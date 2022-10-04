I believe it will be a mix, as vultures will be circling to take your very best off your hands - so you will need to incentivise them to stay with you rather than pick up guaranteed tin pots at the likes of City, Madrid, Bayern, PSG etc...



Take a look at our wage bill for example, no ridiculous 500k a week deals - but a lot on very good 200k salaries - which all add up.



People forget this when they talk about how teams build towards success. I remember Everton fans getting giddy about money and thinking how many steps there are to first building, then keeping a team together. God knows we saw it at first hand from Mcmanaman through to Coutinho.Once you attract the players, they're either flops (see Everton), or they are a success, in which case they're in the shop window. The only way to keep them is a combination of paying the market rate and success on the pitch. Even market rate wages aren't enough for some players.It'll be interesting to see how Arsenal deal with this over the next couple of years, but they have made progress under Arteta.