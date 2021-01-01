« previous next »
Author Topic: Arsenal

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63960 on: Today at 08:03:47 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:01:42 am
Its an Arsenal safe space.
Now all we need is a Liverpool one!
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63961 on: Today at 08:05:07 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:58:59 am
This is an LFC forum, plenty of places for Arsenal fans to post with other Arsenal fans. Don't really get how the trolling by other teams fans adds anything but to each their own.

Not sure what compelled them to join in the first place but their opinions today have been a lot better than a lot of shite Ive read from our fans. As long as theyre not taking the piss I dont see a problem.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63962 on: Today at 08:28:02 am »
Btw when Jesus was feigning that injury what the fuck was Oliver doing trying to play on the c*nt. If that was the other way round hed have stopped the play but cause they had the chance to go through on goal, kept play going even though a head injury is meant to be an instant stoppage.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63963 on: Today at 08:33:20 am »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 07:17:57 am
Bit of a reach, that. I was genuinely wortied every time they attacked they would score and they were the better side. Favourable decision for the penalty yeah but they deserved to beat us and looked far better

If it ended in a draw Id have had no complaints, you did enough in the first half to possibly get something out of it, and for the first 50 mins we had no answer to your passing and movement going forward.
I think we were still scared of you in the first half, after so many beatings, but at half time Arteta got into them and we played on the front foot second half, possibly helped by your players not being able to last the pace. The last 15 minutes were very comfortable.
I thought Martinelli was exceptional, has been all season, all the talk of Haaland means hes not getting the praise he deserves but no defense has been able to live with him this season.

I agree the ref was poor, Ive seen worse refs, the likes of Mike dean and Mike Riley over the years, but we were lucky with the big decisions going our way. 

« Last Edit: Today at 08:35:20 am by The North Bank »
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63964 on: Today at 08:43:03 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:33:20 am
If it ended in a draw Id have had no complaints, you did enough in the first half to possibly get something out of it, and for the first 50 mins we had no answer to your passing and movement going forward.
I think we were still scared of you in the first half, after so many beatings, but at half time Arteta got into them and we played on the front foot second half, possibly helped by your players not being able to last the pace. The last 15 minutes were very comfortable.
I thought Martinelli was exceptional, has been all season, all the talk of Haaland means hes not getting the praise he deserves but no defense has been able to live with him this season.

I agree the ref was poor, Ive seen worse refs, the likes of Mike dean and Mike Riley over the years, but we were lucky with the big decisions going our way.
Martinelli did a good job on Trent, really messed his ankle up.
I was a bit disappointed with how dirty Arsenal have become and the cheating/diving that has crept into their game under Atreta. Maybe he learned it from Pep, or maybe he taught it to Pep. Still, theyre not the only team that does it.
Think theyre probably going to get top 4, will be interesting to see how they cope with a few injuries. Although if they all have the powers of recovery of Jesus, several minutes out cold then pops up fresh as a daisy to dive for a penalty,  theyll be fine.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63965 on: Today at 09:02:15 am »
I think us losing the threat of Diaz also made Arsenal a bit braver going forward in the second half, unfortunately..
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63966 on: Today at 09:03:13 am »
So we all know how Salah was portrayed if he dared to hit the ground. How are the media portraying Jesus? I didn't catch 606 last night, did he win the simulation game?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63967 on: Today at 09:04:31 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:03:13 am
So we all know how Salah was portrayed if he dared to hit the ground. How are the media portraying Jesus? I didn't catch 606 last night, did he win the simulation game?

Clever play, no doubt.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63968 on: Today at 09:05:21 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:43:03 am
Martinelli did a good job on Trent, really messed his ankle up.
I was a bit disappointed with how dirty Arsenal have become and the cheating/diving that has crept into their game under Atreta. Maybe he learned it from Pep, or maybe he taught it to Pep. Still, theyre not the only team that does it.
Think theyre probably going to get top 4, will be interesting to see how they cope with a few injuries. Although if they all have the powers of recovery of Jesus, several minutes out cold then pops up fresh as a daisy to dive for a penalty,  theyll be fine.

