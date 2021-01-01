« previous next »
All fine and well about Pep disappearing, but what's to stop City (or other teams) sniffing around the likes of Martinelli, Saka and Saliba? As that is definitely going to happen in the summer. As rough as we are at the moment, I genuinely don't think we are in as much as a meltdown as our fan base would have it know. 2-3 signings definitely, but convinced this will happen over the next 12 months and you can see Klopp knows his great team has probably come to an end too.

Out of all the other big clubs, Arsenal are the ones I have the most respect and tolerate the most. I like how the club stuck by Arteta too and I think it's showing dividends.

I expect all 3 to sign new contracts, I also agree that you still have serious talent in your squad, just need to upgrade your midfield. Thiago is a magician but needs two energetic midfielders around him. Having said that, the likes of Salah Firmino Van dijk, all incredible players, but not the future of your club, by the time our team reaches its peak, these players will be in their mid 30s, along with De Bruyne... Thats one hope anyway.
Jesus was through on goal and didnt get a free kick , so dont know what him going down had as an effect on the game. Truth is before the pen was given,  it was a series of pin ball around the Liverpool area and we were cutting through at will , you defend like that then eventually the ref will give something against you, we were camped in the Liverpool area. Bad ref decision shouldnt hide just how dominant we were in the second half, in every area of the pitch. Even the Liverpool subs were defensive, Klopp could see they wouldnt hold out the way things were going.

What does this even mean :lmao

If you arent referring to fouls then how does being under pressure have any baring on the refereeing of a game? Playing well doesnt and shouldnt afford you more decisions from the officials :lmao

That bolded line would fit in a discussion about boxing ffs
What does this even mean :lmao

If you arent referring to fouls then how does being under pressure have any baring on the refereeing of a game? Playing well doesnt and shouldnt afford you more decisions from the officials :lmao

That bolded line would fit in a discussion about boxing ffs

Eventually youll try to clear another cross flashing past your 6 yard box, but you get there too late and catch the player that got to the ball before you. Then moan that your player didnt catch him hard enough. If you stop the cross coming in, or clear your lines in the 6 attempts or so where you failed to do it, then the pen wouldnt happen. In the end, you kick a players leg in the box, big chance its a pen, you cant say it was only a soft kick, Ive seen our players get red carded when the opposition player jumped out of the way, no contact.
Eventually youll try to clear another cross flashing past your 6 yard box, but you get there too late and catch the player that got to the ball before you. Then moan that your player didnt catch him hard enough. If you stop the cross coming in, or clear your lines in the 6 attempts or so where you failed to do it, then the pen wouldnt happen. In the end, you kick a players leg in the box, big chance its a pen, you cant say it was only a soft kick, Ive seen our players get red carded when the opposition jumped out of the way, no contact.

Here's Arsenal legend Ian Wright's take on it

https://twitter.com/Sportarshh/status/1579235928404799488?s=20&t=kX1gD6Al4suh_h7qAw9mHg
Believer

Jesus was through on goal and didnt get a free kick , so dont know what him going down had as an effect on the game. Truth is before the pen was given,  it was a series of pin ball around the Liverpool area and we were cutting through at will , you defend like that then eventually the ref will give something against you, we were camped in the Liverpool area. Bad ref decision shouldnt hide just how dominant we were in the second half, in every area of the pitch. Even the Liverpool subs were defensive, Klopp could see they wouldnt hold out the way things were going.

That is exactly what it does. Exactly.

You know full well that football doesn't work on getting points for being dominant, christ we wish it did. Who knows where the game was heading? We'll never know, because the referee decided to give you the win. Its what happened, we all saw it. It doesnt mean you're not a good team or didn't play well, but we'll never know if you were actually good enough to beat us because....you didn't. Michael Oliver did.

It was as brazen as Mike Rileys performance against you for United. I guess after 18 years you finally have closure, just annoying for us that we were involved and not you know....United.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Here's Arsenal legend Ian Wright's take on it

https://twitter.com/Sportarshh/status/1579235928404799488?s=20&t=kX1gD6Al4suh_h7qAw9mHg

I agree with him, but these will continue to be given, because there is contact. our 49 unbeaten run ended when there wasnt even contact, you saw Harvey Elliot dive yesterday hoping for contact that never came, if there is contact, not every striker will stay on his feet and carry on, in fact most dont. I struggle to think of a premier league striker that will stay on their feet in the box if they feel theyve been fouled and could win a pen
Eventually youll try to clear another cross flashing past your 6 yard box, but you get there too late and catch the player that got to the ball before you. Then moan that your player didnt catch him hard enough. If you stop the cross coming in, or clear your lines in the 6 attempts or so where you failed to do it, then the pen wouldnt happen. In the end, you kick a players leg in the box, big chance its a pen, you cant say it was only a soft kick, Ive seen our players get red carded when the opposition jumped out of the way, no contact.

As the old saying goes, two wrongs dont make a right. But im sure youll be screaming from the rooftops that its all fair and well when the ref next fucks you over because you know we got away with one or two against Liverpool

The funny thing is youre running with this, no one mentions it as long as they win on a forum full of people who call out how shit the refs decision making was in any game regardless of whether they win. Guaranteed you would not be coming out with you cant say its only a soft kick if that is given against you, you would be bitching and moaning because it was soft as baby shit.

I agree with him, but these will continue to be given, because there is contact. our 49 unbeaten run ended when there wasnt even contact, you saw Harvey Elliot dive yesterday hoping for contact that never came, if there is contact, not every striker will stay on his feet and carry on, in fact most dont. I struggle to think of a premier league striker that will stay on their feet in the box if they feel theyve been fouled and could win a pen

So we cant say it but Ian Wright can, and youll even go as far as to agree with it, as long as it comes from his mouth and not the team its against :lmao
