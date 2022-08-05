« previous next »
General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
August 5, 2022, 06:42:41 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on August  5, 2022, 08:49:40 am
Not at all, not saying Arsenal have lost any either. More referring to a side who already finished above you improving without losing any of what saw them finish in the top 4 last season. I'm interested to see how your two sides do comparatively and also trying to understand the massive optimism from Arsenals fans from last season and going into this season


Ah, no worries, thanks for clarifying.

I can certainly give you my opinion. I think Spurs will be strong this year, they'll have Conte for the full season and I think they've strengthened quite well. I went to see them pre season vs Rangers and while they didn't overly impress me, when they have Kane and Son in their team they'll always have a chance. I think they lack a bit of creativity from midfield and I'm hoping that might be their undoing in some games where they play organised defences.

As for us, I think we are optimistic for the season as I think fans think we had a reasonable first XI last season but were really weak in behind that. We've addressed that a bit with Saliba, Zinchenko and Vieira being added to the squad. I still feel we are a couple light though and Arteta and Edu seem to agree.

Our striker options weren't ideal either, I always thought Laca & Auba were 2 half's of a complete forward. 1 could hold it up well, 1 could run in behind and finish. The hope is that Jesus can offer both.

I certainly wouldn't have us favourites for top 4, but if we get another addition or 2 I think we can give it a good crack. I want to see us hit mid 70's points wise and we can see from there if that's enough for top 4 or not. I want us to have a proper go in the Europa League as well, we should be looking to win that in my opinion.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
August 5, 2022, 06:48:53 pm
Quote from: oojason on August  5, 2022, 06:14:45 pm
Sorry TNB...


"Arsenal are at their best when they're not playing football" - a 2 minute video:-

https://twitter.com/paddypower/status/1555599516102959105

That was awful, one of paddys worst attempts.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
August 5, 2022, 06:58:58 pm
"Thierry Henry has been voted as the Premier League's greatest ever player by a survey of football fans.

Betfair conducted a survey with YouGov and asked over 1,000 football fans to decide the best player of the Premier League era ahead of the competition's 30th anniversary".

Current Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo finished in second place, with former Newcastle United striker and Premier League's all-time top scorer Alan Shearer completing the podium places.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
August 5, 2022, 07:04:05 pm
aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaand left back
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
August 5, 2022, 07:08:05 pm
The hype around Jesus is hilarious. Ive heard people tip him to be top scorer in the league, he couldnt even manage that in a team miles better than the one he has moved to.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
August 5, 2022, 10:07:18 pm
Job done
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
August 5, 2022, 10:09:27 pm
Good result for Arsenal that. Arteta in then it is...for this week anyway
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
August 5, 2022, 10:10:39 pm
William Saliba

Fucking hell
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
August 5, 2022, 10:12:04 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on August  5, 2022, 10:10:39 pm
William Saliba

Fucking hell

Did he keep the free scoring Palace quiet?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
August 5, 2022, 10:13:30 pm
Does Arteta's hair ever grow? It always seems the exact same length.

Good win at a tricky ground for Arsenal.

Quote from: AndyMuller on August  5, 2022, 07:08:05 pm
The hype around Jesus is hilarious. Ive heard people tip him to be top scorer in the league, he couldnt even manage that in a team miles better than the one he has moved to.
He's a very good acquisition IMO. Presses well and will score a few.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
August 5, 2022, 10:23:45 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August  5, 2022, 10:12:04 pm
Did he keep the free scoring Palace quiet?

Weve never conceded with him on the pitch, and the way hes playing, we may never concede again.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
August 5, 2022, 10:25:50 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on August  5, 2022, 10:23:45 pm
Weve never conceded with him on the pitch, and the way hes playing, we may never concede again.

Youre been on the ale. Important thing is you won the first game. 😀
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
August 5, 2022, 10:27:11 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on August  5, 2022, 10:23:45 pm
Weve never conceded with him on the pitch, and the way hes playing, we may never concede again.
😃

to be honest looking at the fixtures coming up, clean sheets could come assuming Ramsdale doesn't do a Ramsdale. He's not very good.

Good chance to rack up points, including a soft fixture against Manchester United 🙂
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
August 5, 2022, 10:27:35 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on August  5, 2022, 10:23:45 pm
Weve never conceded with him on the pitch, and the way hes playing, we may never concede again.

Ben White might have something to say about that.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
August 5, 2022, 10:29:02 pm
Quote from: jillc on August  5, 2022, 10:25:50 pm
Youre been on the ale. Important thing is you won the first game. 😀

Yeh especially away in a derby at a place we never win. Palace are very tough at home, even City didnt win there last season. The fixture was picked for the possibility of an upset, in a night game under the lights, wouldve made a nice story to start off the season. Crisis Arsenal dont like it up em. Not this time.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
August 5, 2022, 10:30:07 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on August  5, 2022, 10:27:11 pm
😃

to be honest looking at the fixtures coming up, clean sheets could come assuming Ramsdale doesn't do a Ramsdale. He's not very good.

Good chance to rack up points, including a soft fixture against Manchester United 🙂

Weve got some nice fixtures yes, United and Everton being the easiest two.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
August 5, 2022, 10:34:00 pm
I love the way every keeper is taking the piss out of Pickford now, its hilarious. 😀
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
August 5, 2022, 10:42:16 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on August  5, 2022, 10:10:39 pm
William Saliba

Fucking hell

If arsenal look after him he could be one of the best.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
August 5, 2022, 10:51:44 pm
Any kind of win at Palace is good. Thought Arsenal were pretty good and yet could have very easily drawn, got quite lucky to finish it off.

