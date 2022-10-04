« previous next »
Online ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal
Quote from: A-Bomb on October  4, 2022, 02:59:05 pm
The next consequence of their squad building will result in a wage bill closer to the top spenders in the league as they tie down more of their younger players to new, longer and higher paid contracts.... in order to keep the group together.

Arsenal will find in the next year or two themselves in a similar position to ourselves where funds generated through sales will drive their annual transfer budget.

Think with the ages of the squad, the next tranche of contracts for the likes of Martinelli, Saka and Saliba, if agreed will be around 150kish I'd imagine. So nothing too mental. Then most will be tied down for the next few years considering how recent most of the signings have been.

I think it will be the contract after that for a lot of the squad that if we want to keep them then the big decision will have to be made.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: ScottishGoon on October  4, 2022, 06:10:19 pm
Think with the ages of the squad, the next tranche of contracts for the likes of Martinelli, Saka and Saliba, if agreed will be around 150kish I'd imagine. So nothing too mental. Then most will be tied down for the next few years considering how recent most of the signings have been.

I think it will be the contract after that for a lot of the squad that if we want to keep them then the big decision will have to be made.

I believe it will be a mix, as vultures will be circling to take your very best off your hands - so you will need to incentivise them to stay with you rather than pick up guaranteed tin pots at the likes of City, Madrid, Bayern, PSG etc...

Take a look at our wage bill for example, no ridiculous 500k a week deals - but a lot on very good 200k salaries - which all add up.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: ScottishGoon on October  4, 2022, 06:10:19 pm
Think with the ages of the squad, the next tranche of contracts for the likes of Martinelli, Saka and Saliba, if agreed will be around 150kish I'd imagine. So nothing too mental. Then most will be tied down for the next few years considering how recent most of the signings have been.

I think it will be the contract after that for a lot of the squad that if we want to keep them then the big decision will have to be made.

Hopefully we ll be back in cL then and the club profile will start rising again,  better commercial deals etc. not worried financially, we are strong.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: A-Bomb on October  4, 2022, 06:16:20 pm
I believe it will be a mix, as vultures will be circling to take your very best off your hands - so you will need to incentivise them to stay with you rather than pick up guaranteed tin pots at the likes of City, Madrid, Bayern, PSG etc...

Take a look at our wage bill for example, no ridiculous 500k a week deals - but a lot on very good 200k salaries - which all add up.

When you look at the squad, and contract status it looks quite healthy. This is the core you would say for the next few years.

Ramsdale 2026
Turner  2026

Tomiyasu 2026
White 2026
Saliba 2024
Gabriel 2025
Tierney 2026
Zinchenko 2027

Partey 2025
Xhaka  2024
Sambi 2026
Odegaard 2026
Vieira 2027

Martinelli 2025
Smith-Rowe 2026
Saka 2024
Marquinos 2026
Jesus 2027
Nketiah 2027

I'm not sure of those take into account +1 options either.

So obviously the big 2 that needs tied up that are top priority are Saliba and Saka, then afterwards Martinelli. If we manage to get them sorted then we are in a decent place contract wise.
Re: Arsenal
Given how giddy TNB got last season because Martinelli dribbled past Trent once or twice in one of the four games they didnt score past us in, I do fear for his liver/heart if they do turn us over this weekend.
Re: Arsenal
That was too easy last night, even in CL there are teams that wouldnt survive in the premier league, the Europa league is another level down. Still if we finish top 4 and win EL its a great season and it will get tougher later in the season but our start should mean we can a complete reserve team for the last couple of games in the group.

Onto Sunday, biggest game of the season, only injury doubt among the starters is Zinchenko, very important to the way the team plays so hopefully hes fit. Looking forward to it, I think there will be plenty of goals.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:45:00 am
Given how giddy TNB got last season because Martinelli dribbled past Trent once or twice in one of the four games they didnt score past us in, I do fear for his liver/heart if they do turn us over this weekend.

How you guys feeling about Sunday?
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:22:10 am
How you guys feeling about Sunday?

We win. Classic Arteta folding against us like he always does.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:22:10 am
How you guys feeling about Sunday?

Given our current form, think you win it 3-1. No way we are not conceding at least two.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:45:00 am
Given how giddy TNB got last season because Martinelli dribbled past Trent once or twice in one of the four games they didnt score past us in, I do fear for his liver/heart if they do turn us over this weekend.

I was giddy because I could clearly see the process. Everyone else here was too busy celebrating Arteta signing a new contract because its one less rival to worry about no idea who is making decisions there
Its mad how everyone can see it, even Arsenal fans, apart from TNB
hes a football mastermind and taught us everything we know but TNB got it badly wrong about Arteta

All that criticism really hurt, but I got through it, believed in the process, and now i feel stronger than ever.

Re: Arsenal
So many thrashings being predicted. Sutton has us losing 4-1, Merson has us losing, seen other pundits have 3-0 losses. Its amazing how things can turn and that may suit us (one hopes).
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:22:10 am
How you guys feeling about Sunday?

think it will be an open game, would be nice not to concede first.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:22:10 am
How you guys feeling about Sunday?

Think it will be a high scoring game, could go any way, so I'm sitting on the fence and predicting a 2-2 draw!
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:54:49 am
I was giddy because I could clearly see the process. Everyone else here was too busy celebrating Arteta signing a new contract because its one less rival to worry about no idea who is making decisions there
Its mad how everyone can see it, even Arsenal fans, apart from TNB
hes a football mastermind and taught us everything we know but TNB got it badly wrong about Arteta

All that criticism really hurt, but I got through it, believed in the process, and now i feel stronger than ever.

Kinell mate yous have won fuck all yet  ;D
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: A-Bomb on October  4, 2022, 06:16:20 pm
I believe it will be a mix, as vultures will be circling to take your very best off your hands - so you will need to incentivise them to stay with you rather than pick up guaranteed tin pots at the likes of City, Madrid, Bayern, PSG etc...

Take a look at our wage bill for example, no ridiculous 500k a week deals - but a lot on very good 200k salaries - which all add up.
People forget this when they talk about how teams build towards success. I remember Everton fans getting giddy about money and thinking how many steps there are to first building, then keeping a team together. God knows we saw it at first hand from Mcmanaman through to Coutinho.

Once you attract the players, they're either flops (see Everton), or they are a success, in which case they're in the shop window. The only way to keep them is a combination of paying the market rate and success on the pitch. Even market rate wages aren't enough for some players.

It'll be interesting to see how Arsenal deal with this over the next couple of years, but they have made progress under Arteta.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 10:50:04 am
People forget this when they talk about how teams build towards success. I remember Everton fans getting giddy about money and thinking how many steps there are to first building, then keeping a team together. God knows we saw it at first hand from Mcmanaman through to Coutinho.

Once you attract the players, they're either flops (see Everton), or they are a success, in which case they're in the shop window. The only way to keep them is a combination of paying the market rate and success on the pitch. Even market rate wages aren't enough for some players.

It'll be interesting to see how Arsenal deal with this over the next couple of years, but they have made progress under Arteta.

They've seen that already with Sanchez, Ozil, Auba.
I guess if Areta can get the current crop to believe in the project and Arsenal are too stingy with wages , then he can keep them together.
Are their lynchpins in the team that if teased away could see the team crumble?
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 09:53:53 am
Given our current form, think you win it 3-1. No way we are not conceding at least two.

Im leaning more to this at the moment and Im generally pretty optimistic. Not sure how our main problem about being overrun in midfield sudebyk gets rectified for this game. Feels like a bad match up for us at the moment unless were really clinical and win a high scoring thriller.