Its one of those things were had we lost, people would come up with typical arsenal, soft underbelly, dont like it up em, never change arsenal, no leaders, no nastiness , too nice. I prefer winning to be honest, and we are playing great football. Yesterday was never going to be easy, our record against you and city is beyond shocking, lost 10 in a row against city and 1 win in 14 against you scoring none in the last 6. Finding a way to win and not caving in, when other teams do it, "its a sign of champions"
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63969 on: Today at 09:17:41 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:05:21 am
Its one of those things were had we lost, people would come up with typical arsenal, soft underbelly, dont like it up em, never change arsenal, no leaders, no nastiness , too nice. I prefer winning to be honest, and we are playing great football. Yesterday was never going to be easy, our record against you and city is beyond shocking, lost 10 in a row against city and 1 win in 14 against you scoring none in the last 6. Finding a way to win and not caving in, when other teams do it, "its a sign of champions"
I get what youre saying, and Im sure you prefer winning dirty than losing nice. Unfortunately tho, it was just another example of the officials deciding the game with clearly incorrect decisions. Apart from the obvious ones, the ref also let loads of Arsenal fouls go whilst blowing up for anything by a Liverpool player. Ironically, the only time he didnt blow up was for the Thiago foul in the build up to the winner.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63970 on: Today at 09:32:42 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:17:41 am
I get what youre saying, and Im sure you prefer winning dirty than losing nice. Unfortunately tho, it was just another example of the officials deciding the game with clearly incorrect decisions. Apart from the obvious ones, the ref also let loads of Arsenal fouls go whilst blowing up for anything by a Liverpool player. Ironically, the only time he didnt blow up was for the Thiago foul in the build up to the winner.

The referee was poor, we were lucky with some  decisions, especially on the 2 pens shouts. They both went our way. The rest are regular mistakes that refs do every game, but you only analyse them when your team loses, because if you still win you're not bothered how bad he was.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63971 on: Today at 09:33:35 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:17:41 am
I get what youre saying, and Im sure you prefer winning dirty than losing nice. Unfortunately tho, it was just another example of the officials deciding the game with clearly incorrect decisions. Apart from the obvious ones, the ref also let loads of Arsenal fouls go whilst blowing up for anything by a Liverpool player. Ironically, the only time he didnt blow up was for the Thiago foul in the build up to the winner.

Its the way football is going, and very quickly. In hindsight they've done very well to get Arteta, because he fits into that way. He's learnt all he knows from Guardiola, to the point that he's getting favours from him with transfers. Unpleasant, unsporting men but thats what football is now. Guardiola, Arteta, Haaland, Gabriel Jesus, Thomas Partey. These are what the powers that be, the associations, the media, the officials want to thrive.

Its adapt or die. A good football man like Wenger wouldn't have coped, sadly it seems a few more are heading that way (Rafa certainly did). I honestly wouldnt be surprised if they're the next team to become a sportswasher, they seem set up perfectly for it and I'd be very surprised if there would be any sort of pushback from their fanbase. And depressingly, I think thats the only way a club will be able to compete moving forward. As a fanbase I'm glad we'll never accept what Arsenal (for example, others obviously have too) have, in that success (however moderate) is all that matters.

Gabriel Jesus yesterday faked being knocked out, got up, carried on completely normally and then dived for the game winning penalty. And not a word from anyone, not the commentators, not the media, not the pundits, not the Arsenal supporters. When I as growing up 'doing whatever it took to win' was maybe playing more defensively than usual, or a bit rougher. Or at a real stretch, openly breaking the rules like Suarez did with his handball at the World Cup BUT being punished for it. Now its just.....lets see how openly we can cheat and get away with it.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63972 on: Today at 10:06:10 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:32:42 am
The referee was poor, we were lucky with some  decisions, especially on the 2 pens shouts. They both went our way. The rest are regular mistakes that refs do every game, but you only analyse them when your team loses, because if you still win you're not bothered how bad he was.

You definitely haven't ventured into post match threads on here outside of Arsenal games :lmao

We call refs out when they fuck up, regardless of the score
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63973 on: Today at 10:40:43 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:33:35 am
Its the way football is going, and very quickly. In hindsight they've done very well to get Arteta, because he fits into that way. He's learnt all he knows from Guardiola, to the point that he's getting favours from him with transfers. Unpleasant, unsporting men but thats what football is now. Guardiola, Arteta, Haaland, Gabriel Jesus, Thomas Partey. These are what the powers that be, the associations, the media, the officials want to thrive.