People are obviously overreacting, but there is a genuine feel good factor when you bring new, exciting players in like they have.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
August 5, 2022, 10:52:44 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on August  5, 2022, 10:42:16 pm
If arsenal look after him he could be one of the best.
This is the first time I've seen him so I realise how massively wrong I could be, but I thought he looked like a Klopp player out there.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
August 5, 2022, 11:01:19 pm
First time I've seen Saliba too and he looks good, but Jaysus some people aren't half getting carried away. After 1 game against a team who can't score. Gary Neville likening him to Rio Ferdinand and some moronic Gooner on the radio saying he will be as good as Van Dijk. Football's back eh
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
August 5, 2022, 11:01:41 pm
Palace will be fighting to stay in this league this year, no big statement this win.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
August 5, 2022, 11:12:40 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on August  5, 2022, 11:01:41 pm
Palace will be fighting to stay in this league this year, no big statement this win.

Palace will be top half easy, and wont lose many at home. Just came up against Arteta's well oiled machine tonight.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
August 5, 2022, 11:26:15 pm
Not the performance of a team that's going to challenge us or ManC, we'll see about the rest. Have Eze to thank for getting more than 1 point.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 07:06:36 am
Quote from: The North Bank on August  5, 2022, 11:12:40 pm
Palace will be top half easy, and wont lose many at home. Just came up against Arteta's well oiled machine tonight.

No chance. First good team this well oiled machine comes across it will be destroyed.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 07:19:01 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 07:06:36 am
No chance. First good team this well oiled machine comes across it will be destroyed.

Needs to happen soon, for Arteta to be "Gone by Christmas"

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 07:26:49 am
Quote from: slaphead on August  5, 2022, 11:01:19 pm
First time I've seen Saliba too and he looks good, but Jaysus some people aren't half getting carried away. After 1 game against a team who can't score. Gary Neville likening him to Rio Ferdinand and some moronic Gooner on the radio saying he will be as good as Van Dijk. Football's back eh
To be fair to Saliba, he still has 7 years to be as good as Van Dijk.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 08:09:41 am
Quote from: The North Bank on August  5, 2022, 11:12:40 pm
Palace will be top half easy, and wont lose many at home. Just came up against Arteta's well oiled machine tonight.

Gotta say I think thats right. Early season too - theyll crank into a decent mid table gear I reckon.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 09:18:26 am
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 08:09:41 am
Gotta say I think thats right. Early season too - theyll crank into a decent mid table gear I reckon.

Palace or Arsenal?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 10:29:49 am
Quote from: slaphead on August  5, 2022, 11:01:19 pm
First time I've seen Saliba too and he looks good, but Jaysus some people aren't half getting carried away. After 1 game against a team who can't score. Gary Neville likening him to Rio Ferdinand and some moronic Gooner on the radio saying he will be as good as Van Dijk. Football's back eh

Obviously there's a lot of hyperbole there, but could you see stylistically at least why he got compared to those 2. I think there were French guys & journalists saying similar a couple of years ago, so it's only some of the English folk that have caught up.

Quote from: Dave McCoy on August  5, 2022, 11:26:15 pm
Not the performance of a team that's going to challenge us or ManC, we'll see about the rest. Have Eze to thank for getting more than 1 point.

Don't think anyone has claimed we were ever going to bother the top 2 positions. Our aim is to try and get as high in those 3-6 positions as possible.

Martinelli should have scored his early chance as well, & Odegaard had a goid opening he should have done better with 2 half.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 12:02:04 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:19:01 am
Needs to happen soon, for Arteta to be "Gone by Christmas"

100% gone by Christmas the shit legohead.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 10:30:24 pm
I started watching the Arsenal documentary on Prime, it's actually better than the Tottenham one, the people seem slightly more interesting. Arteta comes across a bit more incisive as well especially when he is actually talking on camera. They just had the visit to Anfield though and I have to say his gimmick really didn't work.  :)
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 11:46:54 pm
Man have my Arsenal supporting mates set themselves up for a mental breakdown

Theyve got the league in the bag.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 07:40:24 am
Why's everyone saying arteta gone by Xmas? Is it to wind up the gooners?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 07:52:29 am
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:46:54 pm
Man have my Arsenal supporting mates set themselves up for a mental breakdown

Theyve got the league in the bag.

Were on a mission this season, wont be winning the league but nothing to fear this time. Watched Chelsea yesterday and its not a big ask finishing above them.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 07:57:52 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:40:24 am
Why's everyone saying arteta gone by Xmas? Is it to wind up the gooners?

Instead of putting their hands up, admitting that they now see the process, and generally bowing down to a visionary genius like myself (and Arteta he deserves some credit). They choose to double down on their mistaken prediction.


Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 08:10:55 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:52:29 am
Were on a mission this season, wont be winning the league but nothing to fear this time. Watched Chelsea yesterday and its not a big ask finishing above them.

Liverpool will be battling relegation then, if yesterday's game is the blueprint for how the season will turn out.

Some cautious optimism might be a better approach, knowing the hive mind of RAWK  ;D
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
