General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet

DelTrotter

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63240 on: Yesterday at 12:59:32 pm
Astonishing achievement. Congrats guys!!
El Lobo

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63241 on: Yesterday at 01:06:52 pm
We could well be going full circle from the first post in this thread
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63242 on: Yesterday at 01:07:47 pm
When's the parade?
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63243 on: Yesterday at 01:18:47 pm
Going to be hilarious when they get turned over by Palace next week.
tonysleft

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63244 on: Yesterday at 01:39:17 pm
Arteta has built a good squad there gradually. They should get top 4 this year if Spurs implode as I think they will under Conte by the new year
jillc

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63245 on: Yesterday at 01:44:36 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 01:18:47 pm
Going to be hilarious when they get turned over by Palace next week.

They will be better than last season, Jesus alone improves them and the more competitive teams we have the better.
4pool

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63246 on: Yesterday at 02:01:22 pm
One might consider La Liga starts one week later than the PL. And Sevilla is a week behind in fitness compared to Arsenal.


But I doubt Arsenal fans will..lol.
1892tillforever

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63247 on: Yesterday at 02:22:58 pm
Hat trick for Jesus; maybe this is what happens when one gets free of the constraints of Pep-ball!
ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63248 on: Yesterday at 02:27:45 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 02:01:22 pm
One might consider La Liga starts one week later than the PL. And Sevilla is a week behind in fitness compared to Arsenal.


But I doubt Arsenal fans will..lol.

You sure it's just the 1 week they were behind?
The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63249 on: Yesterday at 02:31:23 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 02:01:22 pm
One might consider La Liga starts one week later than the PL. And Sevilla is a week behind in fitness compared to Arsenal.


But I doubt Arsenal fans will..lol.

Their last match was 1-1 draw with spurs, and Atletico are now 0-0 with United.


Anyway it ended 6-0, Jesus 7 in 4 in pre season, Zinchenko looked great again, its just pre season but lots to admire. Saliba exceptional again, still not conceded in his 4 games.

Edit. Atletico take the lead against United
jillc

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63250 on: Yesterday at 02:59:42 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 02:31:23 pm
Their last match was 1-1 draw with spurs, and Atletico are now 0-0 with United.


Anyway it ended 6-0, Jesus 7 in 4 in pre season, Zinchenko looked great again, its just pre season but lots to admire. Saliba exceptional again, still not conceded in his 4 games.

Edit. Atletico take the lead against United

Jesus had better continue his scoring form I have him in my fantasy team.
naYoRHa2b

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63251 on: Yesterday at 03:02:36 pm
Hopefully Arsenal will take some points off City, United and Everton next season (don't know how many they took last season!)

My youngest put Jesus in his Fantasy football team, could be a good shout that..

LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63252 on: Yesterday at 03:14:11 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 03:02:36 pm
My youngest put Jesus in his Fantasy football team, could be a good shout that..

He's currently the most selected player in the game, so your youngest isn't the only one!
Crosby Nick

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63253 on: Yesterday at 03:36:31 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:58:55 pm
15 mins gone, Arsenal  3-0 up against Sevilla.

Saka pen then 2 for Jesus,  the front 4 of Odegaard Martinelli Saka and Jesus are absolutely rampant. Especially Jesus, playing like a man possessed and its only pre season.


Edit 4-0 Saka  - the high press is killing them.

A high press? Could it catch on?
ScouserAtHeart

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63254 on: Yesterday at 03:45:51 pm
I'd rather see them in the top 4 than Chelsea or Utd so good job so far
Crosby Nick

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63255 on: Yesterday at 03:58:11 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 03:45:51 pm
I'd rather see them in the top 4 than Chelsea or Utd so good job so far

Or Spurs.
Hazell

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63256 on: Yesterday at 04:01:23 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:58:55 pm
15 mins gone, Arsenal  3-0 up against Sevilla.

Saka pen then 2 for Jesus,  the front 4 of Odegaard Martinelli Saka and Jesus are absolutely rampant. Especially Jesus, playing like a man possessed and its only pre season.


Edit 4-0 Saka  - the high press is killing them.

'Only' pre-season? Pre-season is the real quiz.
The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63257 on: Yesterday at 05:02:30 pm
Last season pre season was awful and we took it into the season and where bottom after 3 games, we had the likes of balogun and Mari starting in the league, our worst team For nearly 30 years. The turn around in 1 year has been incredible, even in just the feel good factor, we look ready and the team itself is unrecognizable from that day. None of that would have happened without the manager, the turn around and getting rid of agieing underperforming players on big wages to replace them with this exciting team Is solely down to Arteta.
It means nothing as its pre season, but I cant wait for this season to start.
IgorBobbins

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63258 on: Yesterday at 05:17:41 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 05:02:30 pm
Last season pre season was awful and we took it into the season and where bottom after 3 games, we had the likes of balogun and Mari starting in the league, our worst team For nearly 30 years. The turn around in 1 year has been incredible, even in just the feel good factor, we look ready and the team itself is unrecognizable from that day. None of that would have happened without the manager, the turn around and getting rid of agieing underperforming players on big wages to replace them with this exciting team Is solely down to Arteta.
It means nothing as its pre season, but I cant wait for this season to start.
Mikel - Ive got a tattoo of your face on my chest. It took 14 hours! I fainted three times!

Schmidt

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63259 on: Yesterday at 05:31:39 pm
Pre-season doesn't mean much but after having a pretty chronic attack last season you can't blame Arsenal fans for being excited after racking up a lot of goals. They've fixed a few of their problems and have a pretty talented young squad, albeit one that's a bit on the small side.
The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63260 on: Yesterday at 07:11:59 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 05:31:39 pm
Pre-season doesn't mean much but after having a pretty chronic attack last season you can't blame Arsenal fans for being excited after racking up a lot of goals. They've fixed a few of their problems and have a pretty talented young squad, albeit one that's a bit on the small side.

Gabriel Saliba White Xhaka Partey Tomiyasu EL Neny are all over 6ft, the front line is small but thats by design.
Squad still has gaps and with 5 subs we dont have the top talent on the bench like some of the other teams, but we are heading in the right direction and all the fans are behind the manager.
The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63261 on: Yesterday at 07:48:43 pm
Did anyone hear Klopp on radio talking about Arsenal smashing Sevilla 6-0. Good enough for me!
1892tillforever

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63262 on: Today at 01:06:56 am
Palace away wouldn't be top of the list of opening day fixtures if you were choosing. A nice test right away!
The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63263 on: Today at 01:23:33 am
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 01:06:56 am
Palace away wouldn't be top of the list of opening day fixtures if you were choosing. A nice test right away!

Its horrible, theyre one team that can match our pre season intensity, especially at home, Vieiras made them very hard to beat, last season we got battered 3-0, but I cant wait how we shape up this time round, if we can win there it sets us up really nicely early on.
