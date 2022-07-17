« previous next »
Online thaddeus

« Reply #63000 on: Yesterday at 12:44:00 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on July 17, 2022, 04:07:39 pm
Don't think many people were negative about the Jesus transfer. He always scored goals when given the chance, and probably wasn't give the opportunities he would have warranted at a normal big club.

Zinchenko on the other hand has just always seemed incredibly average.
I agree with that.  Jesus should be a good signing for Arsenal and was good business all around.

Zinchenko is a player that I always hoped started the games where Man City might drop points as he was a weak link compared to the alternatives.  He was fine in the 90% of games where Man City steamrollered teams.  It feels like a lot of money for somebody who is an average attacking midfielder and a below average left back.

Maybe Arteta thinks he will bring a "winning mentality" as it was feebleness that really cost them what looked like a comfortable top four finish.
Online Bullet500

« Reply #63001 on: Yesterday at 04:02:06 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:44:00 pm
Zinchenko is a player that I always hoped started the games where Man City might drop points as he was a weak link compared to the alternatives.  He was fine in the 90% of games where Man City steamrollered teams.  It feels like a lot of money for somebody who is an average attacking midfielder and a below average left back.
Yet apart from Gundogan, he was the standout player when City were trailing 2-0 against Aston Villa.
Online BER

« Reply #63002 on: Yesterday at 05:04:34 pm »
Arsenal are basically swapping Zinchenko and Jesus for Saka, just deferred for a season. 
Offline zero zero

« Reply #63003 on: Yesterday at 05:39:58 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 04:02:06 pm
Yet apart from Gundogan, he was the standout player when City were trailing 2-0 against Aston Villa.
45 mins! Take my £30mil
Offline ScottishGoon

« Reply #63004 on: Yesterday at 10:44:17 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 05:39:58 pm
45 mins! Take my £30mil

Me thinks your judging these signings with the quality of your squad in mind, not the quality of our squad that he's joining.
Offline Dave McCoy

« Reply #63005 on: Today at 12:15:28 am »
Would be better off investing that into outreach to any lady Gunner fans. Lord knows why they would bother otherwise.
Offline lamonti

« Reply #63006 on: Today at 11:10:34 am »
Quote from: jillc on July 18, 2022, 07:27:27 pm
Yeah, and City are owned by a sodding country so can afford to improve each season, it still doesn't mean that ex City players can't go to other teams and do well. Have you heard of James Milner another City reject?

I didn't introduce the term "reject" - I believe I referred to Jesus and Zinchenko as "duds" 😂 which is probably quite harsh as I think Gabriel Jesus is a good player and will probably do well. I think Zinchenko basically got that much time at City because he was willing to keep playing left back after every £50m LB that Pep has bought fell by the wayside but is by no means anything special. And yes, Milner was rejected by City.

Overall it looks like fairly hefty spending by Arsenal paying whatever price City want for the players they are happy to let leave because Arteta has played with them before. And Zinchenko will end up at LB for them too, because Tierney's a sick note and the young Portuguese lad is... not great.
Offline elsewhere

« Reply #63007 on: Today at 11:31:23 am »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 05:04:34 pm
Arsenal are basically swapping Zinchenko and Jesus for Saka, just deferred for a season. 
why, where is Saka going?
Online BER

« Reply #63008 on: Today at 11:34:49 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 11:31:23 am
why, where is Saka going?

To the club they've just given £80m.
Offline ScottishGoon

« Reply #63009 on: Today at 11:56:01 am »
Quote from: BER on Today at 11:34:49 am
To the club they've just given £80m.

You would think if that was the case City would strong arm us this summer considering they knew how desperate we were for Jesus in particular.
Online The North Bank

« Reply #63010 on: Today at 12:08:14 pm »
There seems to be a lot of anger about the Jesus and Zenchenko deals. Not from Arsenal fans though, we are very excited at how the team is shaping up, compared to the one that finished last season.
Online JackWard33

« Reply #63011 on: Today at 12:10:50 pm »
Its nothing earth shattering as a deal but isn't Zinchenko just an Emile Smith Rowe upgrade?  (and some left back cover) - seems to make sense for them on that basis ... probably about a few million over pay but then fees are crazy this summer
Online Bullet500

« Reply #63012 on: Today at 12:12:54 pm »
Apparently they were excellent players before they signed for Arsenal.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:08:14 pm
There seems to be a lot of anger about the Jesus and Zenchenko deals. Not from Arsenal fans though, we are very excited at how the team is shaping up, compared to the one that finished last season.
Yes.

