One might consider La Liga starts one week later than the PL. And Sevilla is a week behind in fitness compared to Arsenal.





But I doubt Arsenal fans will..lol.



Their last match was 1-1 draw with spurs, and Atletico are now 0-0 with United.Anyway it ended 6-0, Jesus 7 in 4 in pre season, Zinchenko looked great again, its just pre season but lots to admire. Saliba exceptional again, still not conceded in his 4 games.Edit. Atletico take the lead against United