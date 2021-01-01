« previous next »
Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63480 on: Yesterday at 09:49:41 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:47:16 pm
Id almost go as far as saying its a failure if they dont do better than that. Id wager they have the most expensive squad in the Europa, and the big clubs arent likely to take the domestic cups as seriously with the WC break likely to make it a tougher season. 3rd place and a proper good cup run is what they should be achieving, minimum. You dont get to give it large about how amazing your squad is and then lower expectations.

Sky's the limit at what this amazing group could achieve. Given the age profile, I can see us being City's only challengers in 3 years time. Hope you all get behind us when we do. will be counting on your support. 
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63481 on: Yesterday at 09:51:16 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:49:41 pm
Sky's the limit at what this amazing group could achieve. Given the age profile, I can see us being City's only challengers in 3 years time. Hope you all get behind us when we do. will be counting on your support.

I suspect itll be like the mid 00s again, and a proper London fight. If theres anyone Id back to destroy the sports washers, its Mikel Arteta, Daniel Levy and Thomas Partey.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63482 on: Yesterday at 09:52:03 pm »
Mad how Jesus is suddenly the best player in the world.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63483 on: Yesterday at 09:53:20 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:49:41 pm
Sky's the limit at what this amazing group could achieve. Given the age profile, I can see us being City's only challengers in 3 years time. Hope you all get behind us when we do. will be counting on your support.


Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63484 on: Yesterday at 09:53:53 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:51:16 pm
I suspect itll be like the mid 00s again, and a proper London fight. If theres anyone Id back to destroy the sports washers, its Mikel Arteta, Daniel Levy and Thomas Partey.

Jump on the bandwagon, its rolling.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63485 on: Yesterday at 09:54:04 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:49:41 pm
Sky's the limit at what this amazing group could achieve. Given the age profile, I can see us being City's only challengers in 3 years time. Hope you all get behind us when we do. will be counting on your support.
Bless. You are giddy arent you?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63486 on: Yesterday at 09:54:45 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 09:52:03 pm
Mad how Jesus is suddenly the best player in the world.

He was always the best player in the world, Pep put the shackles on him.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63487 on: Yesterday at 09:55:26 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:54:04 pm
Bless. You are giddy arent you?

If you cant trust the process, what can you trust
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63488 on: Yesterday at 09:57:00 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:53:53 pm
Jump on the bandwagon, its rolling.

No Partey no party.thankfully
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63489 on: Yesterday at 10:18:18 pm »
Gotta say I love how way over the top  TNB goes when on a high. Kind of so ridiculous nobody puts up a good argument.
I know he had a shit time life wise falling between the cracks with covid support so deserves to have his team bring some joy.
Also he's more than happy to lay into our traditional rivals and the sports washers.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63490 on: Yesterday at 10:23:48 pm »
Hope you can all sense the piss taking in TNBs posts. No harm in Arsenal fans being giddy, all the funnier when they lose a couple and want Arteta gone. Theyve backed Arteta, feel he must get top 4 this season, cant see their being much patience with him if he doesnt
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63491 on: Yesterday at 10:25:07 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:18:18 pm
Gotta say I love how way over the top  TNB goes when on a high. Kind of so ridiculous nobody puts up a good argument.
I know he had a shit time life wise falling between the cracks with covid support so deserves to have his team bring some joy.
Also he's more than happy to lay into our traditional rivals and the sports washers.

The only way this weeks football gets better is if by the end of it United are still on 0.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63492 on: Yesterday at 10:28:51 pm »
Nice to see a good Arsenal side again.

Admittedly they've played Palace & Leicester at good times and Bournemouth are a championship side in everything but name only, but you can only beat what's in front of you and I'd much rather see them do well than either of Chelsea or Spurs.

They're a proper football club and to their credit they play attractive, attacking football.

Looking forward to playing them!!
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63493 on: Yesterday at 10:46:43 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:30:18 pm


Im not predicting anything, other than that all the "I dont get it with Arteta, arsenal play such shit negative football, where is the process" is being proved wrong.

Think we can all see the process now.

Fair play to Arteta and Arsenal for their start, can't ask for much more but if he's there with three games to go, he's far more likely to give him the credit about 'the process'.

But someone did tell me today they find him attractive, so that's something I guess.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63494 on: Yesterday at 10:58:14 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 09:52:03 pm
Mad how Jesus is suddenly the best player in the world.
This season could be his apotheosis
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63495 on: Yesterday at 11:34:27 pm »
Invincibles are back...I guess..lol
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63496 on: Yesterday at 11:54:43 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:46:43 pm
Fair play to Arteta and Arsenal for their start, can't ask for much more but if he's there with three games to go, he's far more likely to give him the credit about 'the process'.

But someone did tell me today they find him attractive, so that's something I guess.

Couldn't lego of the feeling, eh?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63497 on: Today at 03:01:12 am »
if arsenal don't win the league from this position - it's an utter failure.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63498 on: Today at 07:13:10 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:38:45 pm
Theyve spent an absolutely insane amount of money, lets be real. I think the most of any club over the past 2/3 seasons? Its a remarkable job from Arteta so far that theyve managed to not finish in the top four.

These spends are just the norm for a lot of teams now. Chelsea spent £220M a couple of seasons ago and could break £300M this season. Looks like Utd are looking to spend £200M+ this summer.
Spurs will be £100M+ and that's not including the potential purchase of Kulusevski.

