Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64080 on: Yesterday at 06:43:53 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on Yesterday at 06:41:49 pm
Its still October, mate. Great start to the season for you but well see in March. Hope you can keep this up.

Its a shame city dont play Liverpool every week.

If it wasnt for the queen dying, wed be playing City at home on Wednesday, not sure how to feel about that, probably a good thing it got called off, cant see them losing two in a row.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64081 on: Yesterday at 06:44:36 pm »
If they get that sort of officiating all season theyve got a great chance
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64082 on: Yesterday at 06:46:32 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:38:13 pm
4 points clear ! City not invincible!

Liverpool do it again, another favour, like in that CL final. Honestly, I love Liverpool. No doubt.


Cant believe we are 4 points clear, we can actually lose a game and stay top....how the fuck do we approach the rest of the season, this is madness.

In terms of the rest of the season, where do you see your sides weakness/areas for improvement?

I was impressed with your summer window, do you think you'll look to add to the squad in January or stick with what you've got?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64083 on: Yesterday at 06:52:05 pm »
Been very lucky last 2 games and had a few ref/var decisions go there way.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64084 on: Yesterday at 06:52:31 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 06:46:32 pm
In terms of the rest of the season, where do you see your sides weakness/areas for improvement?

I was impressed with your summer window, do you think you'll look to add to the squad in January or stick with what you've got?

Weve got no depth, we need at least 3 new signings, in defensive midfield, wing,and upfront, to have any sort of depth. Unless we bin off the cups, but the EL is a hard one, I think we ll get CL from league places anyway, 11 clear of 5th place now, but at the same time its a chance to win a trophy as i see us being the best team in it. All the noises are that we ll have 40m to spend in January, that only gets you one player though, we ll need more.
So far so good though.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64085 on: Yesterday at 06:53:39 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Yesterday at 06:52:05 pm
Been very lucky last 2 games and had a few ref/var decisions go there way.

and a few go against us, shouldve beaten Man utd. That Martinelli goal getting chalked off "when the refs are letting more go" was criminal.

Today was the first time we didnt deserve to win, still wouldve put us 27/30 on balance of performances.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64086 on: Yesterday at 06:57:35 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 06:46:32 pm
In terms of the rest of the season, where do you see your sides weakness/areas for improvement?

I was impressed with your summer window, do you think you'll look to add to the squad in January or stick with what you've got?
Definitely need to add in January.

The exits last year and no additions cost us.

Defensive midfielder and a backup for Saka should be the priorities.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64087 on: Yesterday at 07:05:43 pm »
Im not sure if I want them to win the league. Like, it annoyed me that other fans cheered that oil state on against us but now were in this position

I just dont want their fans to win it to be honest. Its not even the club. Its the fans. So smug and arrogant.

Nothing City do means anything but, I also dont want the league to have one team win 5 titles in 6. So, as much as I instinctively and viscerally dont want them to win it. I think , Ill choose them to win it more than City even if in my gut its not what I want. For the good of the league. Plus they are a great club historically.

It would be annoying though if Artetas Arsenal won as many fucking titles as Klopp has.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64088 on: Yesterday at 07:15:01 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:52:31 pm
Weve got no depth, we need at least 3 new signings, in defensive midfield, wing,and upfront, to have any sort of depth. Unless we bin off the cups, but the EL is a hard one, I think we ll get CL from league places anyway, 11 clear of 5th place now, but at the same time its a chance to win a trophy as i see us being the best team in it. All the noises are that we ll have 40m to spend in January, that only gets you one player though, we ll need more.
So far so good though.

Cheers, I think this is along the lines of my previous thoughts on your squad. You bought VERY well in summer IMO but I felt you were in a similar place to us a few years back, a few injuries from a big drop off in quality. Obviously building a squad takes time

What are your thoughts on your chances of retaining your best talents if you fail to win anything? You have started the season very well and obviously the landscape has changed in terms of Man U being able to come in and get your best players (they would be insane to make that move now). How do you feel about your chances of keeping hold of the likes of Saka, Martinelli, Odegaard etc should sides like City come in for them?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64089 on: Yesterday at 07:17:45 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Yesterday at 06:52:05 pm
Been very lucky last 2 games and had a few ref/var decisions go there way.

