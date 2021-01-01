Youre clearly still very upset and emotional because of the result. I can see why in that big decisions went against you, but comparing us to newcastle and Mourinho is way off.



Not at all, I expected us to lose by more quite frankly considering Brighton put 3 past us at Anfield.No, more upset and emotional because its just another nail in the coffin of the 'sport' I've grown up with and loved. Yesterday was just a pantomime, it was a fake contest. You won yesterday because for whatever reason Michael Oliver wanted you to. What's the point? Its meant to be fun, you're meant to get what you deserve. But more and more its becoming what are you prepared to sacrifice in terms of fairness, cheating, respect. Thankfully our manager and players aren't that type, but it probably means moving forward we wont see the same success we've had because more clubs and more fanbases are of the same ilk as Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia.We've had five/six years fighting amazingly well against a cheating, sports washing regime and with the greatest of respect, you come across as Abu Dhabi B. A manager cultivated there, the same traits as Guardiola. Your big game changing signing much the same, Zinchenko the same of course. That's the frustration. We've tried to 'fight the good fight' and no-one else wants to. That's the frustration. You've been starved of success so you don't give a fuck at what moral cost it comes at now (and lets be real mate, considering how you've dealt with Partey alone its a big one). So yes, absolutely the same as Newcastle. Running down the touchline, constantly making snarky comments to the opposition staff. Yes, absolutely the same as Mourinho.Of course enjoy whatever success comes your way (there won't be any but second or third is phenomenal for a club like Arsenal) but everything you're doing this season is built on what football has become, and its not pleasant. You've spent an absolutely vast amount of money, if you achieve anything its because of that. Not because you've got some great manager who is performing miracles.