Its adapt or die. A good football man like Wenger wouldn't have coped, sadly it seems a few more are heading that way (Rafa certainly did). I honestly wouldnt be surprised if they're the next team to become a sportswasher, they seem set up perfectly for it and I'd be very surprised if there would be any sort of pushback from their fanbase. And depressingly, I think thats the only way a club will be able to compete moving forward. As a fanbase I'm glad we'll never accept what Arsenal (for example, others obviously have too) have, in that success (however moderate) is all that matters.

Gabriel Jesus yesterday faked being knocked out, got up, carried on completely normally and then dived for the game winning penalty. And not a word from anyone, not the commentators, not the media, not the pundits, not the Arsenal supporters. When I as growing up 'doing whatever it took to win' was maybe playing more defensively than usual, or a bit rougher. Or at a real stretch, openly breaking the rules like Suarez did with his handball at the World Cup BUT being punished for it. Now its just.....lets see how openly we can cheat and get away with it.


No point trying to deflect from the incredible job Arteta is doing by comparing us to oil clubs, we were a laughing stock 3 years ago, finishing below West ham and Leciester never mind the top 4. Hes clearly proving to be one hell of a manager, but all managers need the tools to work with, even Klopp. He was given time and support Arteta, and now we are playing our best football since the invincibles. Massive credit to him and Edu, very lucky they are both at my club. We looked a dead club going nowhere with a very unbalanced ageing squad, the job those 2 have done is unbelievable. Even more ironic given the way they were both constantly dismissed in many quarters,with any argument that they are working to a plan quickly shut down.
Arteta even won the fa cup by starting Pepe, Maitland Niles, Danny Ceballos and Stuart Holding, against Man city and Chelsea. Got no praise for it, slaughtered for playing negative football, apparently it was the worst thing that happened to us, because it bought him some time.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:42:15 am by The North Bank »
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63974 on: Today at 10:52:01 am »
Been to the Emirates maybe 8ish times and never experienced it buzzing like that before. They've adopted some cringe things (the drum, stolen songs etc) but it's getting a positive fan culture again which remind me of the 'golden' periods of our time with Klopp. Just a buzz and it feels great in the moment. It's that almost undefinable element that can get you believing.

All I can really say to Arsenal fans is enjoy it whilst you can. You play great football and have some incredible young talent. Unfortunately you're up against Man City (and possibly Newcastle over the next few years) and there's no guarantee your golden period will yield you any trophies because your competition are literal machines.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:55:25 am by RainbowFlick »
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63975 on: Today at 10:55:34 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:52:01 am
Been to the Emirates maybe 8ish times and never experienced it buzzing like that before. They've adopted some cringe things (the drum, stolen songs etc) but it's getting a positive fan culture again which remind me of the 'golden' periods of our time with Klopp. Just a buzz and it feels great in the moment.

All I can really say to Arsenal fans is enjoy it whilst you can. You play great football and have some incredible young talent. Unfortunately you're up against Man City (and possibly Newcastle over the next few years) and there's no guarantee your golden period will yield you any trophies because your competition are literal machines.

If we can win a league title at some stage, that would be incredible, if we can emulate what Liverpool did in this sports washing era, it would be a historical achievement, statues all round!
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63976 on: Today at 10:57:57 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:55:34 am
If we can win a league title at some stage, that would be incredible, if we can emulate what Liverpool did in this sports washing era, it would be a historical achievement, statues all round!

Thing is, you dont know what you are up against until you face this Man City team. They have lived rent free in my head for several years. I hardly watch them but I am always checking their scores. They will drive you round the bend.

