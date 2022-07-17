Yeah, and City are owned by a sodding country so can afford to improve each season, it still doesn't mean that ex City players can't go to other teams and do well. Have you heard of James Milner another City reject?



I didn't introduce the term "reject" - I believe I referred to Jesus and Zinchenko as "duds" 😂 which is probably quite harsh as I think Gabriel Jesus is a good player and will probably do well. I think Zinchenko basically got that much time at City because he was willing to keep playing left back after every £50m LB that Pep has bought fell by the wayside but is by no means anything special. And yes, Milner was rejected by City.Overall it looks like fairly hefty spending by Arsenal paying whatever price City want for the players they are happy to let leave because Arteta has played with them before. And Zinchenko will end up at LB for them too, because Tierney's a sick note and the young Portuguese lad is... not great.