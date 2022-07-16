« previous next »
Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62960 on: July 16, 2022, 11:12:23 pm
Quote from: BER on July 16, 2022, 10:53:15 pm
£80m on City reserves, Arteta is gagging for that City job.

The best is Arsenal supporters convincing themselves that these are great moves and deals.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62961 on: July 16, 2022, 11:14:00 pm
Quote from: BER on July 16, 2022, 10:53:15 pm
£80m on City reserves, Arteta is gagging for that City job.

Quote from: newterp on July 16, 2022, 11:12:23 pm
The best is Arsenal supporters convincing themselves that these are great moves and deals.

Is the Everton-Man Utd relationship playing out all over again.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62962 on: July 16, 2022, 11:18:56 pm
Quote from: newterp on July 16, 2022, 11:12:23 pm
The best is Arsenal supporters convincing themselves that these are great moves and deals.

Is that not what every fans do with new signings?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62963 on: July 17, 2022, 12:11:50 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on July 16, 2022, 11:18:56 pm
Is that not what every fans do with new signings?

For sure - but here you are looking at players that weren't key to Man C, not fancied by Pep (Arteta's god), and were good players at best. But you (in the whole not you per se) are convinced they are amazing.

I guess the prem proven part makes them less likely to fail.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62964 on: July 17, 2022, 12:37:11 am
Quote from: BER on July 16, 2022, 10:53:15 pm
£80m on City reserves, Arteta is gagging for that City job.

Hes probably still being paid by City. Objective: buy City players to help with ffp, bottle their two games a season. Hes achieved both so far.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62965 on: July 17, 2022, 01:50:30 am
70 odd minutes and time to go to bed . 2-0 up against Everton. Total reserve team now but in the first half with the first team players looked totally dominant. Jesus opened the scoring after Pickford came out for a corner got under the ball and his arms couldnt reach it. Then Jesus set up Saka for the second. Nice to have a striker with a good first touch and a desire to shoot anyway, hes had 2 halves of football in pre season and scored 3 goals, having 3 runners upfront does help stretch the game and make it exciting.
Interestingly, Thomas Partey started too. Saliba looks very impressive, but he is up against DCL.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62966 on: July 17, 2022, 03:07:21 am
Gabriel Jesus marked his first Arsenal start with the opening goal in a 2-0 victory over Everton to win the Charm City Cup in Baltimore on Saturday.

The Brazilian fired high into the net after 33 minutes as Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford flapped at Cedric Soares' corner.

Jesus, a £45 million summer signing from Manchester City, then turned provider for Bukayo Saka to score a second just three minutes later as Arsenal dominated the opening 45 minutes.

Jesus left the field at the break arguing with the officials, minutes after he was clattered by Ben Godfrey on the edge of the box, a late challenge which earned the Everton defender a booking.

Watched by a crowd of 39,245 at the M&T Bank Stadium, the Gunners named a strong starting line-up with defender William Saliba making only his second appearance in an Arsenal shirt, and Thomas Partey in midfield, while Everton's line-up looked more experimental with Niels Nkounkou and Nathan Patterson among the starters.

Toffees boss Frank Lampard continued that theme at half-time, changing all 11 players with former Gunners winger Alex Iwobi, Michael Keane and former Burnley defender James Tarkowski among those introduced.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta made six changes with Jesus, Saka and Martin Odegaard all withdrawn as they switched from 4-2-3-1 to a 3-5-2 shape with Nicolas Pepe and Eddie Nketiah leading the attack.

Arteta brought on four more players as the game entered the final 20 minutes, reverting to a back four with youngster Reuell Walters given a chance at left-back.

Although Everton improved in the second half, they rarely troubled USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner as the Gunners ran out easy winners to continue their encouraging start to preseason.

The game's competitive edge was inevitably blunted by all the substitutions but Arteta will have been pleased with how sharp Jesus -- who scored twice against Nurnberg in Germany in his first appearance -- and Saka both looked, while Odegaard was typically intelligent in possession.

Saliba was composed and unflustered in dealing with Everton's sporadic threat before he was withdrawn for the final 19 minutes.

Arsenal will travel to Orlando on Sunday to continue their tour of the United States.


Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62967 on: July 17, 2022, 06:36:16 am
Quote from: newterp on July 17, 2022, 12:11:50 am
For sure - but here you are looking at players that weren't key to Man C, not fancied by Pep (Arteta's god), and were good players at best. But you (in the whole not you per se) are convinced they are amazing.

I guess the prem proven part makes them less likely to fail.