Nobody has competed with a Guardiola side apart from us and as a result nobody knows how much of a wreck they can make you. You will find out soon enough.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63977 on: Today at 10:58:08 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:40:43 am
No point trying to deflect from the incredible job Arteta is doing by comparing us to oil clubs, we were a laughing stock 3 years ago, finishing below West ham and Leciester never mind the top 4. Hes clearly proving to be one hell of a manager, but all managers need the tools to work with, even Klopp. He was given time and support Arteta, and now we are playing our best football since the invincibles. Massive credit to him and Edu, very lucky they are both at my club. We looked a dead club going nowhere with a very unbalanced ageing squad, the job those 2 have done is unbelievable. Even more ironic given the way they were both constantly dismissed in many quarters,with any argument that they are working to a plan quickly shut down.

Arteta even won the fa cup by starting Pepe, Maitland Niles, Danny Ceballos and Stuart Holding, against Man city and Chelsea. Got no praise for it, slaughtered for playing negative football, apparently it was the worst thing that happened to us, because it bought him some time.

Why would anyone try to 'deflect'? We'll see where you end up this season....its October. As we sit here now, he's finished 8th and 5th and spent
a fuck tonne of money to do so. So I'm sure you wont mind if we hold off the gushing until he's actually achieved something in the league (and beating us right now isn't an achievement, United did it too).

Whats clear is that fundamentally as a club, you've pretty much 'done a Newcastle' in that you accept the cheating because you've not been good in the league for a couple of decades. Of course not as bad as sportswashing, being owned by despots. But I'd never have put you down as a fanbase that would openly support someone like Thomas Partey, a fanbase that would happily accept the antics of someone like Gabriel Jesus faking being knocked out in a game. Genuinely. Its not sour grapes, lets be real as a club we've had more success over the last four years than you guys have since the 00s and the foot we've had on yours and Uniteds throat for such a long time was bound to slip ever so slightly at some point. But the more disappointing thing is the fanbase. You've always seemed good lads, in it for the right reasons, different to United, Everton, Chelsea, Spurs etc. But it seems no more, and that is a shame.

In terms of how your manager behaves, its very Mourinho-esque. As I say, a damn shame that gentlemen like Wenger and Rafa have been run out of the sport and this is the future.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63978 on: Today at 11:03:57 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:55:34 am
If we can win a league title at some stage, that would be incredible, if we can emulate what Liverpool did in this sports washing era, it would be a historical achievement, statues all round!

will be interesting to see how far you can push. hitting 90+ point seasons and still not winning is crushing. drawing is basically losing too. this season is probably a bit too early based on your squad depth, but maybe luck will be on your side.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63979 on: Today at 11:12:36 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:58:08 am
Why would anyone try to 'deflect'? We'll see where you end up this season....its October. As we sit here now, he's finished 8th and 5th and spent
a fuck tonne of money to do so. So I'm sure you wont mind if we hold off the gushing until he's actually achieved something in the league (and beating us right now isn't an achievement, United did it too).

Whats clear is that fundamentally as a club, you've pretty much 'done a Newcastle' in that you accept the cheating because you've not been good in the league for a couple of decades. Of course not as bad as sportswashing, being owned by despots. But I'd never have put you down as a fanbase that would openly support someone like Thomas Partey, a fanbase that would happily accept the antics of someone like Gabriel Jesus faking being knocked out in a game. Genuinely. Its not sour grapes, lets be real as a club we've had more success over the last four years than you guys have since the 00s and the foot we've had on yours and Uniteds throat for such a long time was bound to slip ever so slightly at some point. But the more disappointing thing is the fanbase. You've always seemed good lads, in it for the right reasons, different to United, Everton, Chelsea, Spurs etc. But it seems no more, and that is a shame.

In terms of how your manager behaves, its very Mourinho-esque. As I say, a damn shame that gentlemen like Wenger and Rafa have been run out of the sport and this is the future.

Youre clearly still very upset and emotional because of the result. I can see why in that big decisions went against you, but  comparing us to newcastle and Mourinho is way off.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63980 on: Today at 11:15:24 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:03:57 am
will be interesting to see how far you can push. hitting 90+ point seasons and still not winning is crushing. drawing is basically losing too. this season is probably a bit too early based on your squad depth, but maybe luck will be on your side.

