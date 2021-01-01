Its very Leicester at the moment, none of the big clubs seem as strong as usual. It just depends if Arsenal can ride this crest. This clearly isnt going to be a consistent thing, theyre generally a 5th/6th placed team and their players are the same. But that season, even Wes Morgan, Huth, Danny Simpson and Schmeichel looked really good players. If the likes of Gabriel, White, Tomiyasu and Ramsdale can do similar then you really never know. Its good to see them enjoying it, I always thought Leicester fans waited too long to really embrace what was happening.