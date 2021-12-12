This cleared on a technicality is the wrong choice of phrase. The case never went to court and he was never charged, the technicality is her interpretation of why the case is getting closed.
She also accused him of rape a second time, after the law was changed for foreign soil, and was told insufficient evidence(based on her tweets)
All the evidence she put on Twitter shed handed to police and they didnt pursue the matter. So Arsenal have no reason to believe he sexually assaulted her.
Personally Ive read enough today to want to rip up his contract, not sure on what grounds though(being a c*nt I suppose), in the eyes of the law hes innocent.
A few things on this.
Firstly, if shes right in what shes saying that the only reason he wasnt charged is because he committed the offence 10 days earlier than legislation was introduced granting the police jurisdiction to deal with it (due to the country it happened in), hes not innocent in the eyes of the law, its just in contradiction to the rule of law to retrospectively punish people. If what shes saying is correct then its the very definition of a technicality.
That said, I do think its important to give some consideration to the fact that this entire process of deciding guilt has taken place on Twitter. Ive spent more time than most reading into the law on sexual offences and it isnt as straight forward as people sometimes think it is, for example he may argue he had a reasonable belief in consent which would get him acquitted if he can convince a jury of the same (I realise how ridiculous that sounds given the facts as presented to us but theres case law with more bizarre facts on the same point).
To be absolutely clear Im not for a second suggesting that anything that the victim has said is anything other than totally honest, Im just making the point that in this country youre innocent until proven guilty via a jury beyond reasonable doubt and people should always consider that no matter what the accusation is. As has been touched on above in this instance it looks like quite strong evidence but theres room for variation even with that.
How the above affects what Arsenal should do about it is a tricky one. IF hes denying it, do you suspend him whilst the investigation is ongoing knowing that investigation could (and has) taken a year? I appreciate that some of the evidence suggests he isnt denying it but its not as conclusive as an actual confession.