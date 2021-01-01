« previous next »
Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 4979979 times)

Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64000 on: Today at 03:05:09 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 02:44:35 pm
All fine and well about Pep disappearing, but what's to stop City (or other teams) sniffing around the likes of Martinelli, Saka and Saliba? As that is definitely going to happen in the summer. As rough as we are at the moment, I genuinely don't think we are in as much as a meltdown as our fan base would have it know. 2-3 signings definitely, but convinced this will happen over the next 12 months and you can see Klopp knows his great team has probably come to an end too.

Out of all the other big clubs, Arsenal are the ones I have the most respect and tolerate the most. I like how the club stuck by Arteta too and I think it's showing dividends.

I expect all 3 to sign new contracts, I also agree that you still have serious talent in your squad, just need to upgrade your midfield. Thiago is a magician but needs two energetic midfielders around him. Having said that, the likes of Salah Firmino Van dijk, all incredible players, but not the future of your club, by the time our team reaches its peak, these players will be in their mid 30s, along with De Bruyne... Thats one hope anyway.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64001 on: Today at 03:06:19 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:13:05 pm
Jesus was through on goal and didnt get a free kick , so dont know what him going down had as an effect on the game. Truth is before the pen was given,  it was a series of pin ball around the Liverpool area and we were cutting through at will , you defend like that then eventually the ref will give something against you, we were camped in the Liverpool area. Bad ref decision shouldnt hide just how dominant we were in the second half, in every area of the pitch. Even the Liverpool subs were defensive, Klopp could see they wouldnt hold out the way things were going.

What does this even mean :lmao

If you arent referring to fouls then how does being under pressure have any baring on the refereeing of a game? Playing well doesnt and shouldnt afford you more decisions from the officials :lmao

That bolded line would fit in a discussion about boxing ffs
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64002 on: Today at 03:23:28 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 03:06:19 pm
What does this even mean :lmao

If you arent referring to fouls then how does being under pressure have any baring on the refereeing of a game? Playing well doesnt and shouldnt afford you more decisions from the officials :lmao

That bolded line would fit in a discussion about boxing ffs

Eventually youll try to clear another cross flashing past your 6 yard box, but you get there too late and catch the player that got to the ball before you. Then moan that your player didnt catch him hard enough. If you stop the cross coming in, or clear your lines in the 6 attempts or so where you failed to do it, then the pen wouldnt happen. In the end, you kick a players leg in the box, big chance its a pen, you cant say it was only a soft kick, Ive seen our players get red carded when the opposition player jumped out of the way, no contact.
Online Jshooters

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64003 on: Today at 03:25:48 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:23:28 pm
Eventually youll try to clear another cross flashing past your 6 yard box, but you get there too late and catch the player that got to the ball before you. Then moan that your player didnt catch him hard enough. If you stop the cross coming in, or clear your lines in the 6 attempts or so where you failed to do it, then the pen wouldnt happen. In the end, you kick a players leg in the box, big chance its a pen, you cant say it was only a soft kick, Ive seen our players get red carded when the opposition jumped out of the way, no contact.

Here's Arsenal legend Ian Wright's take on it

https://twitter.com/Sportarshh/status/1579235928404799488?s=20&t=kX1gD6Al4suh_h7qAw9mHg
Online El Lobo

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64004 on: Today at 03:27:16 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:13:05 pm
Jesus was through on goal and didnt get a free kick , so dont know what him going down had as an effect on the game. Truth is before the pen was given,  it was a series of pin ball around the Liverpool area and we were cutting through at will , you defend like that then eventually the ref will give something against you, we were camped in the Liverpool area. Bad ref decision shouldnt hide just how dominant we were in the second half, in every area of the pitch. Even the Liverpool subs were defensive, Klopp could see they wouldnt hold out the way things were going.

That is exactly what it does. Exactly.

You know full well that football doesn't work on getting points for being dominant, christ we wish it did. Who knows where the game was heading? We'll never know, because the referee decided to give you the win. Its what happened, we all saw it. It doesnt mean you're not a good team or didn't play well, but we'll never know if you were actually good enough to beat us because....you didn't. Michael Oliver did.

