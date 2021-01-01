« previous next »
« Reply #64160 on: Yesterday at 08:52:10 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 01:06:51 am
We even lost to man utd, won every game since. 4 in the league and 3 in Europe.

That's one game, done good to bounce back, but that's not a run of games. At some point you'll drop points in consecutive games. City will catch up/take the lead. That's when we will see what this Arsenal team is made of - and I (like most), am unconvinced they'll have the experience/bottle to do it from there. City do have that ability, we already know. They are a team of serial winners (not to mention c*nts).
« Reply #64161 on: Yesterday at 09:20:46 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:16:30 pm
I dont tend to follow teams in midtable much so apologies if I placed you below brentford and palace. No offense intended just got bigger fish to fry. Im sure you understand.

Pretty sure youve posted a fair bit about Arsenal since 2016 :D
« Reply #64162 on: Yesterday at 09:47:55 pm »
No sense in talking about title challenges with the season only 1/4 of the way through and a massive break coming up. They just need to look at the next 4 games and try to get 10-12 points. Can see wins against Southampton, Forest and Wolves, Chelsea away will be tough of course. If they're top at the end of that, it is just over one-third of the way through and they have the nice feeling of being top for a while.

However, it is all about injuries and how they cope with the inevitable blip, and of course if the cheats do their usual 10+ match winning run. The cheats are big favourites but I'd love for us to be in Arsenal's position right now.
« Reply #64163 on: Yesterday at 11:00:35 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:52:19 pm
Mostly spot on, its the Leicester run all over again and they've just got to ride that wave (their fans are, bless them) but.....our 13/14 team would have absolutely dismembered these.

It's just chit chat obviously but do you remember our defence that season ??!!
« Reply #64164 on: Yesterday at 11:04:57 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 11:00:35 pm
It's just chit chat obviously but do you remember our defence that season ??!!

Our defence this season seems to be giving that seasons defence a run. :D
« Reply #64165 on: Yesterday at 11:15:22 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:04:57 pm
Our defence this season seems to be giving that seasons defence a run. :D

Ah, but that's all changed now !  :)
« Reply #64166 on: Today at 12:19:38 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 08:01:50 pm
It's bad for them that Arsenal-City won't be in 2 days and postponed instead. They could've won that and go 7 pts clear, I am sure City's heads would have fallen after that.
yeah, wish we were playing them.
« Reply #64167 on: Today at 01:17:16 am »
Its just nice to be where we are. We went from being dismissed as top 4 contenders to being dismissed as title challengers in a very short space of time.
