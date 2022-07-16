Honestly, if he were as rubbish as people make him out to be, he'd be out of depth which he isn't. But, for a rookie manager on his first management job, he is doing more than fine.Does he make mistakes? Yes, he does. His in-game management is not up to the mark but having followed his reign from start to end, he is getting better at it. But then he messed up the Newcastle game. We will see how he improves and handles such critical games during this season. He made the mistake of signing a pensioner in Willian, but then got rid of all pensioners by the end of next season. This season he is improving squad depth and signing PL-proven players. Reason? Doesn't want us to slip up in games the way we did against Newcastle. All evidence points towards an acceptable learning rate as far as I am concerned, and match-going fans are concerned (from what I know).I'll also make it clear that I'd have taken Conte over him before the start of the previous season, and I accept that Conte is the better manager. Having a rookie manager obviously hurts the club's ceiling. But the last year has been good progress despite some mistakes. Although, in all fairness, he isn't making the mistakes I don't expect him to. With Wenger towards the end, the fans could see obvious problems in the team.As a manager, Arteta will turn out to be one of the better ones - whether it's at Arsenal or somewhere else, I don't know.