General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet

Re: General Arsenal Thread
July 30, 2022, 12:59:32 pm
Astonishing achievement. Congrats guys!!
Re: General Arsenal Thread
July 30, 2022, 01:06:52 pm
We could well be going full circle from the first post in this thread
Re: General Arsenal Thread
July 30, 2022, 01:07:47 pm
When's the parade?
Re: General Arsenal Thread
July 30, 2022, 01:18:47 pm
Going to be hilarious when they get turned over by Palace next week.
Re: General Arsenal Thread
July 30, 2022, 01:39:17 pm
Arteta has built a good squad there gradually. They should get top 4 this year if Spurs implode as I think they will under Conte by the new year
Re: General Arsenal Thread
July 30, 2022, 01:44:36 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on July 30, 2022, 01:18:47 pm
Going to be hilarious when they get turned over by Palace next week.

They will be better than last season, Jesus alone improves them and the more competitive teams we have the better.
Re: General Arsenal Thread
July 30, 2022, 02:01:22 pm
One might consider La Liga starts one week later than the PL. And Sevilla is a week behind in fitness compared to Arsenal.


But I doubt Arsenal fans will..lol.
Re: General Arsenal Thread
July 30, 2022, 02:22:58 pm
Hat trick for Jesus; maybe this is what happens when one gets free of the constraints of Pep-ball!
Re: General Arsenal Thread
July 30, 2022, 02:27:45 pm
Quote from: 4pool on July 30, 2022, 02:01:22 pm
One might consider La Liga starts one week later than the PL. And Sevilla is a week behind in fitness compared to Arsenal.


But I doubt Arsenal fans will..lol.

You sure it's just the 1 week they were behind?
Re: General Arsenal Thread
July 30, 2022, 02:31:23 pm
Quote from: 4pool on July 30, 2022, 02:01:22 pm
One might consider La Liga starts one week later than the PL. And Sevilla is a week behind in fitness compared to Arsenal.


But I doubt Arsenal fans will..lol.

Their last match was 1-1 draw with spurs, and Atletico are now 0-0 with United.


Anyway it ended 6-0, Jesus 7 in 4 in pre season, Zinchenko looked great again, its just pre season but lots to admire. Saliba exceptional again, still not conceded in his 4 games.

Edit. Atletico take the lead against United
Re: General Arsenal Thread
July 30, 2022, 02:59:42 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on July 30, 2022, 02:31:23 pm
Their last match was 1-1 draw with spurs, and Atletico are now 0-0 with United.


Anyway it ended 6-0, Jesus 7 in 4 in pre season, Zinchenko looked great again, its just pre season but lots to admire. Saliba exceptional again, still not conceded in his 4 games.

Edit. Atletico take the lead against United

Jesus had better continue his scoring form I have him in my fantasy team.
Re: General Arsenal Thread
July 30, 2022, 03:02:36 pm
Hopefully Arsenal will take some points off City, United and Everton next season (don't know how many they took last season!)

My youngest put Jesus in his Fantasy football team, could be a good shout that..

Re: General Arsenal Thread
July 30, 2022, 03:14:11 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on July 30, 2022, 03:02:36 pm
My youngest put Jesus in his Fantasy football team, could be a good shout that..

He's currently the most selected player in the game, so your youngest isn't the only one!
Re: General Arsenal Thread
July 30, 2022, 03:36:31 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on July 30, 2022, 12:58:55 pm
15 mins gone, Arsenal  3-0 up against Sevilla.

Saka pen then 2 for Jesus,  the front 4 of Odegaard Martinelli Saka and Jesus are absolutely rampant. Especially Jesus, playing like a man possessed and its only pre season.


Edit 4-0 Saka  - the high press is killing them.

A high press? Could it catch on?
Re: General Arsenal Thread
July 30, 2022, 03:45:51 pm
I'd rather see them in the top 4 than Chelsea or Utd so good job so far
Re: General Arsenal Thread
July 30, 2022, 03:58:11 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on July 30, 2022, 03:45:51 pm
I'd rather see them in the top 4 than Chelsea or Utd so good job so far

Or Spurs.
Re: General Arsenal Thread
July 30, 2022, 04:01:23 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on July 30, 2022, 12:58:55 pm
15 mins gone, Arsenal  3-0 up against Sevilla.

Saka pen then 2 for Jesus,  the front 4 of Odegaard Martinelli Saka and Jesus are absolutely rampant. Especially Jesus, playing like a man possessed and its only pre season.


