« Reply #63680 on: Today at 12:52:43 pm »
That Lokonga lad is just not good enough for them IMO. He's guilty of turning it over in the middle. I'd like to know what the Arsenal lads on here think about him?
« Reply #63681 on: Today at 01:00:17 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:52:43 pm
That Lokonga lad is just not good enough for them IMO. He's guilty of turning it over in the middle. I'd like to know what the Arsenal lads on here think about him?

He wouldnt be playing if both Partey and EL neny werent out, at the moment hes not good enough, but hes still 22. The way we play with that high line, its high risk for our midfielders to give the ball away. If he was at United or Spurs it wouldnt matter with 10 players behind him so being a midfielder for us is tougher, but if we want to play that way then hes not the answer right now.
« Reply #63682 on: Today at 01:02:13 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:00:17 pm
He wouldnt be playing if both Partey and EL neny werent out, at the moment hes not good enough, but hes still 22. The way we play with that high line, its high risk for our midfielders to give the ball away. If he was at United or Spurs it wouldnt matter with 10 players behind him so being a midfielder for us is tougher, but if we want to play that way then hes not the answer right now.
Fair point. His age doesn't really matter because core technical skills like passing don't improve significantly.
« Reply #63683 on: Today at 01:02:33 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:12:04 am
TNB was right, Tierney was going to fuck them over.

Worst ref in PL history and my lifetime, he's atrocious and obviously a United fan to boot.

And such an annoying face too. Like a malevolent teddy bear.
« Reply #63684 on: Today at 01:47:28 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:02:13 pm
Fair point. His age doesn't really matter because core technical skills like passing don't improve significantly.

His awareness and speed of thought might, thats critical in premier league midfielders.
« Reply #63685 on: Today at 03:04:42 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:52:43 pm
That Lokonga lad is just not good enough for them IMO. He's guilty of turning it over in the middle. I'd like to know what the Arsenal lads on here think about him?

He's also more an 8, or at the very least in a double pivot.

He's not defensively or positionaly aware enough to play as the loan pivot, as evidenced yesterday when he was posted missing half way up the park for the first 2 goals when he needed to just hold his position more.

Also lacks a bit of intensity, always seems to jog around rather than sprint anywhere.

Is OK when he has the ball generally, decent distributor.
