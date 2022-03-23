« previous next »
General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet

ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63080 on: Today at 12:49:53 pm
Why we all debating between White or Saliba? When Liverpool bought Konaté was it Matip or Konaté? With Europe and 2 domestic cup competitions there's plenty minutes for game time for everyone, especially with a World Cup in the middle of the season.

The debate about how Saliba was handled will rage on. However, at the end of the day, he comes back as a 21 year old defender with another full season of first team football, a good European run and now international football under his belt.

Even if it has been handed poorly, hes back as a better player than when he left, so we need to benefit from that going forward starting hopefully by him signing a new contract.
Last Edit: Today at 12:54:19 pm by ScottishGoon
TomDcs

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63081 on: Today at 01:31:32 pm
Looks like a big old loss on Leno - apparently going to Fulham for £8m.
ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63082 on: Today at 01:47:00 pm
Quote from: TomDcs on Today at 01:31:32 pm
Looks like a big old loss on Leno - apparently going to Fulham for £8m.

We were never going to make anything other than a loss on him. He's 2nd choice now with less than 12 months on his deal, in an ideal world you'd want £12M-£15M but if no-one is willing to pay that fee and his wages not much you can do.

There will be a good few players going out for low fees this summer as we've mis managed some, there's not enough demand in some and there's also the fact some are on big wages so not so easy to shift them either.

Selling is something we really need to get better at.
The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63083 on: Today at 02:12:57 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:51:33 am
Again - bullshit. He could have played and would have warranted playing as many minutes for Arsenal and therefore would have progressed all the same had he stayed. The only difference is that this would have had the added benefit of also making Arsenal better. Unless you're saying Marseille's coach is better than Arteta?

This isn't a Harvey Elliott like situation where the player isn't yet good enough to break into the first team so therefore has to go elsewhere for a bit to get the required minutes. Saliba is and was better than most if not all of your CB options. I mean Rob Holding played nearly 1,000 minutes for you last season!

Its not much to do with his teammates and more to do with the opposition. Its much better for a player with very little experience to build his confidence playing in Ligue 1 every week rather than the likes of mo Salah. Now hes confident and more experienced, its the perfect time to bring him in. Arteta always played the long term game with him, its a genius decision by the manager, cant thank him enough for such extraordinary acumen and scintillating football vision. 
Chris~

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63084 on: Today at 02:22:44 pm
Crystal Palace 2 -0 Arsenal feels even more guaranteed now
ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63085 on: Today at 02:25:25 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:12:57 pm
Its not much to do with his teammates and more to do with the opposition. Its much better for a player with very little experience to build his confidence playing in Ligue 1 every week rather than the likes of mo Salah. Now hes confident and more experienced, its the perfect time to bring him in. Arteta always played the long term game with him, its a genius decision by the manager, cant thank him enough for such extraordinary acumen and scintillating football vision.

 ;D ;D ;D
PaulF

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63086 on: Today at 02:31:31 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:12:57 pm
Its not much to do with his teammates and more to do with the opposition. Its much better for a player with very little experience to build his confidence playing in Ligue 1 every week rather than the likes of mo Salah. Now hes confident and more experienced, its the perfect time to bring him in. Arteta always played the long term game with him, its a genius decision by the manager, cant thank him enough for such extraordinary acumen and scintillating football vision. 

I'll quote you now, ahead of the crew that will shove this up your arse the second he makes a bad play.
ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63087 on: Today at 02:32:39 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 02:22:44 pm
Crystal Palace 2 -0 Arsenal feels even more guaranteed now

Your being kind at only 2!
El Lobo

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63088 on: Today at 02:32:49 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:31:31 pm
I'll quote you now, ahead of the crew that will shove this up your arse the second he makes a bad play.

There's plenty of North Bank material to go round :)
The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63089 on: Today at 02:41:46 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:31:31 pm
I'll quote you now, ahead of the crew that will shove this up your arse the second he makes a bad play.