This is where we realise where we are. City had the best squad in the league, so players that weren't key for them can still be very good players for most of the other teams in the league.

For me, I don't expect or demand for them to be amazing. But obviously I'm looking for them to improve on what we had last season to make us a better team. I don't expect a revolution but want an evolution.

It's not like the bar is high currently with us. Can Jesus score more than 5 goals in the league and beat our top scoring striker from last season? Can Zinchenko at the very least be a better option for us than Tavares at left back and Lokonga in midfield? Can Saliba at the least be a better 3rd choice option than Holding?

Our first XI last season when played together done well results wise. The problem was the quality dropped drastically when any of them got injured, the drop off in quality was too big.

Obviously, what we are really looking for, is that the players mentioned come in and actually improve their own game further and come in and actually displace players in the first team like White, Xhaka etc to make us stronger. I just mention the bare minimum above whan I say 'at least'.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62968 on: July 17, 2022, 09:06:08 am
This is the best squad Arsenal have had in years. Not since the early Sanchez - Ozil days have they had such a decent set of players.

Theres still gaps in the squad, I still massively doubt Artetas capability, but theyve spent a lot and for once seem to have a reasonable group to show for it.

Having said that, its still probably the 5th best squad in the division. They will rely on a Tuchel or Conte implosion to get 4th. Very possible though.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62969 on: July 17, 2022, 09:46:49 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 17, 2022, 09:06:08 am
This is the best squad Arsenal have had in years. Not since the early Sanchez - Ozil days have they had such a decent set of players.

Theres still gaps in the squad, I still massively doubt Artetas capability, but theyve spent a lot and for once seem to have a reasonable group to show for it.

Having said that, its still probably the 5th best squad in the division. They will rely on a Tuchel or Conte implosion to get 4th. Very possible though.

Agree with everything you say DS. Squad is looking best it has for a few years, in terms of a group of players either in or still to reach their prime. But it isn't anywhere near being great yet, there are still gaps, and we will need a fair wind to finish above the other contenders for the 2 open positions in the top 4.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62970 on: July 17, 2022, 10:24:06 am
People can say what they like about Arsenal buying city's cast offs.
Gabriel Jesus is a quality buy. He has always been a good player who scores goals.
If they hold on to Saka this season they've got a chance of a top 4 finish.
The only thing making it highly unlikely is Arteta.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62971 on: July 17, 2022, 10:40:48 am
I don't really understand the argument either that people are making about Arsenal buying City's "castoffs", it could just be they didn't suit the mad Spaniard's long-term plans. It's probably the best squad Arsenal have had for a while. To my mind they have something they didn't have before and that is winners in their squad. Whether Arteta can do something with them, remains to be seen but on the whole their buying has certainly improved their squad.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62972 on: July 17, 2022, 11:20:00 am
Quote from: jillc on July 17, 2022, 10:40:48 am
I don't really understand the argument either that people are making about Arsenal buying City's "castoffs", it could just be they didn't suit the mad Spaniard's long-term plans. It's probably the best squad Arsenal have had for a while. To my mind they have something they didn't have before and that is winners in their squad. Whether Arteta can do something with them, remains to be seen but on the whole their buying has certainly improved their squad.
Agree with this. Salah and KDB weren't bad Chelsea "castoffs", they just found better places to flourish.
While there's no guarantee any of Arsenal purchases will be a success, the time to judge them is at the end of the season. If all they do is improve the team's final league position by one place, they'll have proved their worth.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62973 on: July 17, 2022, 03:01:26 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on July 17, 2022, 11:20:00 am
Agree with this. Salah and KDB weren't bad Chelsea "castoffs", they just found better places to flourish.
While there's no guarantee any of Arsenal purchases will be a success, the time to judge them is at the end of the season. If all they do is improve the team's final league position by one place, they'll have proved their worth.

Salah and KDB didn't even get a chance at Chelsea. Not similar to Jesus and Zinchenko at all.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62974 on: July 17, 2022, 03:38:02 pm »
Reply #62974 on: July 17, 2022, 03:38:02 pm
People can say what they like about Arsenal buying city's cast offs.
Gabriel Jesus is a quality buy. He has always been a good player who scores goals.
If they hold on to Saka this season they've got a chance of a top 4 finish.
The only thing making it highly unlikely is Arteta.

Its just how it is here. Basically every other teams signings are shit/too expensive/cast offs.  Always best taken with a pinch of salt.