Yeah spot on, so far its an entirely constructed title race. Annoyingly weve got Spurs fairly soon so well probably end up on the end of another like we have the last two games, just to make it a three way dance
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64090 on: Yesterday at 07:31:01 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 07:17:45 pm
Yeah spot on, so far its an entirely constructed title race. Annoyingly weve got Spurs fairly soon so well probably end up on the end of another like we have the last two games, just to make it a three way dance

That's exactly what will happen
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64091 on: Yesterday at 07:32:28 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Yesterday at 06:52:05 pm
Been very lucky last 2 games and had a few ref/var decisions go there way.
Yet to meet one Leeds fan who thought it was a penalty and VAR was wrong to overturn it.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64092 on: Yesterday at 07:39:24 pm »
Rather these lot win it than United, Chelsea or the sportswashers
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64093 on: Yesterday at 07:40:58 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 07:32:28 pm
Yet to meet one Leeds fan who thought it was a penalty and VAR was wrong to overturn it.
I'm talking about the last 2 games not just today's
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64094 on: Yesterday at 07:44:35 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 07:15:01 pm
Cheers, I think this is along the lines of my previous thoughts on your squad. You bought VERY well in summer IMO but I felt you were in a similar place to us a few years back, a few injuries from a big drop off in quality. Obviously building a squad takes time

What are your thoughts on your chances of retaining your best talents if you fail to win anything? You have started the season very well and obviously the landscape has changed in terms of Man U being able to come in and get your best players (they would be insane to make that move now). How do you feel about your chances of keeping hold of the likes of Saka, Martinelli, Odegaard etc should sides like City come in for them?

The young players will stay, financially we, and the league as a whole, are in a different place in terms of having to sell the best players. Its not even a worry to be honest. The club has invested over 300m in the last 3 years to get things right, so wont dismantle the team for financial returns. The only way wed lose these players is if we are not progressing,  we are making incredible progress and they are at the heart of it, plus they love playing for Arteta, who has been instrumental in their careers. They are all on long term contracts apart from Saka Martinelli and Saliba who are all on the verge of signing new contracts, so the club is getting it right everywhere, and it shows.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64095 on: Yesterday at 07:46:29 pm »
At some stage we will lose a big game, I hope we dont react like Man city today, that Prick the laughing Micah seriously embarrassing himself, even the players in the post match interview, awful.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64096 on: Yesterday at 07:50:59 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Yesterday at 07:40:58 pm
I'm talking about the last 2 games not just today's

Today was almost as bad as last week. Leeds must be even more annoyed than us because we were a bit rubbish but Leeds absolutely battered them. Luck and refs in the back pocket though, very useful for a title race :D
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64097 on: Yesterday at 08:13:40 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 07:50:59 pm
Today was almost as bad as last week. Leeds must be even more annoyed than us because we were a bit rubbish but Leeds absolutely battered them. Luck and refs in the back pocket though, very useful for a title race :D