It was as brazen as Mike Rileys performance against you for United. I guess after 18 years you finally have closure, just annoying for us that we were involved and not you know....United.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64005 on: Today at 03:28:34 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 03:25:48 pm
Here's Arsenal legend Ian Wright's take on it

https://twitter.com/Sportarshh/status/1579235928404799488?s=20&t=kX1gD6Al4suh_h7qAw9mHg

I agree with him, but these will continue to be given, because there is contact. our 49 unbeaten run ended when there wasnt even contact, you saw Harvey Elliot dive yesterday hoping for contact that never came, if there is contact, not every striker will stay on his feet and carry on, in fact most dont. I struggle to think of a premier league striker that will stay on their feet in the box if they feel theyve been fouled and could win a pen
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64006 on: Today at 03:29:31 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:23:28 pm
Eventually youll try to clear another cross flashing past your 6 yard box, but you get there too late and catch the player that got to the ball before you. Then moan that your player didnt catch him hard enough. If you stop the cross coming in, or clear your lines in the 6 attempts or so where you failed to do it, then the pen wouldnt happen. In the end, you kick a players leg in the box, big chance its a pen, you cant say it was only a soft kick, Ive seen our players get red carded when the opposition jumped out of the way, no contact.

As the old saying goes, two wrongs dont make a right. But im sure youll be screaming from the rooftops that its all fair and well when the ref next fucks you over because you know we got away with one or two against Liverpool

The funny thing is youre running with this, no one mentions it as long as they win on a forum full of people who call out how shit the refs decision making was in any game regardless of whether they win. Guaranteed you would not be coming out with you cant say its only a soft kick if that is given against you, you would be bitching and moaning because it was soft as baby shit.

Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:28:34 pm
I agree with him, but these will continue to be given, because there is contact. our 49 unbeaten run ended when there wasnt even contact, you saw Harvey Elliot dive yesterday hoping for contact that never came, if there is contact, not every striker will stay on his feet and carry on, in fact most dont. I struggle to think of a premier league striker that will stay on their feet in the box if they feel theyve been fouled and could win a pen

So we cant say it but Ian Wright can, and youll even go as far as to agree with it, as long as it comes from his mouth and not the team its against :lmao
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64007 on: Today at 03:33:02 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 03:29:31 pm
As the old saying goes, two wrongs dont make a right. But im sure youll be screaming from the rooftops that its all fair and well when the ref next fucks you over because you know we got away with one or two against Liverpool

The funny thing is youre running with this, no one mentions it as long as they win on a forum full of people who call out how shit the refs decision making was in any game regardless of whether they win. Guaranteed you would not be coming out with you cant say its only a soft kick if that is given against you, you would be bitching and moaning because it was soft as baby shit.

So we cant say it but Ian Wright can, and youll even go as far as to agree with it, as long as it comes from his mouth and not the team its against :lmao


No i already said we were lucky with both pens. Just making the point that we were the better team
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64008 on: Today at 03:37:54 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:33:02 pm

No i already said we were lucky with both pens. Just making the point that we were the better team

Which is irrelevant when it comes to refereeing a game of football, youre tying yourself in knots trying to justify bullshit decisions coming out with nonsense about not being able to say it was only a soft kick while cosigning someone saying that and acting like being under the cosh means you should expect a decision against you. The balance of the game means fuck all unless the result is clear fouls as a result of the bad play, none of this happened, you could have 90% possession, still has no baring on how the ref should make his calls again this isnt boxing ffs
Online ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64009 on: Today at 03:38:33 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:27:16 pm
That is exactly what it does. Exactly.

You know full well that football doesn't work on getting points for being dominant, christ we wish it did. Who knows where the game was heading? We'll never know, because the referee decided to give you the win. Its what happened, we all saw it. It doesnt mean you're not a good team or didn't play well, but we'll never know if you were actually good enough to beat us because....you didn't. Michael Oliver did.

It was as brazen as Mike Rileys performance against you for United. I guess after 18 years you finally have closure, just annoying for us that we were involved and not you know....United.

Na mate, the history books will have us as winning 3-2, the same way the history books have Utd as winning 2-0 and us only going 49 games unbeaten. Unfortunately results stand regardless of shit refereeing.
Online El Lobo

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64010 on: Today at 03:43:32 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 03:38:33 pm
Na mate, the history books will have us as winning 3-2, the same way the history books have Utd as winning 2-0 and us only going 49 games unbeaten. Unfortunately results stand regardless of shit refereeing.

