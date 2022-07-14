« previous next »
General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
July 14, 2022, 10:09:29 pm
Dave McCoy:
Some of the responses here, yeesh. Is there some Fantasyland where false sexual violence accusations are epidemic?

Have your mom give you a good job sticker like a kindergartner for being able to respond without threating physical violence or making a fool out of yourself. Job well done today.

Dont post when youre rattled, too many spelling mistakes.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
July 14, 2022, 10:20:20 pm
Give it up Dave lad
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
July 14, 2022, 10:52:48 pm
Dave McCoy:
Is there some Fantasyland where false sexual violence accusations are epidemic?
Why does it have to be "epidemic" before its even considered?i have absolutely no doubt that football players  men of all  walks of life are capable of sexual assault..I have no doubt that men have been falsely accused in the past.. in this case i have no idea if it is a stitch up, or if its legit..but the man has not been charged. So there is no,and there should be no, mandate that player is suspended{either with or without pay} based on an allegation, unless of course there are charges pressed..
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 09:05:26 am
Zinchenko for 30m agreed, good signing at a good price.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 09:07:03 am
The North Bank:
Zinchenko for 30m agreed, good signing at a good price.
£30m is a lot for him. Pep never really trusted him.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 09:08:01 am
The North Bank:
Zinchenko for 30m agreed, good signing at a good price.

Remember when Man City were taken over by a state and started buying every Arsenal player they could get their grubby little mitts on? Is this Arsenal's poor imitation of revenge :P
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 09:21:39 am
Arsenal have spent quite a lot of money the last few seasons. It can't all be what they generate since there's been no CL money. Is Kroenke funding some of this?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 09:31:54 am
The North Bank:
Zinchenko for 30m agreed, good signing at a good price.

That's a lot for him. He's not better than Tsimikas and he cost 1/3 of that price.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 09:34:41 am
capt k:
Why does it have to be "epidemic" before its even considered?i have absolutely no doubt that football players  men of all  walks of life are capable of sexual assault..I have no doubt that men have been falsely accused in the past.. in this case i have no idea if it is a stitch up, or if its legit..but the man has not been charged. So there is no,and there should be no, mandate that player is suspended{either with or without pay} based on an allegation, unless of course there are charges pressed..

Reasonable argument. If an accusation was all that's required to get players suspended, what's stopping people from using false accusations against rival players to gain a competitive advantage? Obviously I know nothing about what happened here but you need to have principles around this stuff that are dispassionately sensible - your view that the police need to be involved and charges need to be pressed seems to me a far more rational place to draw the line.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 09:37:33 am
The North Bank:
Zinchenko for 30m agreed, good signing at a good price.

I dont rate him and I watch a lot of City unfortunately as coping Liverpool fan wishing for them to slip up constantly. When Zinchenko has to play due to injury (which is always literally the only reason he plays) it always weakens City, I love seeing him on the pitch for them.

It's a terrible signing for Arsenal in my view, at that price you should be able to find a far better fullback from the continent. Very unimaginative recruitment.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 09:39:04 am
ScouserAtHeart:
Arsenal have spent quite a lot of money the last few seasons. It can't all be what they generate since there's been no CL money. Is Kroenke funding some of this?

They are the third biggest club in England in terms of a global supporter base and have the most expensive tickets in the Prem and therefore the biggest income at the gate.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 09:43:13 am
Gutzon Borglum:
I dont rate him and I watch a lot of City unfortunately as coping Liverpool fan wishing for them to slip up constantly. When Zinchenko has to play due to injury (which is always literally the only reason he plays) it always weakens City, I love seeing him on the pitch for them.

It's a terrible signing for Arsenal in my view, at that price you should be able to find a far better fullback from the continent. Very unimaginative recruitment.

