez, comparing them position by position.
You forgot the Welsh Xavi.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64170 on: Today at 05:46:42 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 02:41:13 am
Do you remember our midfield and attack? There's no way anyone in this Arsenal team are as good as Gerrard, Hendo, Coutinho, Sterling, Sturridge and Suarez, comparing them position by position.

If we are comparing eras , its funny how everyone here now says the premier league is shit and overrated, after 4 years of being told city and Liverpool are the greatest teams in premier league history who have raised the bar , and now city have moved a level up again by signing the greatest striker ever, and yet sit 4 points below us . If this Arsenal team cant cope with Liverpool of 2013, I wonder how it would fare against Henry Vieira bergkamp pires Campbell Cole ljungberg etc. That team now wouldnt just go unbeaten, but Id fancy them to win all 38 games. Unless Arteta is sitting 4 clear of the highest bar ever with a team of kids,  then hes an even bigger genius than I thought. 
Online kloppismydad

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64171 on: Today at 05:51:01 am »
Will be funny when Arsenal implode mid-season and miss out on Top 4 again. :D
Online Bullet500

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64172 on: Today at 05:52:43 am »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 05:51:01 am
Will be funny when Arsenal implode mid-season and miss out on Top 4 again. :D
I'd still prefer a trophy over finishing in Top 4.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64173 on: Today at 05:55:01 am »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 05:51:01 am
Will be funny when Arsenal implode mid-season and miss out on Top 4 again. :D

If 70 points get top 4 then we are nearly half way there already, but everyone is talking about how many goals Haaland has scored.
