General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63360 on: Today at 06:42:41 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:49:40 am
Not at all, not saying Arsenal have lost any either. More referring to a side who already finished above you improving without losing any of what saw them finish in the top 4 last season. I'm interested to see how your two sides do comparatively and also trying to understand the massive optimism from Arsenals fans from last season and going into this season


Ah, no worries, thanks for clarifying.

I can certainly give you my opinion. I think Spurs will be strong this year, they'll have Conte for the full season and I think they've strengthened quite well. I went to see them pre season vs Rangers and while they didn't overly impress me, when they have Kane and Son in their team they'll always have a chance. I think they lack a bit of creativity from midfield and I'm hoping that might be their undoing in some games where they play organised defences.

As for us, I think we are optimistic for the season as I think fans think we had a reasonable first XI last season but were really weak in behind that. We've addressed that a bit with Saliba, Zinchenko and Vieira being added to the squad. I still feel we are a couple light though and Arteta and Edu seem to agree.

Our striker options weren't ideal either, I always thought Laca & Auba were 2 half's of a complete forward. 1 could hold it up well, 1 could run in behind and finish. The hope is that Jesus can offer both.

I certainly wouldn't have us favourites for top 4, but if we get another addition or 2 I think we can give it a good crack. I want to see us hit mid 70's points wise and we can see from there if that's enough for top 4 or not. I want us to have a proper go in the Europa League as well, we should be looking to win that in my opinion.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63361 on: Today at 06:48:53 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:14:45 pm
Sorry TNB...


"Arsenal are at their best when they're not playing football" - a 2 minute video:-

https://twitter.com/paddypower/status/1555599516102959105

That was awful, one of paddys worst attempts.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63362 on: Today at 06:58:58 pm
"Thierry Henry has been voted as the Premier League's greatest ever player by a survey of football fans.

Betfair conducted a survey with YouGov and asked over 1,000 football fans to decide the best player of the Premier League era ahead of the competition's 30th anniversary".

Current Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo finished in second place, with former Newcastle United striker and Premier League's all-time top scorer Alan Shearer completing the podium places.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63363 on: Today at 07:04:05 pm
aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaand left back
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63364 on: Today at 07:08:05 pm
The hype around Jesus is hilarious. Ive heard people tip him to be top scorer in the league, he couldnt even manage that in a team miles better than the one he has moved to.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63365 on: Today at 10:07:18 pm
Job done
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63366 on: Today at 10:09:27 pm
Good result for Arsenal that. Arteta in then it is...for this week anyway
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63367 on: Today at 10:10:39 pm
William Saliba

Fucking hell
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63368 on: Today at 10:12:04 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:10:39 pm
William Saliba

Fucking hell

Did he keep the free scoring Palace quiet?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63369 on: Today at 10:13:30 pm
Does Arteta's hair ever grow? It always seems the exact same length.

Good win at a tricky ground for Arsenal.

Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 07:08:05 pm
The hype around Jesus is hilarious. Ive heard people tip him to be top scorer in the league, he couldnt even manage that in a team miles better than the one he has moved to.
He's a very good acquisition IMO. Presses well and will score a few.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63370 on: Today at 10:23:45 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:12:04 pm
Did he keep the free scoring Palace quiet?

Weve never conceded with him on the pitch, and the way hes playing, we may never concede again.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63371 on: Today at 10:25:50 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:23:45 pm
Weve never conceded with him on the pitch, and the way hes playing, we may never concede again.

Youre been on the ale. Important thing is you won the first game. 😀
Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,828
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63372 on: Today at 10:27:11 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:23:45 pm
Weve never conceded with him on the pitch, and the way hes playing, we may never concede again.
😃

to be honest looking at the fixtures coming up, clean sheets could come assuming Ramsdale doesn't do a Ramsdale. He's not very good.

Good chance to rack up points, including a soft fixture against Manchester United 🙂
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63373 on: Today at 10:27:35 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:23:45 pm
Weve never conceded with him on the pitch, and the way hes playing, we may never concede again.

Ben White might have something to say about that.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63374 on: Today at 10:29:02 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:25:50 pm
Youre been on the ale. Important thing is you won the first game. 😀

Yeh especially away in a derby at a place we never win. Palace are very tough at home, even City didnt win there last season. The fixture was picked for the possibility of an upset, in a night game under the lights, wouldve made a nice story to start off the season. Crisis Arsenal dont like it up em. Not this time.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63375 on: Today at 10:30:07 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 10:27:11 pm
😃

to be honest looking at the fixtures coming up, clean sheets could come assuming Ramsdale doesn't do a Ramsdale. He's not very good.

Good chance to rack up points, including a soft fixture against Manchester United 🙂

Weve got some nice fixtures yes, United and Everton being the easiest two.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63376 on: Today at 10:34:00 pm
I love the way every keeper is taking the piss out of Pickford now, its hilarious. 😀
