I think hes an excellent player, and whenever I watch him for City it depresses me a bit that they have reserves that are better than our starters. I think he ll be used mostly in midfield like he does for Ukraine, only will play left back when Tierney is not available.



He just isnt excellent though. Hes alright. Hes a better midfielder than he is a left back, but he doesnt fulfil a need in that Arsenal midfield. Nor does he fulfil a need at the back, so why commit funds to signing him? If you wanted a player who could play both positions well, I bet Dortmund couldve been persuaded on Guerreiro or on the other side of the pitch - where you actually need reinforcement, Ridle Baku from Wolfsburg is fantastic.Zinchenkos defensive stats are dire and his passing stats are brilliant, as is his carrying. If I was to predict what player youre getting, its Ukrainian Joe Allen - tidy, progresses the ball nicely, moves into space well but ultimately lacks the physical profile or high-level technique to be a consistently penetrative chance creator. This guy will be your consistent 7/10 player at best I think. Theres just so much better to have been had elsewhere.