Just beat Tottenham like you did city. Do your thing.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64098 on: Yesterday at 08:31:47 pm »
Just want to point you at the man city match thread if you think we only moan about refs when we lose.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64099 on: Yesterday at 08:42:49 pm »
Apart from the home wins against us and Spurs (which were decent results tbf), they really haven't played anyone of note yet. To be in with a sniff of winning the league they would need to take at least 8 points from their games at the Etihad, Stamford Bridge, White Hart Lane, and Anfield. Which lets be honest, is never going to happen. Given a stuttering United beat them easily, my guess is they'll be lucky to nick a couple of draws in those 4 away games at best. 
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64100 on: Yesterday at 08:47:23 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 08:42:49 pm
Apart from the home wins against us and Spurs (which were decent results tbf), they really haven't played anyone of note yet. To be in with a sniff of winning the league they would need to take at least 8 points from their games at the Etihad, Stamford Bridge, White Hart Lane, and Anfield. Which lets be honest, is never going to happen. Given a stuttering United beat them easily, my guess is they'll be lucky to nick a couple of draws in those 4 away games at best.
Reason is simple: Arsenal just doesn't have the squad depth to mount a title challenge and participate in cups. Arsenal will lose a lot more games, not just these.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64101 on: Yesterday at 09:17:23 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 08:42:49 pm
Apart from the home wins against us and Spurs (which were decent results tbf), they really haven't played anyone of note yet. To be in with a sniff of winning the league they would need to take at least 8 points from their games at the Etihad, Stamford Bridge, White Hart Lane, and Anfield. Which lets be honest, is never going to happen. Given a stuttering United beat them easily, my guess is they'll be lucky to nick a couple of draws in those 4 away games at best.

Weve had a tougher run than city. They only had 2 tough away games at Anfield and Newcastle and only got a point, but then there is a reason why they are level on points with spurs and 4 points behind us, because we have been the best team so far this season, regardless of what the newspapers say. City even drew away at Villa, I mean who does that.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64102 on: Yesterday at 09:18:17 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 07:39:24 pm
Rather these lot win it than United, Chelsea or the sportswashers

That's every Liverpool fan i believe, but it's impossible against City. Watch them c*nts winning their next 10 games now. Arsenal can't keep it up.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64103 on: Yesterday at 09:21:11 pm »
Very lucky with injuries so far and pretty much been able to put the same side out every week (except the left back position). That being said, theyre grinding out results and good luck to them. Much rather see them win the league than City / Chelsea. I do think theyll have a sticky period though and thats when City will be able to capitalise.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64104 on: Yesterday at 09:30:35 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 09:21:11 pm
Very lucky with injuries so far and pretty much been able to put the same side out every week (except the left back position). That being said, theyre grinding out results and good luck to them. Much rather see them win the league than City / Chelsea. I do think theyll have a sticky period though and thats when City will be able to capitalise.

Missing Zinchenko badly, not controlled  games as well when hes not there. Could do with Emile Smith Rowe as well, hasnt played a minute this season and we cant play the same 2 wingers all season, also El Neny who adds some steel in midfield. We are just coping with injuries better than before.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64105 on: Yesterday at 09:34:55 pm »
I wonder where the media in general place arsenal. They loved the rivalry between Ferguee and Wenger. Esp when Fergie usually came out on top. Be interesting to see what happens if there's any spats with pep.  Will the media fawn over arsenal and decisions start going their way if they are serious contenders come Easter?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64106 on: Yesterday at 10:07:34 pm »
Just watching the Bamford Gabriel "clash" again, embarrassing stuff from Bamford and the assistant ref. wow.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64107 on: Yesterday at 10:11:47 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:07:34 pm
Just watching the Bamford Gabriel "clash" again, embarrassing stuff from Bamford and the assistant ref. wow.
Thought you guys were lucky with the disallowed goal, very soft. However that nonsense at the end was pathetic from Bamford. Rightly overturned.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64108 on: Yesterday at 10:15:56 pm »
I like Arsenal and admire their youthful exuberance, but they're absolute chancers being top. Leeds should've buried them today. A lot of fortuitous decisions lately, and not a lot of injuries - when those two factors revert to the mean, they'll drop off. We might not catch them, but we showed today we're still a better team when we get our act together, and that's even while we're still carrying a shitload of injuries. They should still comfortably finish top 4 though, which they would've taken in a heartbeat before the season.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64109 on: Yesterday at 10:20:30 pm »
Its very Leicester at the moment, none of the big clubs seem as strong as usual. It just depends if Arsenal can ride this crest. This clearly isnt going to be a consistent thing, theyre generally a 5th/6th placed team and their players are the same. But that season, even Wes Morgan, Huth, Danny Simpson and Schmeichel looked really good players. If the likes of Gabriel, White, Tomiyasu and Ramsdale can do similar then you really never know. Its good to see them enjoying it, I always thought Leicester fans waited too long to really embrace what was happening.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64110 on: Yesterday at 10:25:05 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:15:56 pm
I like Arsenal and admire their youthful exuberance, but they're absolute chancers being top. Leeds should've buried them today. A lot of fortuitous decisions lately, and not a lot of injuries - when those two factors revert to the mean, they'll drop off. We might not catch them, but we showed today we're still a better team when we get our act together, and that's even while we're still carrying a shitload of injuries. They should still comfortably finish top 4 though, which they would've taken in a heartbeat before the season.

