That Lokonga lad is just not good enough for them IMO. He's guilty of turning it over in the middle. I'd like to know what the Arsenal lads on here think about him?
He's also more an 8, or at the very least in a double pivot.
He's not defensively or positionaly aware enough to play as the loan pivot, as evidenced yesterday when he was posted missing half way up the park for the first 2 goals when he needed to just hold his position more.
Also lacks a bit of intensity, always seems to jog around rather than sprint anywhere.
Is OK when he has the ball generally, decent distributor.