At the end of the day these cast offs have helped Abu Dhabi win' loads of trophies in recent years.  Every chance theyll be very good purchases for Arsenal, even if they did pay a premium and lined Abu Dhabis pockets in the process.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62975 on: July 17, 2022, 04:07:39 pm
Don't think many people were negative about the Jesus transfer. He always scored goals when given the chance, and probably wasn't give the opportunities he would have warranted at a normal big club.

Zinchenko on the other hand has just always seemed incredibly average.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62976 on: July 17, 2022, 04:08:21 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on July 17, 2022, 03:38:02 pm
Its just how it is here. Basically every other teams signings are shit/too expensive/cast offs.  Always best taken with a pinch of salt.

At the end of the day these cast offs have helped Abu Dhabi win' loads of trophies in recent years.  Every chance theyll be very good purchases for Arsenal, even if they did pay a premium and lined Abu Dhabis pockets in the process.

Arsenal just won the Charm City Cup. So they're on a roll.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62977 on: July 17, 2022, 04:27:32 pm
Quote from: 4pool on July 17, 2022, 04:08:21 pm
Arsenal just won the Charm City Cup. So they're on a roll.

Were on a charm offensive
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62978 on: July 17, 2022, 04:30:14 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 17, 2022, 09:06:08 am
This is the best squad Arsenal have had in years. Not since the early Sanchez - Ozil days have they had such a decent set of players.

Theres still gaps in the squad, I still massively doubt Artetas capability, but theyve spent a lot and for once seem to have a reasonable group to show for it.

Having said that, its still probably the 5th best squad in the division. They will rely on a Tuchel or Conte implosion to get 4th. Very possible though.

Agree with that, I think Tottenham have done good business to add to an already exceptional front line(apart from richarlison I think hes the worst signing this summer by anyone). Chelsea seem to be going the galactico route and are already good so itll be an achievement to get 4th but not a shock as we have improved our paper thin squad.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62979 on: July 17, 2022, 05:08:28 pm
I think if Arsenal upgrade Ben White and get a proper holding midfielder, theyd be top 3 material.

White is pretty good but its clear he has weaknesses that can be upgraded upon. Someone like Fofana from Leicester wild cost a lot but be excellent and knows Salibas game inside out. Wilfried Ndidi, who would also cost a decent fee has a year left on his deal as of next summer. Its bizarre in footballing terms that hes not been tempted away given hes still on the same £75k a week deal he signed when he joined Leicester.

Those two would probably run £100m but be worth it.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62980 on: July 17, 2022, 06:31:42 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 17, 2022, 05:08:28 pm
I think if Arsenal upgrade Ben White and get a proper holding midfielder, theyd be top 3 material.

White is pretty good but its clear he has weaknesses that can be upgraded upon. Someone like Fofana from Leicester wild cost a lot but be excellent and knows Salibas game inside out. Wilfried Ndidi, who would also cost a decent fee has a year left on his deal as of next summer. Its bizarre in footballing terms that hes not been tempted away given hes still on the same £75k a week deal he signed when he joined Leicester.

Those two would probably run £100m but be worth it.

Im expecting/hoping the centre back pairing will be Gabriel and Saliba, I think those 2 have everything. White could be very good in a back 3 where he does not have to mark anyone as hes good on the ball and at blocking shots.  We do need another defensive midfielder thats still a glaring area, though its Maitland niles favourite position, and both he and Toreirra havent found buyers so maybe a chance for someone there.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62981 on: Yesterday at 11:49:32 am
If theres one area where Arsenal are still challenging for titles its in the kits cup. Adidas give them top class clobber season in season out. This seasons away is gorgeous.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62982 on: Yesterday at 11:55:20 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 11:49:32 am
If theres one area where Arsenal are still challenging for titles its in the kits cup. Adidas give them top class clobber season in season out. This seasons away is gorgeous.

Yeah really good

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62983 on: Yesterday at 11:57:40 am
I just hope they're good enough to take some points of city. Same with Utd, Chelsea, Tottenham (always do tbf).
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62984 on: Yesterday at 01:51:37 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 11:49:32 am
If theres one area where Arsenal are still challenging for titles its in the kits cup. Adidas give them top class clobber season in season out. This seasons away is gorgeous.
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 11:55:20 am
Yeah really good


Adidas gear shits all over any other gear.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62985 on: Yesterday at 06:29:54 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on July 16, 2022, 02:32:00 pm
Players that start for city in cup finals and cL semi finals, now theyre rejects because we signed them

They're "rejects" because City are selling them to replace with better players.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62986 on: Yesterday at 06:34:05 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on July 17, 2022, 06:31:42 pm
Im expecting/hoping the centre back pairing will be Gabriel and Saliba, I think those 2 have everything. White could be very good in a back 3 where he does not have to mark anyone as hes good on the ball and at blocking shots.  We do need another defensive midfielder thats still a glaring area, though its Maitland niles favourite position, and both he and Toreirra havent found buyers so maybe a chance for someone there.

