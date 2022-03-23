Looks like a big old loss on Leno - apparently going to Fulham for £8m.



We were never going to make anything other than a loss on him. He's 2nd choice now with less than 12 months on his deal, in an ideal world you'd want £12M-£15M but if no-one is willing to pay that fee and his wages not much you can do.There will be a good few players going out for low fees this summer as we've mis managed some, there's not enough demand in some and there's also the fact some are on big wages so not so easy to shift them either.Selling is something we really need to get better at.