Edit 4-0 Saka  - the high press is killing them.

'Only' pre-season? Pre-season is the real quiz.
Re: General Arsenal Thread
July 30, 2022, 05:02:30 pm
Last season pre season was awful and we took it into the season and where bottom after 3 games, we had the likes of balogun and Mari starting in the league, our worst team For nearly 30 years. The turn around in 1 year has been incredible, even in just the feel good factor, we look ready and the team itself is unrecognizable from that day. None of that would have happened without the manager, the turn around and getting rid of agieing underperforming players on big wages to replace them with this exciting team Is solely down to Arteta.
It means nothing as its pre season, but I cant wait for this season to start.
Re: General Arsenal Thread
July 30, 2022, 05:17:41 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on July 30, 2022, 05:02:30 pm
Last season pre season was awful and we took it into the season and where bottom after 3 games, we had the likes of balogun and Mari starting in the league, our worst team For nearly 30 years. The turn around in 1 year has been incredible, even in just the feel good factor, we look ready and the team itself is unrecognizable from that day. None of that would have happened without the manager, the turn around and getting rid of agieing underperforming players on big wages to replace them with this exciting team Is solely down to Arteta.
It means nothing as its pre season, but I cant wait for this season to start.
Mikel - Ive got a tattoo of your face on my chest. It took 14 hours! I fainted three times!

Re: General Arsenal Thread
July 30, 2022, 05:31:39 pm
Pre-season doesn't mean much but after having a pretty chronic attack last season you can't blame Arsenal fans for being excited after racking up a lot of goals. They've fixed a few of their problems and have a pretty talented young squad, albeit one that's a bit on the small side.
Re: General Arsenal Thread
July 30, 2022, 07:11:59 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on July 30, 2022, 05:31:39 pm
Pre-season doesn't mean much but after having a pretty chronic attack last season you can't blame Arsenal fans for being excited after racking up a lot of goals. They've fixed a few of their problems and have a pretty talented young squad, albeit one that's a bit on the small side.

Gabriel Saliba White Xhaka Partey Tomiyasu EL Neny are all over 6ft, the front line is small but thats by design.
Squad still has gaps and with 5 subs we dont have the top talent on the bench like some of the other teams, but we are heading in the right direction and all the fans are behind the manager.
Re: General Arsenal Thread
July 30, 2022, 07:48:43 pm
Did anyone hear Klopp on radio talking about Arsenal smashing Sevilla 6-0. Good enough for me!
Re: General Arsenal Thread
July 31, 2022, 01:06:56 am
Palace away wouldn't be top of the list of opening day fixtures if you were choosing. A nice test right away!
Re: General Arsenal Thread
July 31, 2022, 01:23:33 am
Quote from: 1892tillforever on July 31, 2022, 01:06:56 am
Palace away wouldn't be top of the list of opening day fixtures if you were choosing. A nice test right away!

Its horrible, theyre one team that can match our pre season intensity, especially at home, Vieiras made them very hard to beat, last season we got battered 3-0, but I cant wait how we shape up this time round, if we can win there it sets us up really nicely early on.
Re: General Arsenal Thread
July 31, 2022, 06:58:55 am
Just go on and beat City home and away. Thatll do 
Re: General Arsenal Thread
July 31, 2022, 07:10:01 am
Quote from: MNAA on July 31, 2022, 06:58:55 am
Just go on and beat City home and away. Thatll do 

The funniest part will be Jesus outscoring Haaland
Re: General Arsenal Thread
July 31, 2022, 10:24:34 am
Quote from: The North Bank on July 30, 2022, 07:11:59 pm
Gabriel Saliba White Xhaka Partey Tomiyasu EL Neny are all over 6ft, the front line is small but thats by design.
Squad still has gaps and with 5 subs we dont have the top talent on the bench like some of the other teams, but we are heading in the right direction and all the fans are behind the manager.

I think everyone agreed Arsenal need to make some good signings and get rid of the wasteful players and they have done that, there is obviously more work to do but it's a good start for them. I can understand why many are encouraged. 
Re: General Arsenal Thread
July 31, 2022, 05:30:03 pm
So how are Arsenal going to line up against palace? seems they have a bit of depth now attacking wise. how they will set up though?

                    Jesus

Martinelli.    Odegard.      Saka

??


Was Vieira signed as a squad player for the attacking mid role? or 10, seems odd given Smith Rowe can play there too or can Vieira cover wide right also?
Re: General Arsenal Thread
July 31, 2022, 05:55:06 pm
Quote from: red1977 on July 31, 2022, 05:30:03 pm
So how are Arsenal going to line up against palace? seems they have a bit of depth now attacking wise. how they will set up though?

