I get what youre saying, and Im sure you prefer winning dirty than losing nice. Unfortunately tho, it was just another example of the officials deciding the game with clearly incorrect decisions. Apart from the obvious ones, the ref also let loads of Arsenal fouls go whilst blowing up for anything by a Liverpool player. Ironically, the only time he didnt blow up was for the Thiago foul in the build up to the winner.
Its the way football is going, and very quickly. In hindsight they've done very well to get Arteta, because he fits into that way. He's learnt all he knows from Guardiola, to the point that he's getting favours from him with transfers. Unpleasant, unsporting men but thats what football is now. Guardiola, Arteta, Haaland, Gabriel Jesus, Thomas Partey. These are what the powers that be, the associations, the media, the officials want to thrive.
Its adapt or die. A good football man like Wenger wouldn't have coped, sadly it seems a few more are heading that way (Rafa certainly did). I honestly wouldnt be surprised if they're the next team to become a sportswasher, they seem set up perfectly for it and I'd be very surprised if there would be any sort of pushback from their fanbase. And depressingly, I think thats the only way a club will be able to compete moving forward. As a fanbase I'm glad we'll never accept what Arsenal (for example, others obviously have too) have, in that success (however moderate) is all that matters.
Gabriel Jesus yesterday faked being knocked out, got up, carried on completely normally and then dived for the game winning penalty. And not a word from anyone, not the commentators, not the media, not the pundits, not the Arsenal supporters. When I as growing up 'doing whatever it took to win' was maybe playing more defensively than usual, or a bit rougher. Or at a real stretch, openly breaking the rules like Suarez did with his handball at the World Cup BUT being punished for it. Now its just.....lets see how openly we can cheat and get away with it.