I think hes an excellent player, and whenever I watch him for City it depresses me a bit that they have reserves that are better than our starters. I think he ll be used mostly in midfield like he does for Ukraine, only will play left back when Tierney is not available.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 09:56:46 am
The North Bank:
I think hes an excellent player, and whenever I watch him for City it depresses me a bit that they have reserves that are better than our starters. I think he ll be used mostly in midfield like he does for Ukraine, only will play left back when Tierney is not available.
Do you reckon Pepe will be on his way? They will have to take a massive hit on that one
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 10:10:24 am
The North Bank:
I think hes an excellent player, and whenever I watch him for City it depresses me a bit that they have reserves that are better than our starters. I think he ll be used mostly in midfield like he does for Ukraine, only will play left back when Tierney is not available.
He just isnt excellent though. Hes alright. Hes a better midfielder than he is a left back, but he doesnt fulfil a need in that Arsenal midfield. Nor does he fulfil a need at the back, so why commit funds to signing him? If you wanted a player who could play both positions well, I bet Dortmund couldve been persuaded on Guerreiro or on the other side of the pitch - where you actually need reinforcement, Ridle Baku from Wolfsburg is fantastic.

Zinchenkos defensive stats are dire and his passing stats are brilliant, as is his carrying. If I was to predict what player youre getting, its Ukrainian Joe Allen - tidy, progresses the ball nicely, moves into space well but ultimately lacks the physical profile or high-level technique to be a consistently penetrative chance creator. This guy will be your consistent 7/10 player at best I think. Theres just so much better to have been had elsewhere.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 10:20:06 am
The North Bank:
I think hes an excellent player, and whenever I watch him for City it depresses me a bit that they have reserves that are better than our starters. I think he ll be used mostly in midfield like he does for Ukraine, only will play left back when Tierney is not available.

So every game then? :D
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 10:22:40 am
Might they have Zinchenko earmarked for midfield? Theyre pretty shite there.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 10:30:55 am
JRed:
Do you reckon Pepe will be on his way? They will have to take a massive hit on that one

We are prepared to take a hit, and still cant find a buyer. Leeds might get desperate at some point and they have money so thats one possibility.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 10:32:25 am
Drinks Sangria:
He just isnt excellent though. Hes alright. Hes a better midfielder than he is a left back, but he doesnt fulfil a need in that Arsenal midfield. Nor does he fulfil a need at the back, so why commit funds to signing him? If you wanted a player who could play both positions well, I bet Dortmund couldve been persuaded on Guerreiro or on the other side of the pitch - where you actually need reinforcement, Ridle Baku from Wolfsburg is fantastic.

Zinchenkos defensive stats are dire and his passing stats are brilliant, as is his carrying. If I was to predict what player youre getting, its Ukrainian Joe Allen - tidy, progresses the ball nicely, moves into space well but ultimately lacks the physical profile or high-level technique to be a consistently penetrative chance creator. This guy will be your consistent 7/10 player at best I think. Theres just so much better to have been had elsewhere.

We are light in midfield. Xhaka was playing in advanced midfield last season, Id rather have Zinchenko there , and he can play left back, and 5 subs next season, and Europa league.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 10:36:21 am
The North Bank:
Zinchenko for 30m agreed, good signing at a good price.
Trying to set the narrative early, I see.

It's a good price for City
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 11:22:33 am
The North Bank:
We are light in midfield. Xhaka was playing in advanced midfield last season, Id rather have Zinchenko there , and he can play left back, and 5 subs next season, and Europa league.
Yes, but what about him not being all that good and costing a decent chunk of change? Someone like Fabian Ruiz in the last year of his deal wouldnt cost much more and would be far superior, fulfilling an actual need. Or Rafa Guerreiro, or Ridle Baku, or Guido Rodriguez, Ounahi, Koopmeiners, the list goes on. I suppose Arteta is comfortable having worked with him before.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 11:30:34 am
Personally think he's an average to decent player,suspect defensively 1 on 1's in particular and not good enough going forward to compensate for it.
