Last season pre season was awful and we took it into the season and where bottom after 3 games, we had the likes of balogun and Mari starting in the league, our worst team For nearly 30 years. The turn around in 1 year has been incredible, even in just the feel good factor, we look ready and the team itself is unrecognizable from that day. None of that would have happened without the manager, the turn around and getting rid of agieing underperforming players on big wages to replace them with this exciting team Is solely down to Arteta.

It means nothing as its pre season, but I cant wait for this season to start.