Pep will fuck off at some stage, that might coincide with this team we have now reaching its peak, city will stutter when pep goes and we have to be in a position to take advantage. There are other trophies to go for as well, as liverpool have shown. Whatever we pick up will be great. I do think its an exciting future ahead.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63981 on: Today at 11:24:51 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:12:36 am
Youre clearly still very upset and emotional because of the result. I can see why in that big decisions went against you, but  comparing us to newcastle and Mourinho is way off.

Not at all, I expected us to lose by more quite frankly considering Brighton put 3 past us at Anfield.

No, more upset and emotional because its just another nail in the coffin of the 'sport' I've grown up with and loved. Yesterday was just a pantomime, it was a fake contest. You won yesterday because for whatever reason Michael Oliver wanted you to. What's the point? Its meant to be fun, you're meant to get what you deserve. But more and more its becoming what are you prepared to sacrifice in terms of fairness, cheating, respect. Thankfully our manager and players aren't that type, but it probably means moving forward we wont see the same success we've had because more clubs and more fanbases are of the same ilk as Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia.

We've had five/six years fighting amazingly well against a cheating, sports washing regime and with the greatest of respect, you come across as Abu Dhabi B. A manager cultivated there, the same traits as Guardiola. Your big game changing signing much the same, Zinchenko the same of course. That's the frustration. We've tried to 'fight the good fight' and no-one else wants to. That's the frustration. You've been starved of success so you don't give a fuck at what moral cost it comes at now (and lets be real mate, considering how you've dealt with Partey alone its a big one). So yes, absolutely the same as Newcastle. Running down the touchline, constantly making snarky comments to the opposition staff. Yes, absolutely the same as Mourinho.

Of course enjoy whatever success comes your way (there won't be any but second or third is phenomenal for a club like Arsenal) but everything you're doing this season is built on what football has become, and its not pleasant. You've spent an absolutely vast amount of money, if you achieve anything its because of that. Not because you've got some great manager who is performing miracles.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63982 on: Today at 11:37:40 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:15:24 am
Pep will fuck off at some stage, that might coincide with this team we have now reaching its peak, city will stutter when pep goes and we have to be in a position to take advantage. There are other trophies to go for as well, as liverpool have shown. Whatever we pick up will be great. I do think its an exciting future ahead.

the *oil* money clubs will always have top class talent and coaches. our clubs will always run in cycles to be honest as much as i admire the optimism.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63983 on: Today at 11:50:05 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:24:51 am
Not at all, I expected us to lose by more quite frankly considering Brighton put 3 past us at Anfield.

No, more upset and emotional because its just another nail in the coffin of the 'sport' I've grown up with and loved. Yesterday was just a pantomime, it was a fake contest. You won yesterday because for whatever reason Michael Oliver wanted you to. What's the point? Its meant to be fun, you're meant to get what you deserve. But more and more its becoming what are you prepared to sacrifice in terms of fairness, cheating, respect. Thankfully our manager and players aren't that type, but it probably means moving forward we wont see the same success we've had because more clubs and more fanbases are of the same ilk as Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia.

We've had five/six years fighting amazingly well against a cheating, sports washing regime and with the greatest of respect, you come across as Abu Dhabi B. A manager cultivated there, the same traits as Guardiola. Your big game changing signing much the same, Zinchenko the same of course. That's the frustration. We've tried to 'fight the good fight' and no-one else wants to. That's the frustration. You've been starved of success so you don't give a fuck at what moral cost it comes at now (and lets be real mate, considering how you've dealt with Partey alone its a big one). So yes, absolutely the same as Newcastle. Running down the touchline, constantly making snarky comments to the opposition staff. Yes, absolutely the same as Mourinho.

Of course enjoy whatever success comes your way (there won't be any but second or third is phenomenal for a club like Arsenal) but everything you're doing this season is built on what football has become, and its not pleasant. You've spent an absolutely vast amount of money, if you achieve anything its because of that. Not because you've got some great manager who is performing miracles.

Why you talking about morality in regards to an Arsenal club which is owned by similar owners to ours? Theyve done exactly what weve been doing in years gone by in fact they were one of the examples our owners used in regards to building a club the right way.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63984 on: Today at 11:54:51 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:50:05 am
Why you talking about morality in regards to an Arsenal club which is owned by similar owners to ours? Theyve done exactly what weve been doing in years gone by in fact they were one of the examples our owners used in regards to building a club the right way.

