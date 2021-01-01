I think your being quite harsh Lobo. I didn't see it as a particularly dirty or tetchy game, just 2 teams that wanted to win.

I don't think Jesus does anything worse than Salah for instance in looking for fouls. I've seen games as well were Klopp is animated as much as Arteta was yesterday as well. It's natural we all look at the good in our own and the bad in others, we all do it.

It is obvious to say the penalty decisions went out way yesterday, but there's also been plenty of occasions where that's not been the case.



I also need to chuckle at a couple of comments saying our manager benefited from the close relationship with Man City. We have signed 2 of their players. 1 was out of contract in 12 months, and we paid £45M still for him. The 2nd was their back up left back that they had agreed a fee with Wolves for 12 months previous at half the price that we ended up paying.



Both were seen as average signings by a lot on here and with other fan bases.



I wouldn't worry about it too much mate, a lot of fans are seemingly having a mini-meltdown and at the moment due to the way Liverpool has been playing lately, probably anything would have set them off - they're just venting it entirely on the fanbase and throwing the 'Abu Dhabi 2nd team' shit around, or indeed anything else they can throw at a wall and make cling on for more than a moment. To be fair for some they seem like they are right up to their necks, maybe even pouring their Frosties one morning and for a moment noticing the blue packaging would have set them off on a rant about the blueshite.The faux morality of 'we're better than that' despite you and I both knowing were we inclined to do so we could post dozens of GIFs of dives, flops and whatever else for pretty much every team in the league - not to mention some of the classics from the last few years. As Bullet500 says, this is the nature of the game and you love it when it goes your way and it's shithouse FC you're facing when it doesn't.Anyway, good to see the fans coming out with the predictable level of 'cope' and we've already in less than 24 hours come around to 'you didn't really win anyway. It was all Oliver', with a suitable level of throwing TAA and FSG under the bus of course.