The history books show the score, our brains show us that you got bizarrely screwed against United and we were on the receiving end against you yesterday. Why? No idea. But considering the decisions Abu Dhabi got last season and considering that you have a similar core running through you, I dont think its difficult to work out.
Online Bullet500

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64011 on: Today at 03:45:58 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:27:16 pm
That is exactly what it does. Exactly.

You know full well that football doesn't work on getting points for being dominant, christ we wish it did. Who knows where the game was heading? We'll never know, because the referee decided to give you the win. Its what happened, we all saw it. It doesnt mean you're not a good team or didn't play well, but we'll never know if you were actually good enough to beat us because....you didn't. Michael Oliver did.

It was as brazen as Mike Rileys performance against you for United. I guess after 18 years you finally have closure, just annoying for us that we were involved and not you know....United.
Don't think either were penalties - Gabriel's "handball" or Thiago's challenge on Jesus.

But just before the penalty Liverpool were being battered.
Online ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64012 on: Today at 03:48:46 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:43:32 pm
The history books show the score, our brains show us that you got bizarrely screwed against United and we were on the receiving end against you yesterday. Why? No idea. But considering the decisions Abu Dhabi got last season and considering that you have a similar core running through you, I dont think its difficult to work out.

It seems it's difficult to work out for me. We have the ex assistant manager and had 1 ex player of Abu Dhabi playing for us yesterday. Hardly a core as you call it.
Online Bullet500

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64013 on: Today at 03:50:18 pm »
Quote from: andyrol on Today at 07:21:01 am
Jurgen doesnt like it but we are getting left behind now by nearly every other team who cheat in games. Arsenal yesterday ( like Brighton, Newcastle etc before them) threw themselves down at any contact, feigned injury- Ramsdale( hamstring? stops play when realises its multi ball and is stranded, his hamstring miraculously mends itself straight away), Saka- fakes head injury,goes down like he's shot two more times. Martinelli- the throw down and 'arm up my seasons over' gesture that earned Diaz a yellow, his over the top challenge on Trent should have been a red then. and Jesus- the lay still like im unconscious and the dive for the pen. all in one game and teams are playing on refs being utter shit, we dont and its costing us.
Liverpool and Man City have done the same things all these years.

Martinelli's "challenge" on Trent was actually a cross: https://twitter.com/NorthBank_JJ/status/1579336867983810560
Online El Lobo

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64014 on: Today at 03:50:18 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 03:45:58 pm
Don't think either were penalties - Gabriel's "handball" or Thiago's challenge on Jesus.

But just before the penalty Liverpool were being battered.

:D

And just before the handball Arsenal were being battered. It was 2-2, you weren't winning. What you needed to win the game yesterday was one of the clearest examples of a biased referee that we've seen in the Premier League. Whether you 'battered' us or 'deserved to win' is completely irrelevant unfortunately. Because you needed several huge favours from Michael Oliver, who is another who has taken an odd dislike to all things Liverpool. We can congratulate you on (judging by a few reactions) your biggest win in many years, but you have to give the referee the credit he deserves for the part he played.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64015 on: Today at 03:50:49 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:43:32 pm
The history books show the score, our brains show us that you got bizarrely screwed against United and we were on the receiving end against you yesterday. Why? No idea. But considering the decisions Abu Dhabi got last season and considering that you have a similar core running through you, I dont think its difficult to work out.


It wasnt a conspiracy, like the 2001 fa cup final wasnt, when henchoz made more saves than ur keeper. At United the refs were scared of Ferguson. We dont have that clout yet, yesterday the ref was poor , but to suggest the Arteta pep Abu Dhabi axis got to him is weird, if anything city wanted Liverpool to win yesterday.
Online El Lobo

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64016 on: Today at 03:52:35 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 03:50:18 pm
Liverpool and Man City have done the same things all these years.

