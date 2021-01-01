« previous next »
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62880 on: Yesterday at 04:55:43 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:51:56 pm
Leave that shit out you donut

What's wrong with it? There's nobody named.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62881 on: Yesterday at 05:04:29 pm »
D'oh!

Nut
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62882 on: Yesterday at 05:20:08 pm »
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62883 on: Yesterday at 05:21:10 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 04:55:43 pm
What's wrong with it? There's nobody named.

Harboring criminals. Dont be so stupid
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62884 on: Yesterday at 05:37:21 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 05:21:10 pm
Harboring criminals. Dont be so stupid

If it was acceptable to state who the player was do you think Arsenal would still keep him active? Probably not, right? So what do you want to call this situation then?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62885 on: Yesterday at 07:06:11 pm »
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62886 on: Yesterday at 07:11:13 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:37:21 pm
If it was acceptable to state who the player was do you think Arsenal would still keep him active? Probably not, right? So what do you want to call this situation then?
How about don't call this situation at all? Just leave it, instead of attempting some misplaced flop attempt at being all edgy.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62887 on: Yesterday at 07:24:09 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 04:51:16 pm
Quite the heel turn from Arsenal these past couple of years. Used to be a neutrals favorite that played nice football while led by a grandpa who cutely had trouble zippering up his jacket but didn't seemingly harm anybody. Now led by a lego haired poser who uses Covid to dodge games and harbor credibly accused criminals while spending lavishly to go no where. Not sure how I'd feel as an Arsenal fan these days, would certainly question wearing their jersey out in public.

Also is briefing that Bissouma still played actually supposed to be a real excuse or just a way to needle Spurs fans? Disgusting either way as it's not remotely the same thing.
Get in the bin with that libellous shit.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62888 on: Yesterday at 07:34:45 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:11:13 pm
How about don't call this situation at all? Just leave it, instead of attempting some misplaced flop attempt at being all edgy.

It's edgy to state the truth? Weird.

Put it another way, if this were happening at LFC you'd be completely fine with it?

Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:24:09 pm
Get in the bin with that libellous shit.

Yes yes, the reputation of Arsenal must be protected at all costs :rolleyes:
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62889 on: Yesterday at 07:42:53 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:34:45 pm
It's edgy to state the truth? Weird.

Put it another way, if this were happening at LFC you'd be completely fine with it?

Yes yes, the reputation of Arsenal must be protected at all costs :rolleyes:
I don't care about Arsenals reputation, but any allegation of criminal behaviour without foundation is crass stupidity.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62890 on: Yesterday at 07:48:36 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:42:53 pm
I don't care about Arsenals reputation, but any allegation of criminal behaviour without foundation is crass stupidity.

The player in question hasn't been arrested and there are now multiple accusers? Think you're a bit off-base there.

To answer my own question if LFC were to do the same thing I'd question whether it was worth supporting such a club anymore.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62891 on: Today at 12:32:27 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:34:45 pm
It's edgy to state the truth? Weird.

Put it another way, if this were happening at LFC you'd be completely fine with it?

Yes yes, the reputation of Arsenal must be protected at all costs :rolleyes:
:lmao

Wherever it was happening I wouldn't be saying anything about it. Why? Because I don't know the facts - almost no one does.

Because I respect the notion of innocent until proven guilty

Because out of courtesy and good conscience I wouldn't want to play any part, however insignificant, in besmirching the name of a person who may in fact turn out to be innocent

Because my "right" to chat shit is not more important than other people's right not to be unceremoniously traduced based on rumour and conjecture

And for a dozen more good reasons, all of which are have more value and bring more good to the world than "my right to spout shite about anything and everything online just because I can".

And just hiding behind the claim that you've used no names makes little difference when the number of reports, not to mention rumour and conjecture disguised as fact, going around makes it obvious who you mean; who you are calling a criminal; who you are accusing the club of 'harbouring' , which reflects upon the club as well, and so on. 
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62892 on: Today at 12:39:13 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:48:36 pm
The player in question hasn't been arrested and there are now multiple accusers? Think you're a bit off-base there.

To answer my own question if LFC were to do the same thing I'd question whether it was worth supporting such a club anymore.

Why? It wouldn't be the club's fault. The desire for the moral high ground on here sometimes is ridiculous from some.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62893 on: Today at 01:25:06 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:32:27 am
:lmao

Wherever it was happening I wouldn't be saying anything about it. Why? Because I don't know the facts - almost no one does.

Because I respect the notion of innocent until proven guilty

Because out of courtesy and good conscience I wouldn't want to play any part, however insignificant, in besmirching the name of a person who may in fact turn out to be innocent

Because my "right" to chat shit is not more important than other people's right not to be unceremoniously traduced based on rumour and conjecture

And for a dozen more good reasons, all of which are have more value and bring more good to the world than "my right to spout shite about anything and everything online just because I can".

And just hiding behind the claim that you've used no names makes little difference when the number of reports, not to mention rumour and conjecture disguised as fact, going around makes it obvious who you mean; who you are calling a criminal; who you are accusing the club of 'harbouring' , which reflects upon the club as well, and so on.

This is really simple.

Would Arsenal or any club continue to let a player play if they were named and associated with these crimes?

If you were a supporter of that club would you continue to support that club if they did so?

All the rest is just garbage.
