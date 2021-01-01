Cheers, I think this is along the lines of my previous thoughts on your squad. You bought VERY well in summer IMO but I felt you were in a similar place to us a few years back, a few injuries from a big drop off in quality. Obviously building a squad takes time



What are your thoughts on your chances of retaining your best talents if you fail to win anything? You have started the season very well and obviously the landscape has changed in terms of Man U being able to come in and get your best players (they would be insane to make that move now). How do you feel about your chances of keeping hold of the likes of Saka, Martinelli, Odegaard etc should sides like City come in for them?



The young players will stay, financially we, and the league as a whole, are in a different place in terms of having to sell the best players. Its not even a worry to be honest. The club has invested over 300m in the last 3 years to get things right, so wont dismantle the team for financial returns. The only way wed lose these players is if we are not progressing, we are making incredible progress and they are at the heart of it, plus they love playing for Arteta, who has been instrumental in their careers. They are all on long term contracts apart from Saka Martinelli and Saliba who are all on the verge of signing new contracts, so the club is getting it right everywhere, and it shows.