Martinelli's "challenge" on Trent was actually a cross: https://twitter.com/NorthBank_JJ/status/1579336867983810560

When was the last time one of our players faked being unconscious? I'll wait

Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:50:49 pm

It wasnt a conspiracy, like the 2001 fa cup final wasnt, when henchoz made more saves than ur keeper. At United the refs were scared of Ferguson. We dont have that clout yet, yesterday the ref was poor , but to suggest the Arteta pep Abu Dhabi axis got to him is weird, if anything city wanted Liverpool to win yesterday.

:lmao

Excellent stuff as always TNB
Offline Ashburton

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64017 on: Today at 04:04:25 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 12:22:39 pm
I think your being quite harsh Lobo. I didn't see it as a particularly dirty or tetchy game, just 2 teams that wanted to win.
I don't think Jesus does anything worse than Salah for instance in looking for fouls. I've seen games as well were Klopp is animated as much as Arteta was yesterday as well. It's natural we all look at the good in our own and the bad in others, we all do it.
It is obvious to say the penalty decisions went out way yesterday, but there's also been plenty of occasions where that's not been the case.

I also need to chuckle at a couple of comments saying our manager benefited from the close relationship with Man City. We have signed 2 of their players. 1 was out of contract in 12 months, and we paid £45M still for him. The 2nd was their back up left back that they had agreed a fee with Wolves for 12 months previous at half the price that we ended up paying.

Both were seen as average signings by a lot on here and with other fan bases.

I wouldn't worry about it too much mate, a lot of fans are seemingly having a mini-meltdown and at the moment due to the way Liverpool has been playing lately, probably anything would have set them off - they're just venting it entirely on the fanbase and throwing the 'Abu Dhabi 2nd team' shit around, or indeed anything else they can throw at a wall and make cling on for more than a moment.  To be fair for some they seem like they are right up to their necks, maybe even pouring their Frosties one morning and for a moment noticing the blue packaging would have set them off on a rant about the blueshite.

The faux morality of 'we're better than that' despite you and I both knowing were we inclined to do so we could post dozens of GIFs of dives, flops and whatever else for pretty much every team in the league - not to mention some of the classics from the last few years.  As Bullet500 says, this is the nature of the game and you love it when it goes your way and it's shithouse FC you're facing when it doesn't.

Anyway, good to see the fans coming out with the predictable level of 'cope' and we've already in less than 24 hours come around to 'you didn't really win anyway.  It was all Oliver', with a suitable level of throwing TAA and FSG under the bus of course.
Online Studgotelli

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64018 on: Today at 04:25:30 pm »
Arsenal will finish 2nd/3rd. You cant compete with City over a season Arsenal fans sorry but the relentlessness of City hasnt begun to hit you guys yet. They can reel off 10 wins in a row easy. Every dropped point is agonising in the face of that. You guys havent faced that sort of mental intensity over a season yet. 

On the game I think you are clearly playing very well but were fortunate on the two penalty incidents imo. Credit to you guys and good luck for the season but on another day that ends up as a narrow Liverpool win. Having said that you are good enough to perhaps comfortably take 2nd barring injuries.
Online El Lobo

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64019 on: Today at 04:28:32 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:26:53 pm
Dale Johnson said the Martinelli goal was given because they couldn't draw the offside lines because Saka was out of all camera shot when the ball was played. 
Why was he out of camera shot? Cos he was fucking offside.
He also said the Gabriel one should have been a penalty and their penalty was incredibly soft.

Good day all around for the officials.

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/english-premier-league/story/4766004/handball-by-gabriel-scamacca-antonio-rashford-and-saka-offside-decision
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64020 on: Today at 04:31:06 pm »
Anyway that game is done, onto next weekend , we play before city for once, we have been responding great to them going top, now if we can beat Leeds away they go to Anfield 4 points behind and under pressure. Liverpool will do them Ive got a good feeling about it.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64021 on: Today at 05:05:23 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:31:06 pm
Anyway that game is done, onto next weekend , we play before city for once, we have been responding great to them going top, now if we can beat Leeds away they go to Anfield 4 points behind and under pressure. Liverpool will do them Ive got a good feeling about it.

You might be the only person in this forum who does.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64022 on: Today at 05:09:39 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:31:06 pm
Liverpool will do them Ive got a good feeling about it.