I dont think I mentioned their owners once did I Coolie?

It was more in line with the banner Palace flew over their stadium when they played Arsenal.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63985 on: Today at 12:02:18 pm »
Happy to admit I was wrong about Arteta - I wrote him off too early because his teams weren't producing attacking output ... but you do need the players to do that and he/they have improved each year
As we know its expensive to compete but they've largely bought well and critically they've bought young in the last 2 or 3 years correcting the mistakes of the past so fair fucks.
We're not going to win the league and I'm sure City by a 10+ points margin (maybe over 100 points if they don't have injuries) but if there's an upset I won't begrudge Arsenal winning it - prefer them by a street to the alternatives
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63986 on: Today at 12:22:39 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:24:51 am
Not at all, I expected us to lose by more quite frankly considering Brighton put 3 past us at Anfield.

No, more upset and emotional because its just another nail in the coffin of the 'sport' I've grown up with and loved. Yesterday was just a pantomime, it was a fake contest. You won yesterday because for whatever reason Michael Oliver wanted you to. What's the point? Its meant to be fun, you're meant to get what you deserve. But more and more its becoming what are you prepared to sacrifice in terms of fairness, cheating, respect. Thankfully our manager and players aren't that type, but it probably means moving forward we wont see the same success we've had because more clubs and more fanbases are of the same ilk as Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia.

We've had five/six years fighting amazingly well against a cheating, sports washing regime and with the greatest of respect, you come across as Abu Dhabi B. A manager cultivated there, the same traits as Guardiola. Your big game changing signing much the same, Zinchenko the same of course. That's the frustration. We've tried to 'fight the good fight' and no-one else wants to. That's the frustration. You've been starved of success so you don't give a fuck at what moral cost it comes at now (and lets be real mate, considering how you've dealt with Partey alone its a big one). So yes, absolutely the same as Newcastle. Running down the touchline, constantly making snarky comments to the opposition staff. Yes, absolutely the same as Mourinho.

Of course enjoy whatever success comes your way (there won't be any but second or third is phenomenal for a club like Arsenal) but everything you're doing this season is built on what football has become, and its not pleasant. You've spent an absolutely vast amount of money, if you achieve anything its because of that. Not because you've got some great manager who is performing miracles.

I think your being quite harsh Lobo. I didn't see it as a particularly dirty or tetchy game, just 2 teams that wanted to win.
I don't think Jesus does anything worse than Salah for instance in looking for fouls. I've seen games as well were Klopp is animated as much as Arteta was yesterday as well. It's natural we all look at the good in our own and the bad in others, we all do it.
It is obvious to say the penalty decisions went out way yesterday, but there's also been plenty of occasions where that's not been the case.

I also need to chuckle at a couple of comments saying our manager benefited from the close relationship with Man City. We have signed 2 of their players. 1 was out of contract in 12 months, and we paid £45M still for him. The 2nd was their back up left back that they had agreed a fee with Wolves for 12 months previous at half the price that we ended up paying.

Both were seen as average signings by a lot on here and with other fan bases.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63987 on: Today at 12:24:23 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 12:22:39 pm
I don't think Jesus does anything worse than Salah for instance in looking for fouls.

:D

He literally faked being knocked out. I'm pretty sure Mo hasn't done that (yet).
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63988 on: Today at 12:25:49 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:02:18 pm
Happy to admit I was wrong about Arteta - I wrote him off too early because his teams weren't producing attacking output ... but you do need the players to do that and he/they have improved each year
As we know its expensive to compete but they've largely bought well and critically they've bought young in the last 2 or 3 years correcting the mistakes of the past so fair fucks.
We're not going to win the league and I'm sure City by a 10+ points margin (maybe over 100 points if they don't have injuries) but if there's an upset I won't begrudge Arsenal winning it - prefer them by a street to the alternatives

They have held their nerve when I was convinced that he would be sacked at the beginning of last season, and it is difficult to see them not finishing in the top four this season. Arteta is probably under a fair bit of pressure to deliver for them this season given the money spent, but fair play, up to now they look like one of the very best teams in the league.