                    Jesus

Martinelli.    Odegard.      Saka

??


Was Vieira signed as a squad player for the attacking mid role? or 10, seems odd given Smith Rowe can play there too or can Vieira cover wide right also?

Yes this. Both smith Rowe and Vieira can play out wide or 10 (not seen Vieira yet hes been injured in pre season but supposedly hes a winger). Smith Rowe hasnt played in pre season either, nor have Tierney and Tomiyasu, still we have depth to cope for once, that no one is talking about the players that are out.
Re: General Arsenal Thread
August 1, 2022, 11:19:22 am
Ødegaard has been named as team captain. Still only 23.
Re: General Arsenal Thread
August 1, 2022, 01:26:05 pm
Just watched the highlights of the Sevilla game and my thoughts are as follows:

a) I cannot believe they are still allowing Partey to play.

b) Sevilla were DREADFUL, I have never seen a team gift four goals in a single game before.

c) That having been said, Arsenal look in great shape and I think they'll come third - decent signings, a year more experience for the young players and a bit of squad depth for once.
Re: General Arsenal Thread
Yesterday at 07:07:13 pm
https://twitter.com/Wengerarteta/status/1554519517576904706?s

Another clip of the Arsenal prime vid series, this one with him having speakers blaring out YNWA in training :lmao

Artetas eyebrows are something to behold by the way, I cant stop looking at em in that clip, utterly mesmerising.
Re: General Arsenal Thread
Yesterday at 07:17:13 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:07:13 pm
https://twitter.com/Wengerarteta/status/1554519517576904706?s

Another clip of the Arsenal prime vid series, this one with him having speakers blaring out YNWA in training :lmao

Artetas eyebrows are something to behold by the way, I cant stop looking at em in that clip, utterly mesmerising.

A few things on this ... Of course it's nonsense, feels a bit cringey and perhaps proper 'Brendan', but ...

It was Arteta himself during that game who got the crowd going. I went and it was very flat until all his antics on the touchline and after that it was a really good atmosphere.

That said I'm glad he's done it, because it'll largely make every non-LFC fan watching it annoyed as another player/manager recognises the Anfield atmosphere as being good ;D

Interesting he said about Anfield being the ground he was wary of playing at. Surprised he didn't end up with fucking shell shock from playing at the pit for so many years.
Re: General Arsenal Thread
Yesterday at 07:45:18 pm
This series gonna be full on banter

Cannot wait for the hilarity
Re: General Arsenal Thread
Yesterday at 07:48:15 pm
Waiting for North Bank to come in and tell us that this was managerial genius and proof that Arteta has them on the right path.

The release date for this documentary is hilarious if they follow it up by losing to Palace.
Re: General Arsenal Thread
Yesterday at 08:45:17 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:48:15 pm
Waiting for North Bank to come in and tell us that this was managerial genius and proof that Arteta has them on the right path.

The release date for this documentary is hilarious if they follow it up by losing to Palace.

The release is timed perfectly so that it doesnt matter. Every Arsenal fan can watch it for entertainment value knowing we are already a different team and about to have a very exciting season.
Proof of Artetas genius will be judged in how we get on this season , not an Amazon prime series.
I think a lot of people who dismissed him will be reevaluating their position this season.
Re: General Arsenal Thread
Yesterday at 08:47:36 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:45:17 pm
I think a lot of people who dismissed him will be reevaluating their position this season.

nope :D
Re: General Arsenal Thread
Yesterday at 08:51:10 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:45:17 pm
The release is timed perfectly so that it doesnt matter. Every Arsenal fan can watch it for entertainment value knowing we are already a different team and about to have a very exciting season.
Proof of Artetas genius will be judged in how we get on this season , not an Amazon prime series.
I think a lot of people who dismissed him will be reevaluating their position this season.
After all this time Im still not quite sure if youre joking/trolling or being deadly serious when you say stuff like this  ;D
Re: General Arsenal Thread
Today at 07:33:27 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:45:17 pm
The release is timed perfectly so that it doesnt matter. Every Arsenal fan can watch it for entertainment value knowing we are already a different team and about to have a very exciting season.
Proof of Artetas genius will be judged in how we get on this season , not an Amazon prime series.
I think a lot of people who dismissed him will be reevaluating their position this season.
Arteta genius..
Oh Mate. Stop it.