Imagine paying 50 m pounds for a cb with that skillset  ;D
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62987 on: Yesterday at 06:36:54 pm
Fixed
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 06:29:54 pm
They're "rejects" because City are selling them to replace with better players. to make it appear that they are conforming with fair play rules.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62988 on: Yesterday at 07:04:48 pm
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 06:29:54 pm
They're "rejects" because City are selling them to replace with better players.

With what they hope will be better players. In fairness city didnt want either to leave, but their game time was going to be even more limited so the players themselves are showing ambition to want to get game time.

Love the away kit yes , makes me want to part with my money
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62989 on: Yesterday at 07:27:27 pm
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 06:29:54 pm
They're "rejects" because City are selling them to replace with better players.

Yeah, and City are owned by a sodding country so can afford to improve each season, it still doesn't mean that ex City players can't go to other teams and do well. Have you heard of James Milner another City reject?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62990 on: Yesterday at 08:40:10 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:27:27 pm
Yeah, and City are owned by a sodding country so can afford to improve each season, it still doesn't mean that ex City players can't go to other teams and do well. Have you heard of James Milner another City reject?

And like Milner, they are also known for their professionaliam, good attitude, strong work ethic, attributes that are defo needed when trying to build your own team and instill a culture, especially in 1 thats been known to be flakey like ours.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62991 on: Yesterday at 10:32:56 pm
Arsenal are really backing Arteta he must have spent £200m last few summers.

Granted todays prices are that mental it wouldnt be a shock to see Ashley Barnes cost £50m 😂😂
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62992 on: Yesterday at 10:56:52 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:32:56 pm
Arsenal are really backing Arteta he must have spent £200m last few summers.

Granted todays prices are that mental it wouldnt be a shock to see Ashley Barnes cost £50m 😂😂

Pretty much at the 350m mark, even before Zinchenkos signing.

And not even that many departures in that time thats brought in major funds. He certainly is being backed.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62993 on: Yesterday at 11:28:03 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:32:56 pm
Arsenal are really backing Arteta he must have spent £200m last few summers.

Granted todays prices are that mental it wouldnt be a shock to see Ashley Barnes cost £50m 😂😂

He's spent the same as most of the other top 6 since he's been there. You guys are the team that's spent a fair bit less.
As Dim says though we've been poor on sales so Net Spend would be pretty big.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62994 on: Today at 01:44:28 am
Hes started from the lowest point of the big 6 in terms of having to replace the whole team. 250m to bring in 11 players is not a whole lot, also spending seem to always exclude wages as if thats not actual money, only a couple of the signings are on top 4-6 wages. Either way, he has been backed and hes done ok with a trophy and back in european football while rebuilding, but next season we need to push on and show consistency, we now have more depth, even if gaps still exist, we can expect a top 4 push now rather than be surprised at it.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62995 on: Today at 06:27:19 am
Honestly, if he were as rubbish as people make him out to be, he'd be out of depth which he isn't. But, for a rookie manager on his first management job, he is doing more than fine.

Does he make mistakes? Yes, he does. His in-game management is not up to the mark but having followed his reign from start to end, he is getting better at it. But then he messed up the Newcastle game. We will see how he improves and handles such critical games during this season. He made the mistake of signing a pensioner in Willian, but then got rid of all pensioners by the end of next season. This season he is improving squad depth and signing PL-proven players. Reason? Doesn't want us to slip up in games the way we did against Newcastle. All evidence points towards an acceptable learning rate as far as I am concerned, and match-going fans are concerned (from what I know).

I'll also make it clear that I'd have taken Conte over him before the start of the previous season, and I accept that Conte is the better manager :P. Having a rookie manager obviously hurts the club's ceiling. But the last year has been good progress despite some mistakes. Although, in all fairness, he isn't making the mistakes I don't expect him to. With Wenger towards the end, the fans could see obvious problems in the team.

As a manager, Arteta will turn out to be one of the better ones - whether it's at Arsenal or somewhere else, I don't know.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62996 on: Today at 07:45:54 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 11:49:32 am
If theres one area where Arsenal are still challenging for titles its in the kits cup. Adidas give them top class clobber season in season out. This seasons away is gorgeous.

They get a bye against our weird new away kit.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62997 on: Today at 07:48:11 am
Is it time to change the thread title back to:

I like the way you underestimate Arsenal this season?

:D
