General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62960 on: Yesterday at 11:12:23 pm »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 10:53:15 pm
£80m on City reserves, Arteta is gagging for that City job.

The best is Arsenal supporters convincing themselves that these are great moves and deals.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62961 on: Yesterday at 11:14:00 pm »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 10:53:15 pm
£80m on City reserves, Arteta is gagging for that City job.

Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:12:23 pm
The best is Arsenal supporters convincing themselves that these are great moves and deals.

Is the Everton-Man Utd relationship playing out all over again.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62962 on: Yesterday at 11:18:56 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:12:23 pm
The best is Arsenal supporters convincing themselves that these are great moves and deals.

Is that not what every fans do with new signings?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62963 on: Today at 12:11:50 am »
« Reply #62963 on: Today at 12:11:50 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 11:18:56 pm
Is that not what every fans do with new signings?

For sure - but here you are looking at players that weren't key to Man C, not fancied by Pep (Arteta's god), and were good players at best. But you (in the whole not you per se) are convinced they are amazing.

I guess the prem proven part makes them less likely to fail.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62964 on: Today at 12:37:11 am »
« Reply #62964 on: Today at 12:37:11 am »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 10:53:15 pm
£80m on City reserves, Arteta is gagging for that City job.

Hes probably still being paid by City. Objective: buy City players to help with ffp, bottle their two games a season. Hes achieved both so far.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62965 on: Today at 01:50:30 am »
« Reply #62965 on: Today at 01:50:30 am »
70 odd minutes and time to go to bed . 2-0 up against Everton. Total reserve team now but in the first half with the first team players looked totally dominant. Jesus opened the scoring after Pickford came out for a corner got under the ball and his arms couldnt reach it. Then Jesus set up Saka for the second. Nice to have a striker with a good first touch and a desire to shoot anyway, hes had 2 halves of football in pre season and scored 3 goals, having 3 runners upfront does help stretch the game and make it exciting.
Interestingly, Thomas Partey started too. Saliba looks very impressive, but he is up against DCL.