Arteta said the window isn't over yet.
Online Gerry Attrick

« Reply #63013 on: Today at 12:14:22 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 12:12:54 pm
Apparently they were excellent players before they signed for Arsenal.

Who has ever called Zinchenko excellent? Most people wouldnt have been able to pick him out in a police lineup.
Online Bullet500

« Reply #63014 on: Today at 12:15:02 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:14:22 pm
Who has ever called Zinchenko excellent? Most people wouldnt have been able to pick him out in a police lineup.
Not you obviously.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

« Reply #63015 on: Today at 12:17:11 pm »
Being honest with Zinchenko I felt as a young player he has promise but whenever I have watched him he has been shocking, and usually caused a mistake that lead to a goal. I've only really heard about how brilliant he is with this move.

Now will he be good, possibly. He's the right age. But I've never seen much said about him before to indicate he has always had rave reviews while at City
Online newterp

« Reply #63016 on: Today at 12:20:08 pm »
Online Gerry Attrick

« Reply #63017 on: Today at 12:21:49 pm »
I think theyve made some intriguing signings. Vieira looks like a nice player and Saliba coming back could be special. However in my opinion £75m for Jesus and Zinchenko is just setting fire to money with no huge upside.
Online Bullet500

« Reply #63018 on: Today at 12:34:36 pm »
I do think we have overpaid by £15m and £10m respectively for Jesus and Zinchenko, not denying this.

I prefer Lisandro Martinez over Zinchenko if money didn't matter. However, looking at what selling clubs are demanding and Arsenal's dire need to return to CL, what else can be done? Zinchenko covers LB and midfield (Tierney is injury prone and Xhaka will certainly be banned for a couple of critical games). Arteta needs a striker who knows PL, presses well and has good link up play. Considering the fact that Lacazette was dud the entire previous season, I feel the team will score ~15 more goals in PL this season even if Jesus ends up repeating his tally of 8 goals.

Look at Darwin Nunez. The entire world is out to prove that he is a headless chicken. Same syndrome here with regards to Jesus/Zinchenko. There isn't any value in the transfer market this window.

(PS: I think Darwin Nunez is a great signing.)
Online Skeeve

« Reply #63019 on: Today at 12:36:15 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:21:49 pm
I think theyve made some intriguing signings. Vieira looks like a nice player and Saliba coming back could be special. However in my opinion £75m for Jesus and Zinchenko is just setting fire to money with no huge upside.

Linking them together like that seems like a mistake whether it is being done to be critical or to try and boost the overall value by the resident gooners in here, they are very different transfers. Given the current market, Jesus looks to be good value for an attackers, while Zinchenko seems overpriced as he's an okay lb and an okay mf, but doesn't stand out in either role.
Online Gerry Attrick

« Reply #63020 on: Today at 12:41:39 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:36:15 pm
Linking them together like that seems like a mistake whether it is being done to be critical or to try and boost the overall value by the resident gooners in here, they are very different transfers. Given the current market, Jesus looks to be good value for an attackers, while Zinchenko seems overpriced as he's an okay lb and an okay mf, but doesn't stand out in either role.

I dont think Jesus is good value at that price though. I do not rate him. Hes got a decent scoring record for the best team in England and one of the top international sides. Think he gets 15 league goals at the absolute most next season.
Online JackWard33

« Reply #63021 on: Today at 12:52:55 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:41:39 pm
I dont think Jesus is good value at that price though. I do not rate him. Hes got a decent scoring record for the best team in England and one of the top international sides. Think he gets 15 league goals at the absolute most next season.

I get you don't rate him (I think he's decent fwiw) but if he got 15 league goals next season 45 million would be amazing value is the thing - only 8 players got that many in the league last season including penalties!... only two Arsenal players got into double figures
Buying goal scorers is hard and expensive - Jesus is a clear upgrade on what they have ... not sure who they could buy for <50 million that would be a better bet - hard to find. Its not really being talked about much but there's a real lack of top class young forwards at the moment
Online The North Bank

« Reply #63022 on: Today at 01:05:21 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:52:55 pm
I get you don't rate him (I think he's decent fwiw) but if he got 15 league goals next season 45 million would be amazing value is the thing - only 8 players got that many in the league last season including penalties!... only two Arsenal players got into double figures
Buying goal scorers is hard and expensive - Jesus is a clear upgrade on what they have ... not sure who they could buy for <50 million that would be a better bet - hard to find. Its not really being talked about much but there's a real lack of top class young forwards at the moment

Couldve spent 60m on headless chicken diving Twitter sensation Richarlison.
