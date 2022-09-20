« previous next »
Arsenal

Re: Arsenal
September 20, 2022, 07:03:41 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on September 19, 2022, 10:15:59 am
Spurs and Bodo/Glimt?
Think it's Liverpool after Spurs in the league.

These games will show where Arsenal stands.
Re: Arsenal
September 20, 2022, 07:05:35 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on September 20, 2022, 04:57:28 pm
Hah, seems everyone forgot when someone in particular was actually threatening violence? I know how TNB posts and there are times it can be funny. But that's the point, it's funny because we're talking shit about Arsenal and he's going along with it or being overly boastful in response.  This isn't an Arsenal forum. I'm sure there are plenty of Arsenal forums he could go post in all seriousness about Arteta and get likeminded responses. But instead he's either here to be our doormat or villain depending on the circumstances and at least for me personally I don't really get the urge to post like that hence my referencing RedCafe LFC fans. That's really all my post was about.

Apology accepted
Re: Arsenal
September 20, 2022, 07:25:39 pm
Re: Arsenal
September 24, 2022, 09:29:24 am
51,000 tickets sold for Arsenal Spurs today in the WSL, a new record attendance, and its on bbc1 at 1:30
Re: Arsenal
September 24, 2022, 10:20:48 am
Quote from: Bullet500 on September 20, 2022, 07:03:41 pm
Think it's Liverpool after Spurs in the league.

These games will show where Arsenal stands.
Absolutely. I think by the end of October we will be able to have a better picture about all teams.
Arsenal will make Top 4 instead of Chelsea. So City, us, Arsenal then Spurs for top 4.
Re: Arsenal
September 24, 2022, 11:02:18 am
Quote from: The North Bank on September 24, 2022, 09:29:24 am
51,000 tickets sold for Arsenal Spurs today in the WSL, a new record attendance, and its on bbc1 at 1:30

That's brilliant that, might give it a watch before our legends game.
Re: Arsenal
September 24, 2022, 02:20:32 pm
Neville for Spurs has a top quality Spock haircut.  Arsenal just way better.
Re: Arsenal
September 24, 2022, 02:49:44 pm
Battering them. Almost as one sided as next weeks mens derby will be.  53767 attendance.
Re: Arsenal
September 25, 2022, 08:22:54 am
Quote from: The North Bank on September 24, 2022, 02:49:44 pm
Battering them. Almost as one sided as next weeks mens derby will be.  53767 attendance.
Nah. I think Kane will have an off day 😁
Re: Arsenal
September 25, 2022, 01:26:00 pm
Quote from: PaulF on September 25, 2022, 08:22:54 am
Nah. I think Kane will have an off day 😁

Its a big game so no doubt he ll disappear.

Game yesterday made the club 500k. Arsenal spend 3.5m a year on the womens team. So could make some serious profit if they keep holding games at the Emirates. £8 a ticket and people want to come.

Re: Arsenal
September 25, 2022, 01:58:18 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on September 25, 2022, 01:26:00 pm
Its a big game so no doubt he ll disappear.

Game yesterday made the club 500k. Arsenal spend 3.5m a year on the womens team. So could make some serious profit if they keep holding games at the Emirates. £8 a ticket and people want to come.

Thats the advantage of having a big stadium. £8 a ticket plus food and drinks. One could easily spend another £20 at a 90min game.

Arsene Wenger has done really well being thrifty and keeping them in top 4 for so many years while financing the stadium. Now they are reaping the benefits of having a stable cash flow.
Re: Arsenal
September 25, 2022, 03:55:05 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on September 25, 2022, 01:26:00 pm
Its a big game so no doubt he ll disappear.

Game yesterday made the club 500k. Arsenal spend 3.5m a year on the womens team. So could make some serious profit if they keep holding games at the Emirates. £8 a ticket and people want to come.

Wouldnt work like that though. No way the players would be happy getting paid so little if the income is way higher and nor should they.
Re: Arsenal
September 25, 2022, 04:29:35 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on September 25, 2022, 03:55:05 pm
Wouldnt work like that though. No way the players would be happy getting paid so little if the income is way higher and nor should they.

If no one else will pay them more then theres not much they can do. Eventually theyll get more but then theyll also bring advertising, commercial revenue, and bigger tv money.
Re: Arsenal
September 25, 2022, 05:14:35 pm
I suspect Chelsea and city (Ironically) and probably the toon will throw money at them.  (And turn a blind eye to them drinking , gambling , driving , being educated and voting)
Re: Arsenal
Today at 12:52:27 pm
Scottish Goon, sent you a message mate !
Re: Arsenal
Today at 01:12:41 pm
Dougle and goon sitting in a tree .
Re: Arsenal
Today at 02:25:34 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:12:41 pm
Dougle and goon sitting in a tree .

It'll be worth it !!!  ;)
