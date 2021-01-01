But what if you fail to win the league, get some kind of special bye into the knockout rounds of the CL due to be so great and then fail to win the CL. Would that still only register as disappointment?



I think we deserve a special bye. Is it too late for this season, its a travesty that a team as good as us isnt in CL, it devalues the competition. Whoever wins it should have an asterisk next to their name, because we are not in it.On a slightly more serious note, the season after next, with the new look CL formatt, its very likely that top 5 in EPL go into CL every season , so given the age of the team and the prgoress being made, one way or another , we are heading back into CL. I think we ll be getting top 4 and someone else will benefit from the extra place, but it does make the task easier, as we do have a big 5 now , with a gap to Newcastle and West ham.