That was too easy last night, even in CL there are teams that wouldnt survive in the premier league, the Europa league is another level down. Still if we finish top 4 and win EL its a great season and it will get tougher later in the season but our start should mean we can a complete reserve team for the last couple of games in the group.
Onto Sunday, biggest game of the season, only injury doubt among the starters is Zinchenko, very important to the way the team plays so hopefully hes fit. Looking forward to it, I think there will be plenty of goals.