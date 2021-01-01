70 odd minutes and time to go to bed . 2-0 up against Everton. Total reserve team now but in the first half with the first team players looked totally dominant. Jesus opened the scoring after Pickford came out for a corner got under the ball and his arms couldnt reach it. Then Jesus set up Saka for the second. Nice to have a striker with a good first touch and a desire to shoot anyway, hes had 2 halves of football in pre season and scored 3 goals, having 3 runners upfront does help stretch the game and make it exciting.

Interestingly, Thomas Partey started too. Saliba looks very impressive, but he is up against DCL.