Hes only 21 so mistakes will happen, but the lad is a van dijk /rio hybrid, hes going to be a star.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63090 on: Today at 03:02:43 pm
Never forget

Quote from: The North Bank on March 23, 2022, 08:15:23 am
For spurs to get 4th place , we need to start losing games. Not happening

Quote from: The North Bank on March 20, 2022, 06:23:15 pm
Well unless west ham win EL and an English team wins CL . Thats the only way we dont get CL.
AndyMuller

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63091 on: Today at 03:04:11 pm
North Bank is a parody these days which is sad to see as he used to speak some amount of sense at one point.
tubby

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63092 on: Today at 03:10:02 pm
North Bank is just as bullish about his team as loads of posters on here are about Liverpool, nothing wrong with that.  He's the kind of poster that would call others bedwetters if he posted on an Arsenal forum.
AndyMuller

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63093 on: Today at 03:15:26 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:10:02 pm
North Bank is just as bullish about his team as loads of posters on here are about Liverpool, nothing wrong with that.  He's the kind of poster that would call others bedwetters if he posted on an Arsenal forum.

Yeah but we have every reason to be bullish after being one of the best teams in the world with the best manager in the world whilst him being bullish about his team is just funny because well, they are shite and so is their manager.
tubby

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63094 on: Today at 03:18:16 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 03:15:26 pm
Yeah but we have every reason to be bullish after being one of the best teams in the world with the best manager in the world whilst him being bullish about his team is just funny because well, they are shite and so is their manager.

I'm sure there were still Liverpool fans in our lacklustre periods who were bullish/optimistic about our chances, even when we were painfully average.  I don't see anything wrong with him backing his team.

It's only because he's doing it on a rival forum that it gets noticed so much.
AndyMuller

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63095 on: Today at 03:19:00 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:18:16 pm
I'm sure there were still Liverpool fans in the 90s who were bullish/optimistic about our chances, even when we were painfully average.  I don't see anything wrong with him backing his team.

It's only because he's doing it on a rival forum that it gets noticed so much.

Fair enough Tubs.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63096 on: Today at 03:23:16 pm
Yeah, I like North Bank. He shouldn't be expected to continually call his own team shit just to post on here.
AndyMuller

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63097 on: Today at 03:26:35 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 03:23:16 pm
Yeah, I like North Bank. He shouldn't be expected to continually call his own team shit just to post on here.

I still like him, just his Arteta hard on is cringe these days.
PaulF

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63098 on: Today at 03:53:17 pm
I think he's less likely to get the pi$$ ripped out of him too
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 03:26:35 pm
I still like him, just his Arteta hard on is cringe these days.
There are FAR worse posters on this site :)
The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63099 on: Today at 04:14:07 pm
Ive always been consistent in my expectations, its others who keep moving the goalposts. Last season was about getting back into Europe (wouldve bitten your hand off for 6th), I thought at the start of the season we had our worst team for 25 years and needed a massive rebuilding job.
Unbelievably we nearly got top 4, we won 10 out of 12 and wouldve cruised to it if we didnt lose Partey and Tierney.
This season we have finally got a striker, and he presses too. We have improved the squad and the first team, I expect a top 4 finish/winning Europa, and basically getting back in CL. The fact that its a realistic expectation shows how far we have come in just 12 months, under a manager who will be sacked by Christmas.
The crazy posts are not mine, I just respond to them in equal crazy measures.
PaulF

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63100 on: Today at 04:35:14 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:14:07 pm
Ive always been consistent in my expectations, its others who keep moving the goalposts. Last season was about getting back into Europe (wouldve bitten your hand off for 6th), I thought at the start of the season we had our worst team for 25 years and needed a massive rebuilding job.
Unbelievably we nearly got top 4, we won 10 out of 12 and wouldve cruised to it if we didnt lose Partey and Tierney.
This season we have finally got a striker, and he presses too. We have improved the squad and the first team, I expect a top 4 finish/winning Europa, and basically getting back in CL. The fact that its a realistic expectation shows how far we have come in just 12 months, under a manager who will be sacked by Christmas.
The crazy posts are not mine, I just respond to them in equal crazy measures.

I'm confident Arteta won't be the first PL maager to lose his job. Don't know who it will be mind.

-- edit -- obviously , I mean the first after Lampard.
