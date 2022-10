Nah. All lower half teams, and Leeds should've thumped you yesterday. It's not to take away from what Arsenal are doing, but they've had kinder fixtures than others. It's a shame that the City game this week is postponed, because I think it would've told us a lot.



I don't think the half hour delay whilst the ref sorted out the technology reboot helped, particularly at an away ground - the team did seem quite disjointed versus other games. That said, these are the games where you need to hold a scrappy 1-0 and look at it at the training ground to stop it happening again.Only concerns for me are how reliant this side is on Partey and Xhaka providing a midfield shield and progressive passes - the backup in the midfield area are significant, particularly when the wingbacks aren't particularly creative. Once ESR and Zinchenko come back from injury the side may have more balance to it, especially since ESR has been quite good last season and really kicked on a level.