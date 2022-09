I agree about the coverage, has anyone mentioned how much United have spent. Remember when we spent 150m , it was headline news for weeks. But Even if we lose it’s still a great start to the season and we’d be at worst 2nd. If we had our midfield I’d be confident of not just winning but hammering them, it’s as depleted as yours was . I still expect us to dominate even with the players out, but it won’t be an easy game, we saw how they can raise their game and we have a very young team, who will need to keep calm and not get emotionally disturbed with referee decisions that’ll obviously go against us, both ref and var ref are from Manchester.



Gutted we have to face them with such a depleted midfield. I'm not going to say we'd stuff them if we had our full team there, we all know our record at Old Trafford is shite.I just wanted it to be a proper test for our first choice team so I could judge where we are better, never mind other supporters judging.You don't want to use excuses, you want both best teams available and then you can judge who plays better on the day. Instead from our side it will be what if's, and from their side they'll be saying we are using excuses. That theme is all to common for us now and it's getting annoying.