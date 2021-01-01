Eventually youll try to clear another cross flashing past your 6 yard box, but you get there too late and catch the player that got to the ball before you. Then moan that your player didnt catch him hard enough. If you stop the cross coming in, or clear your lines in the 6 attempts or so where you failed to do it, then the pen wouldnt happen. In the end, you kick a players leg in the box, big chance its a pen, you cant say it was only a soft kick, Ive seen our players get red carded when the opposition jumped out of the way, no contact.



I agree with him, but these will continue to be given, because there is contact. our 49 unbeaten run ended when there wasnt even contact, you saw Harvey Elliot dive yesterday hoping for contact that never came, if there is contact, not every striker will stay on his feet and carry on, in fact most dont. I struggle to think of a premier league striker that will stay on their feet in the box if they feel theyve been fouled and could win a pen



As the old saying goes, two wrongs dont make a right. But im sure youll be screaming from the rooftops that its all fair and well when the ref next fucks you over because you know we got away with one or two against LiverpoolThe funny thing is youre running with this, no one mentions it as long as they win on a forum full of people who call out how shit the refs decision making was in any game regardless of whether they win. Guaranteed you would not be coming out with you cant say its only a soft kick if that is given against you, you would be bitching and moaning because it was soft as baby shit.So we cant say it but Ian Wright can, and youll even go as far as to agree with it, as long as it comes from his mouth and not the team its against