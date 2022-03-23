Ive always been consistent in my expectations, its others who keep moving the goalposts. Last season was about getting back into Europe (wouldve bitten your hand off for 6th), I thought at the start of the season we had our worst team for 25 years and needed a massive rebuilding job.
Unbelievably we nearly got top 4, we won 10 out of 12 and wouldve cruised to it if we didnt lose Partey and Tierney.
This season we have finally got a striker, and he presses too. We have improved the squad and the first team, I expect a top 4 finish/winning Europa, and basically getting back in CL. The fact that its a realistic expectation shows how far we have come in just 12 months, under a manager who will be sacked by Christmas.
The crazy posts are not mine, I just respond to them in equal crazy measures.