 :lmao

Couldn't do up their own shoelaces at the moment.
Online PaulF

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64023 on: Today at 05:37:55 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:33:02 pm

No i already said we were lucky with both pens. Just making the point that we were the better team

Can I word what I think you are trying to say another way?
IF we allow lots of crosses into the box and Arsenal have plenty of pressure in the box. That means lots of opportunities for the ref to make a bad decision.  I'm not suggesting the ref is looking for the chance, but we all know they can be poor. If they get 9/10 calls right and 1 wrong. Then pop the ball in the box 10 times looking for something,  then you'll probably get something given.
Now it's just as likely that you get given a pen for a nothing, as get denied a stonewall one, but keep putting the pressure on, keep giving the ref decisions to make and eventually the ref will make a mistake in your fabour.  Or you'll score a legitmate goal :)
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64024 on: Today at 05:51:42 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:37:55 pm
Can I word what I think you are trying to say another way?
IF we allow lots of crosses into the box and Arsenal have plenty of pressure in the box. That means lots of opportunities for the ref to make a bad decision.  I'm not suggesting the ref is looking for the chance, but we all know they can be poor. If they get 9/10 calls right and 1 wrong. Then pop the ball in the box 10 times looking for something,  then you'll probably get something given.
Now it's just as likely that you get given a pen for a nothing, as get denied a stonewall one, but keep putting the pressure on, keep giving the ref decisions to make and eventually the ref will make a mistake in your fabour.  Or you'll score a legitmate goal :)

Yes thats exactly it, it doesnt make it right, just makes it likely to happen.
Online Bullet500

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64025 on: Today at 05:54:27 pm »
Hit Gabriel's chest. Then hand. Really short distance. Not a penalty.

https://twitter.com/EduardoHagn/status/1579511665477189632
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64026 on: Today at 05:59:33 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:05:23 pm
You might be the only person in this forum who does.

You were actually the best team weve faced this season, even United away where we lost, we bossed that game. They got similar luck to what we had yesterday. I think the atmosphere at Anfield will be red hot. The difference between our fans and Liverpools is that when our team is struggling the fans will be the first ones on their back , moaning and groaning in the stands (its only changing now, when we concede its noticeable how the fans are getting right behind the team and its great to see). The Liverpool fans meanwhile will know that their team needs help and will be more up for it than in recent years when they just had to turn to see another win, and city will be in for a shock. It might be a draw but I dont see Liverpool losing.
Online plura

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64027 on: Today at 06:00:16 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 12:22:39 pm
I think your being quite harsh Lobo. I didn't see it as a particularly dirty or tetchy game, just 2 teams that wanted to win.
I don't think Jesus does anything worse than Salah for instance in looking for fouls. I've seen games as well were Klopp is animated as much as Arteta was yesterday as well. It's natural we all look at the good in our own and the bad in others, we all do it.
It is obvious to say the penalty decisions went out way yesterday, but there's also been plenty of occasions where that's not been the case.

I also need to chuckle at a couple of comments saying our manager benefited from the close relationship with Man City. We have signed 2 of their players. 1 was out of contract in 12 months, and we paid £45M still for him. The 2nd was their back up left back that they had agreed a fee with Wolves for 12 months previous at half the price that we ended up paying.

Both were seen as average signings by a lot on here and with other fan bases.

Im sorry but this public opinion that Salah goes down a lot and fakes injuries is just lazy ignorant shit. The stuff that we have seen from Jesus/Martinelli and Salah are not comparable.
Heck Gerrard went down more often than Salah did. Salah is a player Id group together with Henderson and Milner for players that actually dont do that shit much.

Cant speak for his time in Serie A, but the past few seasons theres really none of that from Salah. 

Note: yeah there are worse players than Martinelli and Jesus out there.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64028 on: Today at 06:27:31 pm »
Salah won two penalties in a week around Christmas 2018. A bit of an exaggerated fall against Newcastle and then a clear trip from that shot Greek Arsenal who then took offence to not being allowed to clip someone from behind.

Ever since then (if not before) its become commonly accepted that Salah is the order cheat in the league. Those stats about him and Grealish from a couple of years ago were ridiculous. Grealish won something like 160 free kicks in a season, Salah something like 18. Every game his marker has two arms around his shoulders, every game Monteies to shrug them off and the ref waves it away. Beyond a joke now.
