« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1570 1571 1572 1573 1574 [1575]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet  (Read 4887836 times)

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,895
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62960 on: Yesterday at 11:12:23 pm »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 10:53:15 pm
£80m on City reserves, Arteta is gagging for that City job.

The best is Arsenal supporters convincing themselves that these are great moves and deals.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,792
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62961 on: Yesterday at 11:14:00 pm »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 10:53:15 pm
£80m on City reserves, Arteta is gagging for that City job.

Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:12:23 pm
The best is Arsenal supporters convincing themselves that these are great moves and deals.

Is the Everton-Man Utd relationship playing out all over again.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62962 on: Yesterday at 11:18:56 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:12:23 pm
The best is Arsenal supporters convincing themselves that these are great moves and deals.

Is that not what every fans do with new signings?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:20:29 pm by ScottishGoon »
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,895
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62963 on: Today at 12:11:50 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 11:18:56 pm
Is that not what every fans do with new signings?

For sure - but here you are looking at players that weren't key to Man C, not fancied by Pep (Arteta's god), and were good players at best. But you (in the whole not you per se) are convinced they are amazing.

I guess the prem proven part makes them less likely to fail.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,644
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62964 on: Today at 12:37:11 am »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 10:53:15 pm
£80m on City reserves, Arteta is gagging for that City job.

Hes probably still being paid by City. Objective: buy City players to help with ffp, bottle their two games a season. Hes achieved both so far.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62965 on: Today at 01:50:30 am »
70 odd minutes and time to go to bed . 2-0 up against Everton. Total reserve team now but in the first half with the first team players looked totally dominant. Jesus opened the scoring after Pickford came out for a corner got under the ball and his arms couldnt reach it. Then Jesus set up Saka for the second. Nice to have a striker with a good first touch and a desire to shoot anyway, hes had 2 halves of football in pre season and scored 3 goals, having 3 runners upfront does help stretch the game and make it exciting.
Interestingly, Thomas Partey started too. Saliba looks very impressive, but he is up against DCL.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:00:26 am by The North Bank »
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,028
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62966 on: Today at 03:07:21 am »
Gabriel Jesus marked his first Arsenal start with the opening goal in a 2-0 victory over Everton to win the Charm City Cup in Baltimore on Saturday.

The Brazilian fired high into the net after 33 minutes as Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford flapped at Cedric Soares' corner.

Jesus, a £45 million summer signing from Manchester City, then turned provider for Bukayo Saka to score a second just three minutes later as Arsenal dominated the opening 45 minutes.

Jesus left the field at the break arguing with the officials, minutes after he was clattered by Ben Godfrey on the edge of the box, a late challenge which earned the Everton defender a booking.

Watched by a crowd of 39,245 at the M&T Bank Stadium, the Gunners named a strong starting line-up with defender William Saliba making only his second appearance in an Arsenal shirt, and Thomas Partey in midfield, while Everton's line-up looked more experimental with Niels Nkounkou and Nathan Patterson among the starters.

Toffees boss Frank Lampard continued that theme at half-time, changing all 11 players with former Gunners winger Alex Iwobi, Michael Keane and former Burnley defender James Tarkowski among those introduced.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta made six changes with Jesus, Saka and Martin Odegaard all withdrawn as they switched from 4-2-3-1 to a 3-5-2 shape with Nicolas Pepe and Eddie Nketiah leading the attack.

Arteta brought on four more players as the game entered the final 20 minutes, reverting to a back four with youngster Reuell Walters given a chance at left-back.

Although Everton improved in the second half, they rarely troubled USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner as the Gunners ran out easy winners to continue their encouraging start to preseason.

The game's competitive edge was inevitably blunted by all the substitutions but Arteta will have been pleased with how sharp Jesus -- who scored twice against Nurnberg in Germany in his first appearance -- and Saka both looked, while Odegaard was typically intelligent in possession.

Saliba was composed and unflustered in dealing with Everton's sporadic threat before he was withdrawn for the final 19 minutes.

Arsenal will travel to Orlando on Sunday to continue their tour of the United States.


Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: 1 ... 1570 1571 1572 1573 1574 [1575]   Go Up
« previous next »
 