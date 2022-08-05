Not at all, not saying Arsenal have lost any either. More referring to a side who already finished above you improving without losing any of what saw them finish in the top 4 last season. I'm interested to see how your two sides do comparatively and also trying to understand the massive optimism from Arsenals fans from last season and going into this season



Ah, no worries, thanks for clarifying.I can certainly give you my opinion. I think Spurs will be strong this year, they'll have Conte for the full season and I think they've strengthened quite well. I went to see them pre season vs Rangers and while they didn't overly impress me, when they have Kane and Son in their team they'll always have a chance. I think they lack a bit of creativity from midfield and I'm hoping that might be their undoing in some games where they play organised defences.As for us, I think we are optimistic for the season as I think fans think we had a reasonable first XI last season but were really weak in behind that. We've addressed that a bit with Saliba, Zinchenko and Vieira being added to the squad. I still feel we are a couple light though and Arteta and Edu seem to agree.Our striker options weren't ideal either, I always thought Laca & Auba were 2 half's of a complete forward. 1 could hold it up well, 1 could run in behind and finish. The hope is that Jesus can offer both.I certainly wouldn't have us favourites for top 4, but if we get another addition or 2 I think we can give it a good crack. I want to see us hit mid 70's points wise and we can see from there if that's enough for top 4 or not. I want us to have a proper go in the Europa League as well, we should be looking to win that in my opinion.