No sense in talking about title challenges with the season only 1/4 of the way through and a massive break coming up. They just need to look at the next 4 games and try to get 10-12 points. Can see wins against Southampton, Forest and Wolves, Chelsea away will be tough of course. If they're top at the end of that, it is just over one-third of the way through and they have the nice feeling of being top for a while.



However, it is all about injuries and how they cope with the inevitable blip, and of course if the cheats do their usual 10+ match winning run. The cheats are big favourites but I'd love for us to be in Arsenal's position right now.