I think hes an excellent player, and whenever I watch him for City it depresses me a bit that they have reserves that are better than our starters. I think he ll be used mostly in midfield like he does for Ukraine, only will play left back when Tierney is not available.
He just isnt excellent though. Hes alright. Hes a better midfielder than he is a left back, but he doesnt fulfil a need in that Arsenal midfield. Nor does he fulfil a need at the back, so why commit funds to signing him? If you wanted a player who could play both positions well, I bet Dortmund couldve been persuaded on Guerreiro or on the other side of the pitch - where you actually need reinforcement, Ridle Baku from Wolfsburg is fantastic.
Zinchenkos defensive stats are dire and his passing stats are brilliant, as is his carrying. If I was to predict what player youre getting, its Ukrainian Joe Allen - tidy, progresses the ball nicely, moves into space well but ultimately lacks the physical profile or high-level technique to be a consistently penetrative chance creator. This guy will be your consistent 7/10 player at best I think. Theres just so much better to have been had elsewhere.