I keep saying, people go on about our spending as if its ridiculous,  its the norm. Your guys spending is the exception.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63499 on: Today at 07:30:23 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 07:13:10 am
These spends are just the norm for a lot of teams now. Chelsea spent £220M a couple of seasons ago and could break £300M this season. Looks like Utd are looking to spend £200M+ this summer.
Spurs will be £100M+ and that's not including the potential purchase of Kulusevski.

I keep saying, people go on about our spending as if its ridiculous,  its the norm. Your guys spending is the exception.

What exception, Nunez Diaz Jota alone is a 180m. Nevermind Allison and Van dijk. We buy a whole team for what liverpool spend on 3 players. We are still operating in a lower league fees wise, even less so with wages, but punching way above our weight, with super Mik Arteta. Hes rebuilt the whole club, nevermind just the squad, on a shoe string, and now playing exciting football. Dont be fooled by "its an easy start", I see everyone else struggling to beat the teams we are swatting aside.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63500 on: Today at 07:32:42 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 07:13:10 am
These spends are just the norm for a lot of teams now. Chelsea spent £220M a couple of seasons ago and could break £300M this season. Looks like Utd are looking to spend £200M+ this summer.
Spurs will be £100M+ and that's not including the potential purchase of Kulusevski.

I keep saying, people go on about our spending as if its ridiculous,  its the norm. Your guys spending is the exception.

I'm not a follower of the net-spend, or spend in general. But we spent big on a couple of players lately.   What's different is we are finishing the season in touching difference of trophies.
I think if we'd not been in the CL final and finished 10 points behind City, people would rightly be saying we overpaid for the two domestic trophies.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63501 on: Today at 07:32:48 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:01:12 am
if arsenal don't win the league from this position - it's an utter failure.

I wouldnt say utter failure, but certain disappointment.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63502 on: Today at 07:33:35 am »
They are looking good. Even Xhaka is looking decent.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63503 on: Today at 07:33:39 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:30:23 am
What exception, Nunez Diaz Jota alone is a 180m. Nevermind Allison and Van dijk. We buy a whole team for what liverpool spend on 3 players. We are still operating in a lower league fees wise, even less so with wages, but punching way above our weight, with super Mik Arteta. Hes rebuilt the whole club, nevermind just the squad, on a shoe string, and now playing exciting football. Dont be fooled by "its an easy start", I see everyone else struggling to beat the teams we are swatting aside.

Do they bottle your enthusiasm?  You could buy peak Messi if you could sell it :)
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63504 on: Today at 07:34:49 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:32:48 am
I wouldnt say utter failure, but certain disappointment.
But what if you fail to win the league, get some kind of special bye into the knockout rounds of the CL due to be so great and then fail to win the CL. Would that still only register as disappointment?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63505 on: Today at 07:44:01 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:34:49 am
But what if you fail to win the league, get some kind of special bye into the knockout rounds of the CL due to be so great and then fail to win the CL. Would that still only register as disappointment?

I think we deserve a special bye. Is it too late for this season, its a travesty that a team as good as us isnt in CL, it devalues the competition. Whoever wins it should have an asterisk next to their name, because we are not in it.


On a slightly more serious note, the season after next, with the new look CL formatt, its very likely that top 5 in EPL go into CL every season , so given the age of the team and the prgoress being made, one way or another , we are heading back into CL. I think we ll be getting top 4 and someone else will benefit from the extra place, but it does make the task easier, as we do have a big 5 now , with a gap to Newcastle and West ham.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63506 on: Today at 07:52:03 am »
I see them as a proper football club - and majority of all the fans I know down here are sound.

Agree they have spent a fair bit but they needed a proper rebuild - like United - and this season its starting to show that they have done a decent job of it (especially with Jesus suddenly looking like the second coming of R9)

Good to see a proper football club doing well as long as its not at our expense. the real test is when we see how this new arsenal side do against the bigger teams of course.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63507 on: Today at 07:54:11 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:30:23 am
What exception, Nunez Diaz Jota alone is a 180m. Nevermind Allison and Van dijk. We buy a whole team for what liverpool spend on 3 players. We are still operating in a lower league fees wise, even less so with wages, but punching way above our weight, with super Mik Arteta. Hes rebuilt the whole club, nevermind just the squad, on a shoe string, and now playing exciting football. Dont be fooled by "its an easy start", I see everyone else struggling to beat the teams we are swatting aside.

That's spread over a few years though. We've been very poor spenders up to recently,  and still very poor at selling, whereas Liverpool have excelled at both,  I don't think that's really for debate.

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63508 on: Today at 07:56:35 am »
Man, The North Bank is all in. I fear youre going to be sorely disappointed but right now youre winning football matches, so enjoy it Gunners.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63509 on: Today at 08:04:30 am »
Superb trolling job in here, best i've seen for some time
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63510 on: Today at 08:23:58 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:56:35 am
Man, The North Bank is all in. I fear youre going to be sorely disappointed but right now youre winning football matches, so enjoy it Gunners.

Last season, I said judge us next season, here we are!
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63511 on: Today at 09:02:07 am »
I like the fact that you underestimate Arsenal this season.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63512 on: Today at 09:38:58 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:23:58 am
Last season, I said judge us next season, here we are!

So genuinely, whats the target or expectation? Would you take 4th now if offered?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63513 on: Today at 09:46:42 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:38:58 am
So genuinely, whats the target or expectation? Would you take 4th now if offered?

Yes, the target and expectation is getting back into CL, so that'll do.

If we can win a trophy as well then it would be a perfect season.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63514 on: Today at 10:03:29 am »
Quote from: dalarr on Today at 09:02:07 am
I like the fact that you underestimate Arsenal this season.

He really needs a name change. Arteta_Gooner maybe