Anything less than the title and Arteta should be sacked.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64111 on: Yesterday at 10:27:01 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:20:30 pm
Its very Leicester at the moment, none of the big clubs seem as strong as usual. It just depends if Arsenal can ride this crest. This clearly isnt going to be a consistent thing, theyre generally a 5th/6th placed team and their players are the same. But that season, even Wes Morgan, Huth, Danny Simpson and Schmeichel looked really good players. If the likes of Gabriel, White, Tomiyasu and Ramsdale can do similar then you really never know. Its good to see them enjoying it, I always thought Leicester fans waited too long to really embrace what was happening.

Lovin it ! I reckon city are 2 defeats away from total collapse.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64112 on: Yesterday at 10:34:06 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:27:01 pm
Lovin it ! I reckon city are 2 defeats away from total collapse.
With their newly found dependence on a striker that missed over 90 days through three separate injuries last season, they're probably one injury away from a total collapse.  Haaland is carrying the load of Sterling and Jesus combined without much in the way of back-up.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64113 on: Yesterday at 11:27:54 pm »
How come Arsenal v City isnt on this week? And why didnt I know this before signing Martinelli?!
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64114 on: Yesterday at 11:30:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:27:54 pm
How come Arsenal v City isnt on this week? And why didnt I know this before signing Martinelli?!

An Arsenal European game was rearranged for this week apparently.
« Reply #64115 on: Today at 12:06:12 am »
They'll have a run of poor results. The question is, will they recover? City will. Arsenal, I don't think so.

Still, top 4 was the goal for them. That still has to be the focus. I think they've as much chance of finishing 5th as they do winning the league honestly. they're running on momentum at the moment.

Improved a lot, but still not close to a title winning team.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64116 on: Today at 01:00:31 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:27:54 pm
How come Arsenal v City isnt on this week? And why didnt I know this before signing Martinelli?!

This is the week of the free hit. 6 players in my team not playing.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64117 on: Today at 01:06:51 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 12:06:12 am
They'll have a run of poor results. The question is, will they recover? City will. Arsenal, I don't think so.

Still, top 4 was the goal for them. That still has to be the focus. I think they've as much chance of finishing 5th as they do winning the league honestly. they're running on momentum at the moment.

Improved a lot, but still not close to a title winning team.

We even lost to man utd, won every game since. 4 in the league and 3 in Europe.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64118 on: Today at 01:08:48 am »
Some type of deal with the devil was made. Completely outplayed by Leeds, Gabriel again gives away a clear pen and yet you get all 3 points. Will be interested to see what the price to be paid ends up being.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64119 on: Today at 01:11:29 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:15:56 pm
I like Arsenal and admire their youthful exuberance, but they're absolute chancers being top. Leeds should've buried them today. A lot of fortuitous decisions lately, and not a lot of injuries - when those two factors revert to the mean, they'll drop off. We might not catch them, but we showed today we're still a better team when we get our act together, and that's even while we're still carrying a shitload of injuries. They should still comfortably finish top 4 though, which they would've taken in a heartbeat before the season.

Also pressure. Thatll really test them if theyre still on top by the new year. Im not convinced at all. But promising signs for them so far.
